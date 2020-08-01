Daily Horoscope: 01 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In some cases today, you are advised to be careful, especially in case of money, do not be negligent. Talking about your work, this day is going to be very busy for you, but in spite of this you will be full of energy and all your work will be completed on time. If you are a businessman and want to start a new job in partnership, you can get a great offer today. Avoid evil or criticizing others, otherwise today you may have to be ashamed due to your habit. Everything will be normal between you as your spouse's anger subsides. Today, you may see some changes in the nature of your beloved. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you are advised to take control of your anger and speech, otherwise your work may get spoiled. Today you have to complete your tasks with patience and patience. Due to pressure of work, you will not be able to give much time to your family. This can make you feel quite annoyed. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Your budget will be balanced. However, it will be better if you do not do any economic transactions today. Your spouse will feel sad about something. In such a situation, you must try to find out the reason for their problem. Talking about your health, today you will be under a lot of stress and feel burdensome. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not be careless about your health, especially eat on time. If you do not take precautions in case of eating and drinking, then you may have some serious stomach disease. On the work front, you may get mixed results. Those doing the job must not think about change at this time. There are signs of profit if you are into business. Today will be a better day for you on the economic front. You can benefit from any property related work. Increased family strife can worsen the home environment. It will be better to keep yourself calm and show understanding. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 8:00pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you may have to work a lot harder to complete the work of the office. However, your hard work will not go in vain and your work will be completed successfully. On the other hand, if you are a businessman then you may face some difficulties. Any big work that is on hand will be lost, due to which you may have to suffer loss. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Today it is possible to benefit from your elder brother. You can get financial help from them. Life partner will get support and your married life will increase in happiness. The day will prove to be better in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are thinking of making a big investment, then do not take this decision in a hurry, otherwise you may have to bear the loss. If you are associated with marketing, today your target will be fulfilled easily. If you are working in a high position in the office, then you have to take special care of your words while talking to other employees. It will be better if you do not speak bitter words in anger. If you are having trouble with the members of the house, then try to remove all misunderstandings by mutual communication today. Domestic troubles can affect your work. You must try to eliminate them as soon as possible. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman and you are not getting any big benefit then looking at the current situation, you are advised to be satisfied with the small profits you get. However, you must not be discouraged as the situation will slowly improve. On the other hand, the people working to avoid making excessive pressure on themselves to please their boss. Doing multiple things at once can increase your stress and you may also make mistakes. Apart from this, it will also have a bad effect on your work. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. To improve the Your financial situation, you have to control your expenses. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very positive and your confidence will also increase. If you are worried about something, then today your problem may end. Talking about your work, you will feel a different pleasure of working in the office. Today you will get the support of your superiors. Businessmen may have small profits. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a good relationship with the elders of the house. At the same time, you will get respect from your younger sibling(s). There may be problems with your spouse. Today you will get enough time for yourself. You will have a lot of fun with your friends. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It is advisable to be more vigilant about your health. Avoid getting out of the house unnecessarily. If possible, work for a few days and from home. Your business may not look good. Any of your business plans may get stuck in the middle. Financial issues can increase your problems. At this time you will have to spend thoughtfully. Your life partner will get full support. Your mutual understanding will be better. If you take an important decision today, you will get full support of your beloved. Stay away from stress to maintain your mental peace. At this time you must pay more attention to the pooja text. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do a job, don't leave a single job in the office today incomplete. Your boss may suddenly check your actions. Avoid debates with your colleagues. Businessmen will remain in a fluctuating situation. If your work is of iron then the profit you get today can be postponed. There may be some upheaval in Your personal life. However, everything will be normal by the evening, so you don't have to worry too much. The relationship with your spouse will be strong. Money will be better than normal. To strengthen your financial position, you have to stop your rising expenses. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Mentally, today you will be very strong and feel energetic. Workload will be more in the office. It will be better to make all your work plans in advance. If you do business and some of your work gets spoiled as it happens, then you have to be patient. Do not do any work in anger and passion which will increase your problem. Your financial situation will be fine. If you are in the mood to spend big, then today is not favourable for it. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you plan your day in advance, then you will get many benefits. You will have many such tasks which will be very important for you to tackle today. You can get some benefit in your business. If you do a job, you may get annoyed with a senior officer in the office. It will be better to control your anger and your tongue. Talking about Your personal life, a member of the household may feel bad today. You better learn to ignore small things. This will keep your home peaceful. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse due to busy routine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm