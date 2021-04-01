Daily Horoscope: 01 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you do business and are about to start a new job, then today you can make some plans for your new business. Today is also a favorable day for doing big economic transactions. There can be positive changes in the lives of employed people. You are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. Salaries are expected to increase with the attainment of higher goals. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. There may be ideological differences with the elders of the household. It would be better for you to control your anger and try to present your case wisely. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Talking about your health, today there may be problems like headaches, fatigue, insomnia etc. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about work, employed people will get the guidance of their seniors in the office. Today you will be successful in handling all your tasks in a better way. People doing business related to transport are advised to be careful in terms of money. A slight negligence can lead to economic loss. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. There is a possibility of estrangement with life partner, but soon everything will be normal between you. Today will be a good day for money. Your income is likely to increase. Today will be a good day from the point of view of health. A walk in the open air daily in the morning will be extremely beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June A situation of change is being created in the field. If you are not satisfied with your current job and are thinking of changing the job, then today is a favorable day to start looking for a job. If you do business in partnership, then you will have better rapport with with partner. Today, together you can take an important decision. Your finances will be in good condition. You can also pay a pending bill. Apart from this, you may have to spend some money on the education of children. Talking about your personal life, you need to respect your elders. Do not do anything that hurts your parents' feelings. Talking about your health, you may have problems like dehydration today. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will be warmer today. Suddenly an old case may emerge. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely, otherwise the bitterness in the relationship may increase. You will be worried about the health of your life partner, especially if your loved one has high blood pressure, then do not be careless today. Your financial situation will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. Businessmen can plan for new stock. Apart from this, your financial problem can also be solved. The day will be normal for employed people. Today the workload in the office will be less, so that you will get enough time for yourself. As far as your health is concerned, light daily exercise and morning walk will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work then you are advised to follow the rules of the office strictly. Your carelessness can get you in trouble. You better be careful. Today is going to be a very fortunate day for online business people. You can benefit tremendously. If you are a student, you may feel a little lethargic today. This time is very valuable for you, so you should focus your attention on your studies. In the case of money, the day will be expensive. Household expenses may increase. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. You will spend a great time with family. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you. You will get enough time to rest. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Merchants can benefit financially. If you have made an investment recently, you are very likely to get double benefit. If you do a job and you have too much of work, then you have to try to fulfill all your responsibilities by staying positive. You can get the results of this hard work in the form of promotion soon. Your financial condition will be normal. Today is not the right day to do any major economic transaction. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get the blessings of parents. Relationships with your siblings will also increase sweetness. If you are married, today you will get a chance to spend a very romantic time with your spouse. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to be more vigilant about health. Health is likely to decline due to change in weather. You are advised to behave very balanced in the office. Avoiding debates with colleagues. People working in the stock market may suffer financial loss today. Do not make any decisions in haste. Conditions will be normal in family life. Love and unity will remain among the members of the household. On the other hand, today your life-partner's mood will not be right. There may be differences between you on small matters. You do not increase the matter too much. In the case of money, today is the possibility of mixed living. Money may be received, but an increase in expenses may increase your anxiety. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, keep yourself away from superstition and unnecessary anger, otherwise your work may also go wrong. The behavior of colleagues in the office will not be right towards you. In such a situation, keep yourself under control and focus your attention on your work. When the time comes, things will automatically turn in your favor. Businessmen are advised to refrain from undertaking large economic transactions today. Also, do a thorough investigation before signing any important documents. This house environment will not be right. Disputes with an older brother are possible. You may face some problems due to a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a good day on the work front. The boss will be attained in the office and today some of your important work can be completed on time. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly for a long time. Your journey will be very auspicious. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Your financial efforts can be successful. Not only this, you can also repay an old loan today. Talking about personal life, if your relationship with father has not been going well for some time, then once again everything will be normal between you. However, you are advised to keep in mind that in the future, do not do any such work which may annoy you very much. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are having difficulty in taking your important decisions, then you can take your final decision after consulting your well-wishers. There is a need to avoid making haste. On the other hand, if any of your relatives or friends expect help from you today, do not disappoint us. Your big problem will end with some help. Talking about your health, try to settle your work on time in the office, especially do not increase the list of pending works. Businessmen today can benefit fairly well. Your marital life will be happy. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Your love will increase. If you have diabetes, do not be negligent while eating food today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will bring great relief for you. You are very likely to get rid of any mental problem. You will enjoy your day with your family. Your parents will be very happy with you. The pleasures of being in a married life will increase. Better interaction with life partner. The day is favorable for giving a good gift to your beloved. Talking about the work, you will fulfill your important responsibilities in the office with hard work and transparency. You can get good fruit soon. Businessmen will get mixed results. If you do iron related business then avoid making any deal in haste. Your financial condition will be strong. Today the expenses will be high but there will be no problem of any kind. Talking about health, now you will be very strong mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 noon