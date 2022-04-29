Daily Horoscope, 29 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your budget may become unbalanced due to an increase in expenses. It is better that you do not be too careless in terms of money, otherwise your future plans may get hampered. Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. The people doing jobs may have to face adverse situations today. You are advised to be very careful in your office. Avoid blindly trusting coworkers. Businessmen are advised to avoid making new deals at this time. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to make some changes in your eating habits. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 10:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very lucky day for the students. You can get some great success. Keep on working hard like this. If you are unemployed and have been trying for a job for a long time, then today you can get good results. You are likely to benefit from old contacts. There are signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Stalled money will be recovered. Today you can also make some important business decisions. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Today you will get the opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. It would be better if you do not do any big work related to money today. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very pleasant day for you from the point of view of work. If you work, then in your office you can be given an opportunity to work on the project of your choice. This is a very golden opportunity for you, so make the most of it and give your best. Businessmen can get an opportunity to deal with big clients today. Soon your position will get stronger. Talking about your personal life, differences with your spouse can be deep. You need to build trust in your beloved. Do not let any third person interfere too much. Your financial condition will be fine. However, avoid spending more money on hobbies. To stay healthy, you are advised to include exercise in your daily routine. This will keep you physically and mentally very strong. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your office environment will be positive and today you will be able to complete any difficult task very easily. Seeing your hard work and dedication, your seniors will be very happy with you. Your position among colleagues will be strengthened, as well as your respect may also increase. Today will be a mixed day for businessmen. Today you may have to work very hard to complete any work. You may also suffer financial loss. Instead of getting panicked by such ups and downs, you are advised to act with courage and patience. If you take your decisions wisely, then soon your loss can be compensated. Things will be normal in your personal life. If you have heart disease, then avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August From the financial point of view, today is not giving good signs for you. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your budget at the behest of others, otherwise you will only feel regret. Apart from this, you should also avoid lending without thinking. The conditions in the workplace are looking unfavorable. Today you will feel pressure due to the heavy workload. You may also get into arguments with higher officials. The graph of the people doing business of gold and silver seems to be increasing. Today you are likely to make tremendous financial gains. To keep the ambience of your home cheerful, you need to curb your angry nature. If you have a bad habit like alcohol and cigarettes, then try to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Family responsibilities seem to be increasing. However, you will get full support of your loved ones, so you do not need to worry much. You can take some important decisions today to strengthen your financial position. Any old dispute related to property is likely to be resolved. Talking about work, people doing real estate work can get good results today. At the same time, people working in medicine can also get results as expected today. The day is likely to be mixed for working professionals. Avoid increasing the list of pending tasks, otherwise the mood of your boss may be bad today. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student then you are advised to give full focus on your studies and writing. Carelessness can prove to be costly at this time, especially if you are preparing for any competitive exam, then use your time wisely. If you have been looking for a new job for a long time, then today you can get a good opportunity. There is a strong possibility of getting the job you want. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. A long journey is being made for you. However, this journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial. Your financial situation may be better. Today, you will be able to complete any work that was stopped due to lack of money. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with your family members. To stay healthy, eat on time and stay away from unnecessary worries. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If for a few days you are worried about something like this, then today your problem can be solved. You can get great relief with the help of loved ones. Talking about work, the people doing the job are advised to work hard on their behalf. Your higher officials will expect better performance from you. So don't let them down. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. If you want to start some new work in partnership then you can get success. Conditions are looking favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be strong. If you have problems with kidney stones etc., then do not do any kind of carelessness. Keep consulting your doctor from time to time. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman then today you can get the desired result. You are likely to get double the benefit of any investment made in the past. There is a chance of progress for the people doing the job. You can get good news of your promotion in your office. Your hard work will be successful and your confidence will also increase. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. Today you may have to take a loan or even a loan from someone. To secure your future, you are advised to be careful in the financial matters. Avoid arguments with your spouse over unnecessary things. Your health will be good and today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work in partnership and you are not getting the expected results in spite of hard struggle, then you are advised to be patient. Don't do anything in a hurry that you will only regret. Today is giving very good signs for the people associated with fashion, media, art etc. You can get some great success. Your financial condition can improve. Today you can make money. You can get rid of money related worries. If there is someone who is about to get married in your house, then today a good marriage proposal can come for them. Your health will not be good. You may have some problem related to urine. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is likely to be a difficult day for people doing jobs. Higher officials will be satisfied with your performance. Their behavior can also bother you. You need to recognize your potential. You have the ability to fly flags in any field. You work hard, you will definitely get the result as expected. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any big deals. If you are about to deal with a new client, you need to do a thorough research. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be emotional support from parents. Today, financial benefits from your mother's side are also possible. If you are having any stomach related problems for a few days, then do not be careless and consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm