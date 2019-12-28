Daily Horoscope- 28 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to be careful in the office today. Do not blindly trust your colleagues otherwise you may be a victim of some politics. It would be better to keep your business from work and avoid talking about here and there. Traders can get any opportunity to make a profit. If you are feeling a lack of enthusiasm in your marital life then spend more and more time with each other. Days are good for going on a picnic with your spouse. Today you will surround yourself with positive energy after receiving the blessings of a man who is no less than a saint. You will have great enthusiasm and will be surrounded by your energy. The atmosphere of the house will be somewhat turbulent today. Due to mutual estrangement among family members, your worries will increase. Talking about money-related matters, you will work very hard today to earn extra money. Try to increase every step thoughtfully today, a hasty decision can put you in trouble. Lucky colour: orange Lucky number: 6 Lucky time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get good results in your personal relationships. Your bonding with parents will improve and you will get their affection. You have to understand that they want your well, it is better that you do not go against them in future. Today you can see someone from close quarters. In such a situation, you will feel a little weak emotionally. There will remain compatibility in married life. Better understanding with your life partner, not only this but today you will experience love like old days. You will get good results in a romantic life too. The love of both of you will be even deeper. The economic situation will be better than normal. Today you will get a chance to shop and take full advantage of this opportunity. This day will be also good in terms of health. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 21 Lucky time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today the enemy side will be active and will try their best to interrupt your actions, it will be better that you be careful. You will get financial benefits today, but due to a sudden increase in expenses, the money will be easily slipped from your hand. When it comes to money, do not make decisions in haste, spend it thoughtfully and pay attention to save it as much as possible. Conditions will be favourable at the work front. Any important work can be entrusted to you in the office today, it will be better if you try to give your best, only then your dream of progress can be fulfilled. On the other hand, businessmen are also expected to get some new work. However, this will greatly increase your responsibilities, so you will have to do all your work according to a good plan. Your health will be good. Emotionally, you will be strong enough. Lucky colour: light red Lucky number: 9 Lucky time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to be self-sufficient. If you have to take an important decision today, it is better that you make your own decision. It is not a good thing to depend on others for everything. Days are not good in terms of money. There are signs of economic instability. You will also have to avoid investing today. At the work front, the day will be mixed. While working, one colleague can become an obstacle in your work. In this type of situation, you need to control yourself. Don't get angry and do something that tarnishes your reputation. Your personal relationship will be fine. Talking about health, your increasing stress may have a bad effect on your health. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky score: 2 Lucky time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be auspicious on the work front. Your seniors will be greatly impressed by your speed in the office. Maybe today you will be given a chance to work on the project which you have long desired. Keep working hard because you will get the benefit of it very soon. If you do business then today you are expected to get more than expected. You may also take a work-related journey today. There will be discord in family life, mutual relations with family members may deteriorate. You may have ideological differences, especially with brothers. In such a situation, you have to work very calmly and patiently. Whatever situation you face, you have to keep your speech and behavior balanced. Differences with a spouse can also be deep. Avoid unnecessary debate. Health matters will not be right today. Due to high stress, you will be very mentally disturbed today. Lucky colour: dark yellow Lucky number: 7 Lucky time: 10 am to 12 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for you. Today can bring a good opportunity for you. You may have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. If you want to increase your income, then you need to think a little differently, as well as change your financial plans if needed. Also, keep your budget balanced. There will be love and peace in your marital life. Your life partner will get full support. At the same time, today will be special in the case of love. If you want to put a love proposal in front of someone, then time is favourable for it. You are likely to get positive results. If any member of the household is angry with you, then this is the right time to convince them. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, the days are not well. You have to keep an eye on your pocket, and if you are planning to do some shopping today, then think carefully and walk according to your budget. In the case of love, this day will prove to be very romantic. Also, a romantic meeting between you and your partner will be very interesting today. There will be happiness and peace in married life and both of you will feel happy after getting along with each other. Sudden responsibilities can hamper your plans for today. Do not blindly believe the things without any proof. At the work front, the day will be great. If you do a job, today the office environment will be very good and your work will also see speed. Be cautious while using a vehicle today. Lucky colour: blue Lucky score: 17 Lucky time: 8 am to 3:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are unemployed and trying to get a job, then today you will definitely get success. Today is going to be a profitable day for the people involved in the business. You are likely to get a big benefit from the completion of an important task. Keep your dealings with others good, unnecessary disputes can ruin your day. Today you may face some minor problems but in the end, things will go in your favour. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. Also, any concerns related to your children are also likely to go away today. This day is going to be a very important day for employed people. Today you can get a new direction. If you work hard, your dream of a beautiful future can be fulfilled soon. To stay healthy, you should walk daily in the morning. It will also keep you fresh. Lucky colour: sky Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 5 AM to 11:30 AM

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a good day on the economic front. Having a new source of income will strengthen your financial situation. Apart from this, the money that has been stuck for a long time is also getting the chance of getting back today. If you invest thoughtfully then you can get a big financial benefit. If you are associated with business then today you can make some important plans to grow your business. There may be some difficulties in the field today. You may feel some annoyance due to the pressure from the superiors in the office. It is possible that due to mental stress, you do not feel like working today, in which case you will have to work patiently. Due to being too busy with work, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse and this can become a reason for a rift between you. If you have made a promise to your beloved, then try to fulfil it soon. Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 33 Lucky time: 5:20 am to 3:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very romantic for you in the case of love. You will spend a lot of memorable time with your partner. If you are married, today you need to keep your anger under control, otherwise, your impaired mood will spoil your spouse's mood as well. Money related matters will improve. If you are looking to invest in the stock market, then you can take this step. You are very likely to get success. Conditions will be favourable in the field. Today you will complete your work very fast. Today you will get some time for yourself too. Talking about health, today will be a better day for you. Try to increase your energy level with light exercise. You will be very happy to get any good news in the evening. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky number: 11 Lucky time: 7 am to 11:30 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about money, today will be a normal day for you, but it is good for you to spend according to your fixed budget, otherwise financial crisis may come. If you are connected with your father's business, then some help is possible from his side. Apart from this, if you want to start a new business, then you are likely to get their support. If you talk about your married life, there may be some differences with your spouse. As far as possible try to avoid recurring issues. If you do not use your words thoughtfully, then today you may face many problems. The family can also criticize your attitude. Today will be a good day at the work front. Your hard work will pay off and you will get proper results. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 15 Lucky time: 2:30 pm to 7:40 pm