Daily Horoscope, 27 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The time of change is going on for the people doing jobs. You can get transferred, as well as there is a strong possibility of your progress. Businessmen can get mixed results today. You are advised to be more cautious in legal matters. Avoid making shortcut routes, otherwise there may be loss instead of profit. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. Today you can get a chance to take a small trip with your life partner. Your journey will be very memorable. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may suffer from bone related problems. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May While talking today, use your words very carefully, there will be harshness in your speech. Your slippery tongue can cause trouble for you. From the point of view of work, today is likely to be a difficult day for you. If you do a job, then you will not feel much like working in the office. Apart from this, you may also have differences with colleagues. On the other hand, people doing business may have to face financial crisis. Due to lack of money, any of your work will remain incomplete today. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Health matters are likely to remain weak. You may feel quite burdened. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very important day for working professionals. A new path of progress can open for you. You will get full support of your seniors and your confidence will also increase. Businessmen can get a chance to invest today. However, it will be better if you take your step forward only after taking advice from your close ones. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. Financial benefit is also possible from your elder brother. Although domestic responsibilities seem to be increasing, but you will get full support of your life partner. To stay healthy you need to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 5:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today a religious program can be organized at home. A religious journey is also being made for you. Today is going to be a very busy day for you from the point of view of work. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to work very hard. Today you may also have to face some problems regarding money. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. You can get some good news from your beloved. There is a possibility of a new turning point in your married life. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to meet your old friends. You can also get a good suggestion from a close friend. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The people doing jobs can get proper results. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then today your boss in the office can hand over your promotion letter to you. There is a strong possibility of getting good results for any right decision taken in the past. Today there can be a positive change in your business, as well as you may acquire wealth. If you are planning to take a loan from the bank to further your business, then today is a favorable day to pursue your plan. The ambience of your house will remain calm. You may also have an important discussion with the elders of your house. If your health is not good then you are advised to pay more attention to rest. Negligence can prove costly. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12:00 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very lucky day for the students. You are likely to get good results of your hard work. You can achieve some great achievement in the field of education. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be an improvement in the health of your father. Mother's support will be received. From an economic point of view, today can bring a good opportunity for you. There are signs of an increase in your income. Soon you can get rid of all the worries related to money. Today is going to be a mixed day for you on the work front. The burden of responsibilities on you is likely to be a bit more today. Along with work, take care of your health as well. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will not be a good day for you on the work front, especially if you do business then today you may have to face some problems. Any golden opportunity that comes in hand can come out. However, you need not get discouraged by such things. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favour. The people doing the job will have to try to keep a good rapport with your seniors in the office. Focus on your work as well as take care of your behaviour. Your financial condition will be fine. Small expenses can happen today. You should try to increase your income. Anxiety-related to the education of children can be troubling. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of health. You will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your business will increase and today you will get desired profits. The people working related to clothes, toys, cosmetics, electronics, furniture etc. are likely to make big gains today. On the other hand, if the drug dealers are planning for new stock, then today is the right day for it. People doing jobs are advised to be careful in the office, otherwise, you can become a victim of some big politics. Some people may try to tarnish your image. Avoid arguments with your spouse over small things. This habit of yours can keep you away from your beloved. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses today. To stay mentally strong, take the help of meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The support and love of loved ones will boost your spirits in adversity. Today some of your big troubles can come to an end. Along with your family, you will also get the support of friends. If businessmen are planning any kind of change, then they can get success. On the other hand, employed people may have to face a big challenge today. Your boss can find out a lot of shortcomings in the work done by you in the office. In such a situation, your confidence may decline. However, you should learn from your mistakes. You need to stay positive and keep working hard. You can take some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. Avoid making disturbances in the diet, otherwise a chronic disease related to the stomach may emerge. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are advised to stay away from arguments, otherwise you may get into some legal trouble. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. Any of your stalled work will be completed today, as well as you are also likely to get big financial benefits. If you do a government job then you can get the transfer you want. The day will be very good with life partner. Today you will be able to share your mind with each other. If you are planning to give a gift to your beloved, then today is a good day for it. Today you may feel very tired due to increasing burden of responsibilities in personal and professional life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February While using the vehicle today, you should avoid violating traffic rules, otherwise you can get into big trouble. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with siblings will be strong. You will get some parental support. Today they will also be very happy with you. After a long time, you will also get an opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes with your loved ones. The day can prove to be better in terms of money. Today you can earn extra money with your own wisdom. Your accumulated capital is likely to increase. Today you are advised to avoid taking long journeys. This journey of yours will only waste your time and money. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm