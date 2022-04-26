Just In
- 14 hrs ago Delhi Hospital Successfully Treats Chronic Constipation Using Biofeedback Therapy
- 16 hrs ago PM Narendra Modi Receives 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award At Ceremony In Mumbai
- 16 hrs ago World Malaria Day 2022: How Is Diabetes Linked To Malaria?
- 18 hrs ago Two-In-One: 7 Quick, Single-Ingredient Masks For Your Hair And Skin
Don't Miss
- Technology Amazon Business Value Days Sale: Offers On Electronics Gadgets
- News It’s official: Elon Musk acquires Twitter in $44 billion deal
- Sports IPL 2022: GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Movies Runway 34 First Review Out: Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn In Terrific Form & Will Steal The Show
- Finance This Mutual Fund Invest In Government Securities Has Offered 7.02% Returns on 3-Years SIP
- Education CBSE Board Results To Be Declared For Students Even If They Have Missed One Of The Two Term Exams
- Automobiles Five Missing Features In Your Car That Tells You It's Time For An Upgrade
- Travel May 2022: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Daily Horoscope, 26 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and find out about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you deal with your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Today is going to be a very important day for the working people. Your income may increase, as well as your confidence will also increase. Today, you can also get some good suggestion from the boss, which will be very beneficial for you in the coming days. At the same time, some new challenges may arise for the business class. However, you are advised to take the work with full positivity and patience. Your troubles will end soon. The day is expected to be normal in terms of money. Today you may have an argument with your life partner. Expensive nature of your beloved can cause trouble for you. If you are feeling tired and burdened, then take out some time for yourself today from your busy routine.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 8:10 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Avoid taking your important decisions by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise you will only feel regret. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to invest. Working professionals may have to face adverse situation in the office. Your big loss is possible because of your mistake. Today you can get relief in terms of money. Your worries will be removed by getting the old money back. Home environment will be good. You will get the support of parents. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body.
Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are advised to focus on your important work by sacrificing laziness in the office. If you do not complete your work fast, then today any important work of yours will remain incomplete and it can also have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen may have to suffer financial losses. Your hasty decision can prove to be costly for you. Try to maintain a good relationship with your family. You need to avoid arguments or conflicts over small things. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot of money on home repairs etc. Apart from this, you can also shop for furnishings. To stay healthy and keep yourself fresh, you should take walks in the open air daily.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
From the financial point of view, today is likely to be a mixed day for you. If you are thinking of earning money by taking shortcut route, then you should avoid making such mistake otherwise you can get into big trouble. Work hard and take your decisions wisely in financial matters. You will definitely get the result as expected. Talking about work, working professionals can be given the opportunity to work on the project they want. This can be a golden opportunity to move forward, so do not be careless in any way. At the same time, the economic condition of businessmen can improve. Do not be careless in the slightest about your health. If any problem is occurring then you need to take proper advice from the doctor.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. You are advised to focus on your important tasks with a calm mind. If the work load in the office is high, then you are advised to complete your work slowly, due to haste and panic, your work can be spoiled. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for businessmen. You can get a big financial benefit. Conditions are likely to remain unfavorable in your personal life. The elders of your house will be angry with you. Your spouse may face health problems. Your loved one's ill health may increase your anxiety. As far as your health is concerned, stay away from unnecessary worries and take care of your happiness as well.
Lucky colour: Dark Pink
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today you can achieve good success on the strength of your speech. People will admire your qualities as well as your positivity can also impress the people around you. There will be support from your seniors in the office and you will be able to complete your work diligently. If you are working hard to get a higher position, then today you can get some good news. There is a strong possibility of getting a big order in the hands of businessmen. Your position in the market will be very strong and all your work will be completed according to your plan. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then avoid being in the sun for a long time.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 38
Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today you are advised to control your anger, otherwise it can become a cause of trouble for you. Whether at home or workplace, you have to take special care of this. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to take more care of time today, especially if the boss has assigned you some important work, then you should not give them any chance to complain. You may progress soon. Businessmen need to strictly follow the government rules, otherwise you may suffer financial loss. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. Avoid spending more than necessary without thinking. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 19
Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
If for a few days you are not able to pay proper attention to your personal life, then today you can get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. You will make every effort to improve the relationship with your family members and you are likely to get the expected results. Today will be a very good day for the people working in foreign companies. Your hard work will be successful and doors of success may open for you. The people working related to import export will also get good profits today. If you are planning to visit any religious place, then your plan may go ahead. Soon you will get an opportunity to travel with your family members. Your financial condition will be good. If you are having any problem related to ears, then do not ignore it.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today can bring great relief for you. If there is a debate going on for a long time regarding money, then today everything can be calm. Things seem to be turning in your favor. Today will be a mixed day from the point of view of work. working professionals may have to work very hard today, as well as the mood of the boss will not be good today. Today, businessmen are advised to take their business decisions wisely. Avoid getting caught in clever financial schemes. Bitterness may increase in the relationship with your spouse. Your misbehavior can take you away from your beloved. You better try to understand them. Your health will be weak. You will not feel well mentally today.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
There is a strong possibility of getting proper results of their hard work today. On the strength of your good performance, you will be able to win the trust of your seniors. Soon you can get a high position with new responsibilities. Small businessmen can make big financial gains. If you want to advance your work, then you can get the help of your close ones. Today is going to be expensive for you in terms of money. Don't make the mistake of spending more than your budget. You should focus more on your savings. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The health of your parents will be good. Elder brother can guide you. Today you can also get some beneficial advice from their side. Health will improve and you will feel better today.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Today is going to be an average day for you on the work front. Be it job or business, all your work will be completed according to your plan. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with the elders of your house will be good. If the discussion of your marriage is going on in your house for a long time, then today the matter can move forward. There is a strong possibility of getting your desired life partner. Today is going to be a very romantic day even in the case of love. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your partner. You can also buy a beautiful gift for your partner. If you have been trying to increase your income for a long time, then you have a strong chance of getting success. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
The day will start very well. There will be a sense of satisfaction in the mind and you will also feel a sense of positivity. If you do a job, then you will get the support of your seniors and colleagues in the office, as well as the burden of pending work can also be reduced. The people doing business in partnership can make good financial gains today. The rapport with your partner will be better. Today you can also take some important business decision. Today is going to be a very special day with your life partner. Any old memories of your married life will be refreshed once again. There will be happiness from the child side. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. Keep a balance between your income and expenses. You will be very energetic physically today.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 29
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 25 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 24 April To 30 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 24 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsVenus Transit in Pisces On 27 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 23 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 22 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 21 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 20 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 19 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 18 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 17 April To 23 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 17 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs