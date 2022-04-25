Daily Horoscope, 25 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you have a complaint of low BP, then on this day you are advised to be careful. There is a possibility of sudden deterioration in your health. Talking about work, working professionals can be assigned additional work in the office today. Maybe one of your colleagues is on leave today. In this case you may feel very tired. You will definitely get good results of your hard work in future. There can be a big jump in the economic condition of businessmen. All this is the result of your right decisions. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Today suddenly some guests may come home. Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Situations are likely to remain tense in married life. You are advised to avoid ignoring the feelings of your spouse, as well as try to increase your trust in them. On the other hand, suddenly there may be some big trouble in romantic life today. You need to avoid lying to each other. Today will be a mixed day in terms of money. If you are in the mood to spend big then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about work, your boss can give you some big responsibility in the office. It is possible that they entrust you with this task to test your ability. In that case you work hard. Today is going to be an average day for businessmen. Talking about health, you may have some stomach related infection. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today any old matter related to an ancestral property can trouble you. Most of your time will be spent focussing on useless things. In such a situation, you will be very disturbed mentally. Today some new challenges may arise for the people doing target-based work. There will also be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. The economic condition of businessmen may decline. There are signs of loss of money. Focusing on work is a good thing, but you have to understand that your family is equally important to you. To keep the ambience of your home cheerful, it would be better if you do not bring office tension at home. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You can also help someone close financially. If you are worried about your health for a few days, then you should not be too careless. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If businessmen are planning to do something new, then you should take your decision after consulting your close ones. On the other hand, today is not a good day for the people working related to import export. You may suffer financial loss. The employed people may find it difficult to laugh too much in the office. Today your boss can take some strict action against you. It would be better if you focus on your work and stay away from unnecessary things. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you can also make some important purchases for your loved ones. There will be emotional support from parents. If the relationship with your brother or sister has soured, then today you try to remove all the bitterness. It is possible that you will get success. As far as your health is concerned, some seasonal disease may surround you. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Avoid getting entangled with your spouse over petty matters. The quarrels between you can have a bad effect on your children too. You better keep this in mind. Your travel is on the cards. You may get a chance to visit a religious place with your parents. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Do not spend more than your budget, otherwise you may face financial crisis in the coming days, as well as obstacles in your future plans. Today will be a very busy day for the people doing government jobs. The burden of responsibilities will be more on you. However, with your hard work and understanding, you will be able to complete all the work very easily. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid ignoring small gains for big profits. You need to take more care of your children's health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can get good success on the work front. Your position and prestige will increase. If you are working in a higher position in the office, then your rapport with the subordinates will be better. The people doing work related to food and drink can get good financial benefits. This is the right time to take your business forward. There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be love and unity among the members of your house. Today is going to be a very important day for the students of this zodiac. The obstacle coming in your education will be removed and you will be able to focus properly on your studies. After a long time, today you will be able to give enough time to your spouse. Your loved ones will be very happy with you. There may be a sudden decline in health. You stay calm. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any kind of risk in terms of money. If you take your important business decisions at the behest of others, then you may suffer a big loss. You consider your good and bad as family. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid any kind of change at any time. You will have to try to strengthen your position in the office. You work hard for this. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. Your relationship with your family members will be strong. If you are worried about something, then share your mind with your loved ones. You may get answers to your questions. Unnecessary worry can cause deterioration in health. You better keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Discord may increase in married life. Today there will be fierceness in the nature of your beloved. In such a situation, you have to keep yourself calm, otherwise things can escalate a lot. Today is going to be a controversial day for you even in the case of love and realationships. You may have a rift with your partner over a small matter. Your financial condition may improve. Today sudden money can be received. If you work thoughtfully, then soon you can get rid of all your financial problems. If your boss has assigned you some important work in the office, then give priority to it. Your lateness can adversely affect your progress. Businessmen can get a chance to deal with big customers. The day is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very special day with your life partner. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. You can also get a valuable gift from them. Talking about your work, working professionals will be able to win the trust of higher officials today on the strength of their good performance. Very soon you can make a big progress. At the same time, the sum of profit is also being made for businessmen. Your financial condition may improve. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to spend time with some close friends. You can also get some good suggestions from their side. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January From the point of view of work, today is giving very good signs for you. Businessmen can make plans for expansion of business. Soon you have a strong chance of getting the expected results. The people doing government jobs can get a high position. Today is likely to be a good day for you in terms of money. Avoid doing transactions using your credit cards and do not take loans. Also, spending more on hobbies and pleasures can create trouble for you. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be strong. If you want to do love marriage then your relationship can get approval of your family members. You can change your routine to improve your health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today suddenly you may have to make a long journey. Your journey will be very tiring. There are also signs of deterioration in your health. Your financial condition will be weak. You may face financial crunch. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. It is better that you get well in time. Talking about work, businessmen will have to avoid violating government rules. At the same time, the day of the employed people will be normal. Your work load will be less. You can also have some discussion with your boss. If you are planning for any pooja recitation, havan etc. then the day is suitable for this. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:10 pm