Daily Horoscope: 22 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your concern about money seems to be increasing today. If your income is not getting good for the last few days, then today is also likely to remain hopeless. You must work with courage and things can soon turn in your favor. There will be disturbance in marital life. Today you can have an argument with your spouse. In such a situation, you have to pay attention to your words. Knowing that your wrong words can hurt the feelings of your beloved. The people of the house will not be more happy than you today. Maybe your tough attitude will increase the distance in the relationship. You better try to change your nature. The day will be normal on the work front. If you do a job, take care of time. If you are able to complete your work on time, then it can also improve you. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, with the improvement in money situation, you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities. However, you may have to fight very hard to strengthen your financial side. Today you will spend a relaxed and quiet day with family. Marital life will be happy. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. If there is a minor problem then both of you will face it together. Today there is a chance of getting a big success for the employed people. Your honest hard work will soon take you to the pinnacle of progress. The day will also be very profitable for businessmen. Today you can make a profitable deal. Today will be a very romantic day for loving couples. You will get emotional support from your partner. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 12:35 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your anger can cause a lot of trouble for you today. Keep your behavior balanced especially at the workplace. If you are feeling some pressure then you must rest for some days at home. It will be better to keep your mind calm and do not make any mistake in the annoyance that you have to regret. On the economic front, the day will be profitable, especially businessmen are expected to get some big financial benefit. If you want to invest, then it will be very beneficial for you to invest in the stock market. There will be compatibility in married life. With the help of your spouse, small domestic troubles will be overcome. Today you will dominate your enemies. Do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you talk about work, then whatever you do today is very thoughtful because your negligence can create a big problem for you. Whether it is a job or business today, it will be good if you take every decision carefully. If you are unemployed then your struggle will continue. However, you will not go in vain, so you keep trying. You may find some ups and downs in love life. If you learn to ignore small things, then you will not face such problems. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Do not do any important work related to money today. There will be continuity in married life and both of you will feel happy with each other. Some good news can be received from the child side. Today the enemy side will be active, you better be careful. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a mixed day on the work front. Your superiors and bosses in the office will be satisfied with your work but feel tired. In such a situation, you need to focus on yourself. You have to go far ahead so keep your health good so that there is no hindrance in your plans. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get some important advice from parents and you can also consider giving your life a better direction. There will be strife in married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse today. You must control your anger. Your financial condition will be good. Today, there is no need to worry too much about money. Exercise daily to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, the day will be normal. Do not weaken your financial condition by spending on unnecessary things. In case of money, avoid taking any risk at this time. Today you will be very tired due to excessive work. If you are feeling physically weak then you must take adequate rest otherwise your health may deteriorate. In the case of love, you need to control your emotions. Do not do any work with enthusiasm that will make your partner think again about this relationship. The day of married people will be normal. Today there will be many kinds of worries in your mind, due to which you will feel nervous and restless. Do not let your negative thoughts dominate you, otherwise you will not be able to move forward. At this time you have to work with courage and patience. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There are problems in marital life. Distractions with your spouse can spoil the home environment. Do not disturb your mental peace with such things, otherwise you will not be able to concentrate on your important work. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good but today there is a possibility of any big expenditure. Your wrong attitude can make your parents sad. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. Think carefully before doing or saying anything. Students must make good use of their time at this time. You need to pay more attention to studies. The situation will be normal at your workplace. It may be that the workload may be lighter today. Talking about health, today you will feel a lot of mental pressure due to which your physical health will also be affected. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day is auspicious. Today you can get good benefits. If you are engaged in a job, then you will be able to complete an important task easily, which will give you a different identity. The seniors will be impressed by you and will be highly appreciated. businessmen can also get some good news today. If your work is stalled, then there is a strong possibility of it starting again today. Today, there will be a positive atmosphere in the house. It is possible that you will have a lot of fun with the family, especially with the younger members of the family, you will have a lot of fun. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. There is a possibility of some improvement in married life today. Today, the mood of the spouse will be changed. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:40 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some tension is possible on the family front today. Today you can have a dispute regarding ancestral property from relatives. In such a situation, you have to keep your mind calm. More anger is not good in such cases. The money situation will be fine. You will have money but you need to control your expenses. Spending in this way can soon result in a drastic decline in your financial situation. Domestic problems will remain on your mind and today you will feel a lot of difficulty in focussing on work. The day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today your concern about business may increase. Love and passion will remain in your married life. Do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a lot of fun. Long time today you will get enough time for yourself. Today you will be able to pay more attention to yourself. The day will be spent with family. By spending such time with loved ones, your relationship will get stronger. If you are married, you will get support from your spouse. If you do any important work today, your dear ones will support you in it. On the economic front, the day is perfect. If you have lent you can get the money today. If you do business then today you can get a small benefit. On the other hand, the working people will get the full support of luck today. Today even your toughest tasks will be completed easily. Talking about health, the day is good. Today you will feel positive change in yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is not a good day on the economic front. If you want profit then time is not favourable for this. Businessmen are advised to be careful today. Your paperwork may get hampered due to which your business will be negatively affected. Marital life will be happy. You will feel that your spouse has all the qualities that you wanted. Talking about romantic life, if you want to advance your relationship, then first of all be loyal to your partner. In the second part of the day you will forget all your stress by having a fun time with your friends. Talking about health, the day is going to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:45 pm