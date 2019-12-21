Daily Horoscope 21 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your stars are in a great position and therefore, after a long time you will feel good emotionally and physically. This will make you very happy and excited. Conditions will be favourable in the field. Your boss will be very happy with your work and these are very good signs for your career. Today is a good day on the economic front. Your constant efforts can bring some colour today. Today you can receive a good amount of money. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. The relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. Also, your conflict with your spouse will end and therefore, you will get their full support today. Things seem to be in favour of your romantic life too. Today you will be able to tell your partner how important they are to you. Good colour: orange Lucky number: 9 Auspicious time: 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you need to be very careful especially if you are travelling then take extra care of your belongings otherwise they are likely to be stolen or lost. Today you may have some arguments with your spouse but you can calm your beloved's anger with your loving behaviour. Maybe they are going through a difficult phase, and therefore you should support them. When it comes to work, do not let your passion cool down, but keep working hard. If you have not got the desired results today, then in the coming time your hard work will definitely be successful. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid consuming alcohol, otherwise, the problem can be serious. Today will be a very romantic day in the case of love and therefore, you can get any love proposal, which you will welcome with full warmth. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 31 Auspicious time: 5:55 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today the situation will be unfavourable in terms of money. Many of your plans may get hampered due to financial constraints. All these are the result of your expensive nature. You have to avoid doing financial dealings with relatives, otherwise misunderstandings can occur and your relationship may deteriorate. Today, your father's health may decline. It will be better to keep him away from any kind of stress at this time. You may have to work very hard for now. Today you have to complete many tasks simultaneously in a short time. Marital life will be normal. Talking about romantic life, your uncontrolled anger of your partner can cause a big dispute between you two. Good colour: dark blue Auspicious number: 6 Auspicious time: 1:15 pm to 6 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your mood will not be good today. Irritability will be seen in your nature. Also, you will get angry without any reason. You may also get into a quarrel with people near you, in such a situation, you are advised to stay alone for some time so that you can sit for some time and find a solution to your problem. If needed, discuss this subject with your elders as well. At this time you need their guidance. The money situation will not be good. Do not take any major economic decision today. If you work then you will have good relations with superiors and colleagues. Today, with the help of everyone, you will be able to complete a difficult task successfully. Everything will be normal in married life. Life partner will get support. If you talk about your health, then you should resort to meditation to maintain your mental peace. Good colour: Green Auspicious number: 12 Good Time: 12 noon to 6 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the business front, the days are auspicious. Today you will work hard. High officials will be very happy to see your performance improvement and in your new way. If this continues, then soon you can achieve a higher position. There will be happiness in family life. Relationship with your family will remain sweet, especially today you will get full support of your siblings. If you do business then today you are expected to get a good profit. You may also make a big investment today and you can also get involved in some recreational activities. The day will be better than normal in terms of money. Today you can have a relationship with a close friend, do not waste your time by arguing unnecessarily. Good colour: red Auspicious number: 31 Good Time: 11 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, spending time with family will increase your happiness, especially with the love and affection of your parents, all your stress will be removed. Talking about finances, it will be good and you can make any important financial decision today. You will be able to clear your pending work in the office and will get good results for your hard work soon. The day will be normal for the traders. Talking about romantic life, your relationship will be good. The love between you two will remain. At the same time, today will also be a good day for married people. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Health matters will be fine today, you will feel wonderful today and will be in a good mood. Good colour: pink Auspicious number: 22 Good Time: 10 am to 8:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Conditions will be favourable at the work front. Today you will see a big change, although you do not need to panic, the result will only be in your interest. If you do business then you may get an opportunity that you will be very excited about. People who are associated with the beauty industry will have a huge profit. Today you will try your best to maintain balance in your personal and professional life. It is possible that you get a chance to spend enough time with your family today. Talking about money, if you do not take any risky decision in financial matters, it would be good otherwise there will be losses. To improve health, you have to keep exercising daily. Good colour: dark yellow Lucky number: 28 Good Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today there may be minor difficulties but overall you will have a good day. If you do business then today you will feel much better because of staying away from work-related anxiety. Any work that was pending or stuck for a long time can be started again. People who are in the service industry will have a normal day. However, do not make the mistake of finding shortcomings in the work of colleagues or else you can get involved in disputes. The economic situation will be good for you. Today you can spend some money buying some important stuff for home. Your personal relationship will be blissful and there will be unity among the family members. Today you can share your important things with your parents. It is possible that you will get their support. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. After a long time, you will enjoy walking. Time is favourable in terms of health. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 16 Good Time: 6 pm to 10:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you can get good results in terms of money. If you had a big financial loss recently, today it can be replenished. If you are unemployed and are struggling a lot for a job, then today you may find success because of your hard work. Family life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. The day will be very important for unmarried people. Today you can meet your spouse in a social event. There will be love, passion and lots of entertainment in the romantic life. You will be quite happy with your partner. Talking about health, today will be a great day. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Good colour: Cream Lucky number: 20 Auspicious time: 11:45 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be problems in your romantic life today. Regardless of the situation, you should work very calmly. If you are serious about your partner then you will try your best to handle the matter. You have to understand that in a relationship there are roses as well as thorns. In marital life, suddenly a situation can arise in front of you where you have a lot of difficulty in making decisions. Today your spouse can make a big demand from you. It will be a busy day at the work front. If you work then today you will be more focused on completing the pending tasks. Traders today are expected to get desired results. Talking about health, you have to change your routine to stay fit. Good colour: purple Auspicious number: 12 Auspicious time: 9:35 am to 3:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be very upset and therefore, you will not be able to do any of your work properly. It is better that you pay more attention towards your physical health and takes rest today, otherwise, problems may increase. Conditions of discord can arise in marital life today. Your hot mood can cause a big dispute between you two. It is better to make changes in yourself than to accuse each other that your behaviour is not good for your relationship in any way. Talking about romantic life, today you will be in dilemma about your relationship. It is possible that due to the mysterious behaviour of your partner, many questions will arise in your mind, it will be better that you talk to them about this. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Your increasing expenses will make your budget unbalanced, today you will not be able to save much. Good colour: pink Lucky number: 2 Good time: 10 am to 12:55 pm