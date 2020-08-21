Daily Horoscope: 21 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, workload may disturb you some. In such a situation you will feel pressure. It is better to keep yourself calm and do not get too stressed. If you do business, you may have to travel today. You may have a say with a friend. Avoid using the wrong words in anger or else you will only feel regret later. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can spend some more money. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Today you can get any important suggestions from your spouse. Health of your parents will be good and today you will also get a chance to spend some time with them. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you start your day today by worshiping Ganesha then you will get good fruit. Do not do any kind of negligence while doing your important work at your office, otherwise today your small mistake may fall on you. If you are thinking of changing the job, then you must think about it once more. You can benefit in business. You can have some new and big contacts which will prove to be very beneficial for you in future. Money will be in good condition. However today you are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. The day will be spent in joy with loved ones. Your health will be good, but you will have to stay awake till late in the night. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to pay more attention to your married life. Do not annoy your spouse and try to spend as much time as possible with them. You will be very worried about the education of children. On the economic front you will get good results but in case of money you will have to avoid blindly trusting others. Employees will have a normal day. Businessmen can invest. Avoid unnecessary debate with your family members, especially do not ignore your parents' words. Today is a day for you in terms of health. If you are having any problem, you must consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:50 am to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be very happy today. The mind will remain calm and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. In the office, you will complete your work twice as fast. Any of your efforts regarding business can be successful today. If you keep making your decisions in a similar way, then soon you can get tremendous profits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be unity among family and love will grow in relationships. If you are married, today you will spend a great time with your spouse. After a long time, you will see happiness on your beloved's face. Talking about health, there is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for you in the case of love love. If you like someone and are planning to speak your heart then you can get positive results today. Employees may face adversity in the office. Although this problem will soon go away, you just need to keep your mind calm. At the same time, businessmen can get some profit today after a stiff struggle. If you have a business related to cosmetics, clothing, wood or iron, then you can get a decent profit. If you are a patient of asthma then you need to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to avoid arrogance. Do not make fun of others even by forgetting, otherwise your fault may fall on you. Today, your boss will be angry with you for pending work at your office. Do not take too much stress and settle your work in peace. If you do business then do not take any decision in zeal or else you may be at a loss. Be gentle with your family members. There is a possibility of discord in your house. Talking about health, your habit of eating prematurely may cause gastric or acidity problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will feel more in your worship. You will feel mental peace by showing devotion to God. It will be good for you if you try to handle office tasks with joy. If there is a problem, then soon the situation will be under your control. Businessmen may have small net profit. If you want to make a big investment, then take your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be good. You can get a beautiful gift from your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of ignoring your health otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for you. At your office, you will work hard and diligently, so that your work will be completed faster. Although today the attitude of your boss will be a bit harsh, you do not have to worry too much. You just focus on your work. If you trade then you can expect good profits. The day is good for resuming any stuck plan. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then you have to avoid raising any contentious issue. Any good news can be received from your spouse. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your anger may increase due to the influence of planets. In such a situation there is a possibility of dispute with the people around you. Give importance to the talk of your boss at your office. Follow their advice and prioritize the work given by them. The situation of trade fluctuations will remain. If you want good profit then you need to make some changes. Family life can increase stress. Arguments in the home can occur due to deteriorating mutual coordination between families. Avoid arguing with your spouse over trivial matters. Talking about health, suddenly your health can deteriorate today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, with the help of someone, you can get rid of any big problem. If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time then your struggle will end soon. You can get a good job. On the other hand, if you are thinking of starting a business in partnership, then you can make your move in this direction. Time is going well. There are problems in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with your family. In such a situation, you do not need to take less than peace but anger, otherwise your relationship may deteriorate. When it comes to health, avoid consuming strong food. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If the working people want to achieve success then you need to work harder. If you keep trying fast, you will definitely get success. If you trade medicine or books then you can get good profit today. If there is any tension in the house regarding the ancestral property, then the matter may end today. However you are advised to behave very wisely. Today your concern about father's health may increase. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a lot. As far as your health is concerned, avoid taking medicines without thinking otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm