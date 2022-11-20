Daily Horoscope, 20 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very expensive for you. Today there can be unnecessary expenses. If you continue to be negligent in this way, then you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. Worries related to children can haunt you. You will be very worried about his studies or health. Talking about work, some of your work in the office will remain incomplete due to which your boss will be very unhappy with you. It is better that you avoid making this kind of mistake. Businessmen will get good profits today. Your hard work that has been going on for a long time can be successful today. If we talk about your health, then you are advised to stay away from unnecessary worries. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very hectic day for you. If you do a job, then you can be given some big and important responsibilities in the office. You may have to work overtime today as well. Travel is becoming a possibility for businessmen. Your journey is going to be very expensive. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to meet some new people. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. Your spouse can do something special for you. Your financial condition will be better than usual, as far as your health is concerned, take special care of your food. Your uric acid may increase. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Keep distance from such people who have the habit of always being unhappy. The company of people with positive thoughts will be beneficial for you. It will also have a good effect on your life. There are signs of some improvement in the financial situation. You can get a new source of income. However, in financial matters, you are advised to be very careful so that your future is secure. You will not feel much like working in the office. Do not let the problems of your personal life dominate your professional life. This may increase your difficulties. Businessmen need to avoid starting any new work today. The ambience of your house will be calm. Avoid worrying too much about your health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Try to maintain good relations with your family members. Unnecessary anger can disturb the peace of your home, especially if you should behave politely with your parents. Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. Apart from this, your difficulties will also be reduced by getting the stopped money. The ambience of your office will be positive. Today you can get some good suggestions from your boss. It is possible that you will also get an opportunity to do your favourite work. So try to give your best. Businessmen may have to work very hard today, but you are very likely to get proper results from your hard work. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very special day for you with your life partner. You will spend a very romantic time with your beloved. You can also go for candle light dinner as well. You will be very happy to have each other's company. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. However, your good stars will not allow any major problems. If working professionals are thinking about any kind of change, then soon you can get good opportunities. On the other hand, businessmen need to be very careful today. Opponents will remain active and can obstruct your important work. Do not do any work in haste today. You may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a very good day for you. After a long time, you may get enough time for yourself. Today you will also be able to focus on having fun. If for some reason you live away from home, then you can get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. From an economic point of view, today is expected to be a mixed day for you. You are advised to control your rising expenses. Your rapport with your seniors in the office will be even better. Today you can feel a different joy in working. Businessmen will get a good opportunity to invest. Soon you will get its proper result. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. There will be harmony in the relationship with the loved ones. If we talk about your health, today you will be very fresh and energetic. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time today you will find yourself in a better mood. Today you will feel very good. Your financial side can be strong. There is a possibility of getting money suddenly. Apart from this, you can also get back the money that has been stuck for a long time. Talking about the work, you will get full cooperation from your seniors in the office. Today they can also praise your work. Businessmen will get an opportunity to earn profit. Today your financial troubles can end. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Today you can get an opportunity to visit a religious place with your family members. Your spouse will be in a very good mood. If you have a diabetes problem then do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can shop fiercely to make changes in the decoration of your house. However, you are advised to spend keeping in mind your budget. Do not spend more than necessary by being over-enthusiastic. You may have differences from your spouse. You are advised to control your anger. Your habit of getting angry about small things can increase discord in your married life. If your boss has assigned you some important work in the office, then you need to take more care of the time. Negligence can increase your problems. Businessmen may have to face an adverse situation today. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to your waist or back. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a fun-filled day for you. You can have a small party with friends at home or you can also go for a walk. Your financial condition will be good. You can also get a chance to do any transaction related to money. If your spouse is troubled for a few days, then try to spend more time with them, as well as try to know the mind of your beloved. From the point of view of work, the day is going to be mixed. If you do a job, then try to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible, otherwise, your boss can deal strictly with you. The people working in the stock market need to avoid haste, otherwise, they may suffer losses. To stay healthy, you need to change your eating habits. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you need to behave very balanced. Be it at home or workplace, you should avoid debate, otherwise you may get into trouble. If you lose your temper then you may have to repent for it later. Financial condition will be good. Today you can also make necessary purchases for your loved ones. Talking about work, working professionals may have to face adverse situation in the office. However, your problem will be solved soon, so you do not have to worry much. Businessmen will get decent profits, if you want big profits then you need to work harder. If your health is not going well for a few days, then do not be negligent at all. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the day will be very good. You can get some good news in the morning. Today you will celebrate fiercely with your loved ones. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. You will get their full support in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. The day is going to be average in terms of money. Today you are advised to avoid making any big expenditure. The progress of the people doing government jobs is being made. Your hard work can be successful. Retail traders will get good profit. You will get good results of all your decisions. As far as your health is concerned, today no major problem is visible. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm