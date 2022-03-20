Daily Horoscope, 20 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very good day for business people. You can achieve good success today on the strength of your understanding and sweet speech. Some of your stalled work is likely to be completed. Along with this, you will also get financial benefits. The employed people will get the support of senior officers in the office. Today you will be able to give your best, as well as on the strengths of your good performance, you can also come in boss's good books. The financial position will be good. Today you can also buy some gifts for your loved ones. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. If for some time you are not able to spend enough time with your beloved, then today can prove to be a better day for you. There are signs of improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:55 AM to 4 PM

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There can be a big jump in the financial condition of the people doing work related to gold and silver. Your business will increase. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. The boss's mood in the office is going to be very bad. In such a situation, if you do more disturbances in your work today, then you may have to lose your job. You better take full care of this thing. The financial position will be fine. Don't spend more than your budget to impress others. Disputes are possible with your spouse. Your beloved will be somewhat angry with you. In such a situation, you should try to persuade them with love. Anger and arrogance can sour your relationship. Talking about health, today you may feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 AM to 3 PM

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is likely to be a challenging day for the employed people. Today suddenly there may be a call for an important meeting. You need to take your boss's words seriously. If they suggest any changes to you, you should immediately look into what they say. Businessmen are advised to avoid adopting wrong paths for big profits. You should avoid doing any illegal work, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. The situation in family life will be favourable. Father's guidance will be received. If you are married then you also need to pay attention to your married life. Your spouse needs your emotional support at this time. The day will be expensive in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, migraine patients have to be careful today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2 PM to 7 PM

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student and preparing for any competitive exam, then you need to pay more attention to your studies and writing. Keep taking the advice of your teachers, and make good use of your time. The people doing business in the partnership need to avoid taking any risky decisions today. If you are planning to take your business forward, then there may be a big obstacle in your way. The day of the employed people will be normal. However, you are advised to take special care of your behaviour in the office. Do not do anything jokingly that will get you in trouble. Today will be an average day for you in terms of money. Avoid outside food. You may have a stomach infection. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very busy day for you from the point of view of work. Today you will work hard to complete your pending work in the office. However, you have to keep in mind that there is no communication gap with the senior officers. You keep giving them information about your work from time to time. On the other hand, business people may have to take a risky decision today. If you are about to make a big deal, then do your research thoroughly. To keep the atmosphere of the house cheerful, you need to soften your behaviour. Avoid unnecessary arrogance and conflicts with family members. It is better not to take your decisions in a hurry in financial matters, otherwise, you may be cheated. If your health is not going well for some time, then today your problem seems to be increasing a bit. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 10 AM to 2 PM

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be stability in romantic life. Today is going to be a very romantic day with your partner. However, you are advised not to take any decision in haste. If you are married then your relationship with your spouse will improve. Today your loved ones may demand to spend more time with you. You better not disappoint them. Talking about work, some of your difficult work in the office will be completed on time today. Boss will be very pleased with your performance. The people doing government jobs can get transferred. If there is a government obstacle in any important work of the business people, then today your problem can be overcome. Your financial condition will be normal. If you spend without thinking, then your problems may increase in the coming days. To stay healthy, you should avoid eating at mealtime. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 4 PM to 7 PM

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Salaried people are advised to give up laziness in the office and focus on their important tasks. It would be better if you try to complete all your work on time. Business people may have to run unnecessary today. Your worries about money also seem to be getting deeper. Stay positive and work hard. Soon you will get some good opportunities in your hands. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. Try to keep your relationship with family members good, especially respect the elders of the house. Avoid discussing controversial issues with your spouse, otherwise, there may be a rift between you. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health. Try to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 9:55 AM to 1 PM

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid confrontation with others about unnecessary things, otherwise, the day could be wasted over useless things. This time is very important for you, so make good use of it. From the financial point of view, today is going to be very lucky for you. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Apart from this, if you want to sell any of your old property, then today you can get a good opportunity. Talking about work, the workload in the office will be light. Today you can also get a good suggestion from the boss. On the other hand, business people can get a chance to do business with a new customer today. Today you can also go for a walk with your beloved to spend a nice evening. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 8:10 AM to 12:50 PM

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are about to start any new work in partnership, then today is giving very good signs for you. Your plan will go ahead, as well as your financial problems will also be resolved. People working related to transport, real estate, wood, iron etc. can also get expected results today. There is a chance of progress for the people doing government jobs. You may get promoted. The situation in family life will be favourable. If the health of any member of your household is not doing well for some time, then today some improvement can be seen. The spouse's mood will not be good. There will be rudeness in the behaviour of your beloved. Try to resolve the issues between you through dialogue. To stay healthy, you should include yoga in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 4:15 PM to 9:15 PM

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are trying for a job in a foreign company, then today will be a very good day for you. May your hard work be successful. Today is going to be a very profitable day for small traders. Today you can make big financial gains. If you want to grow your business, then this time is favourable for this. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Today you will be able to spend enough time with your parents. If you are planning to give a surprise to your spouse, then today is a good day for it. Such things will strengthen the bond between you. If you have heart disease, do not take too much stress. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 3 PM to 8 PM

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time is likely to be very beneficial for the people doing business of medicines. If you are planning for new stock then today is a good day for it. At the same time, people working in dairy products can also get good profits today. The employed people may have to face the anger of the boss in the office. Your lateness can create problems for you today. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house regarding money. In this case, you have to act very wisely. You will also not get the support of your spouse. Your loved one's changed mood may trouble you. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. There may be some discomfort related to the hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 AM to 2:30 PM