Daily Horoscope, 18 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your financial worries can run deep. Today you will be very worried about money. It will be better that you take your financial decisions very wisely. If you want to strengthen your financial side, then you should try to increase your income, at the same time you also need to cut down on expenses. Talking about work, your boss can review your work in the office today. Today even a little carelessness can prove to be harmful to you. You better try to give your best. Businessmen will get good profits. You can strike a great bargain. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. In terms of health, the day is going to be full of ups and downs. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have been worried about your health for a few days, today can prove to be a better day. Improvement in health will be seen. However, you are advised to pay more attention to rest. People engaged in government jobs can get desired transfer or they can progress. At the same time, the hard work of the people doing private jobs also seems to be successful. Today, any big problem can be solved for the people doing business in partnership. Today you will be able to focus on your work properly. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Today you can also help any needy financially. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be very busy regarding work. Be it a job or business, you may have to take some important decisions. If this business person is thinking of investing, then you are advised to take this step carefully. Don't take any decision in haste. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. Today you can get your favourite gift from a family member. You will feel very good after getting the affection and support of your loved ones. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Do not spend excessively to impress others. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like throat pain etc. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July From the point of view of work, today is going to be full of ups and downs for you, especially the people doing business with foreign companies are advised to be careful. You can have a big financial loss. Time of change is going on for working professionals. The harder you work, the better result you will get. The day is going to be average in terms of money. You are advised to spend wisely. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. With the understanding of your beloved, today some of your big problems can be solved. Your trust in each other will increase. Avoid worrying too much about health. Stay positive and keep doing light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today can bring great relief for you. Today you will be able to clear any old family debt. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood. Parents will be very happy with you and you will get their blessings. Talking about work, there is a need to avoid joking too much with colleagues in the office. Today a small matter can blow up unnecessarily. Such things can affect your image. There is a strong possibility of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. Today you can get stuck profits. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very lucky day for working professionals. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then today you can get good news. On the other hand, there can be good benefits from the completion of any stalled work of the businessmen. You can also make some new business plans. Tension is possible in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with some family members. You are advised to control your anger, otherwise, bitterness may increase in your relationship. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. At this time it is advised to avoid negligence. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very special day for you. You will get an opportunity to travel with your spouse after a long time. You can openly share your mind with each other, as well as you can discuss future plans. Talking about work, today is going to be a very busy day for working professionals. You may have many responsibilities at the same time. In such a situation, you need a good plan. Today, businessmen may have to work hard to complete any stalled work. However, with the help of some of your close ones, your problem can be solved. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you can also make necessary purchases. As far as your health is concerned, you may have the problem of low blood pressure. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid relying excessively on colleagues in the office, otherwise you may be cheated. You focus on your work, as well as be careful with the politics going on at the workplace. Businessmen are advised to avoid signing any document in haste. Avoid signing any paper without reading it, your financial condition will be fine. If you are planning to sell any ancestral property, then in such a case you are advised not to be in a hurry. You must take advice from your elders. Your spouse's mood will be very bad. In such a situation, you should avoid discussing any controversial issue. Today a clash is possible between you. In terms of health, the day is going to be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people associated with fashion, media, politics etc. You can get tremendous success. You are likely to get the proper results of your hard work. If you are thinking of going abroad to do a job and there is any obstacle in your way, then today this problem can be removed. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also take an important financial decision. Apart from this, if you are trying to increase your income, then today you will get good news. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Will get the support of your parents. Benefits are possible from your elder brother or sister. If you are married then there can be a new and beautiful turn in your married life. The day will be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today can bring a big and positive change in your life. Your respect will increase and people will praise your qualities. You can get the fruits of the good deeds done in the past. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Although there will be no major problem. Talking about work, businessmen may have to travel a short distance today. On the other hand, working professionals can be entrusted with some important work in the office today. Try to give your best if you want to get promoted. Relationship with spouse will be good. It is possible that today your dear ones may also demand something from you. Talking about health, if you have liver-related problems, then take special care of your diet. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Stay away from lottery and betting, otherwise you may suffer a big financial loss. Apart from this, you are advised to avoid doing any financial transaction without thinking. Today is expected to be a difficult day on the work front. If you are a working professional, then your boss will be unhappy with your performance in the office. Today you can also get a warning from them. On the other hand, businessmen need to be very careful in matters related to tax. A little mistake can cause a big loss. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Try to spend more time with your children. At this time they need your guidance. If you have a complaint of asthma, then today your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 2:00 pm