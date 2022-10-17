Daily Horoscope, 17 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen are advised to be very careful while doing any financial transaction, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. If you are about to start any new work then you need better planning. The employed people may have to face adverse situation in the office today. Negligence towards work can increase your problems. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital is likely to increase. You may get the money that has been stopped. You can see an improvement in the home environment. Today you will be able to spend more time with your loved ones. If you talk about your health, then today you will feel good. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6: 00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Avoid discussing controversial issues with your spouse, otherwise differences may deepen between you today. You should respect each other, as well as try to understand each other's feelings. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Talking about work, the office environment will be very positive. You will get full support of higher officials. Today, with their help, any of your difficult tasks can be completed very easily. Businessmen can get good profits. You are likely to get proper results from your hard work. The ambience of the house will not be good today. There is a possibility of a sudden deterioration in the health of a member. As far as your health is concerned, you will not feel well due to fatigue and stress. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 8:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are given extra responsibility in the office, then you should avoid being too inattentive. The harder you work at this time, the better results you can get. Today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. There will be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed, but you need to work with courage. Today you may also have to take a short work-related trip. Your personal life will be happy, and love and unity will remain among your family members. Your relationship with your parents may become stronger. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You can get money suddenly. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like a cold, fever, etc. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is giving a very good sign for you. Today the workload will be light and you will get enough time for yourself. After a long time, you will spend a lot of fun time with friends and family. If you are a student and you want to go abroad for higher education, then you can get success. The ambience of the house will be very good today. You will have a lot of fun with the younger members of the house. Your rapport with your spouse will be better. You will also get the emotional support of your beloved. Your financial condition will be normal. Spending with an open heart will not be good for you. If you use a laptop or computer for a long time, then you should take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not giving any good sign for the employed people. You may have to face a difficult situation in the office. Thoughts of leaving the job may also come to your mind today. It is better that you control yourself and do not take any decisions in haste. Today will be a very beneficial day for small businessmen. Your work may increase. There may be a line of customers this festive season. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of elders. If you take any important decision then you can get the full support of your loved ones. Your financial condition is likely to improve. As far as your health is concerned, try to be worry free. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to control your anger. Be it personal or professional life, take special care of this thing today. Today is going to be a controversial day in the matter of love. You may have a rift with your life partner. Avoid quarrels over small things, otherwise, the distance may increase between you. Talking about the work, today in the office, the boss can entrust you with a difficult task. You may have to face many difficulties, but you will definitely get success in the work done with confidence, so trust yourself. Today is going to be an average day for businessmen. As far as your health is concerned, don't let your fatigue increase. You also get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. You may not get the expected results, due to which you may be very disappointed. Salaried people are advised to give up laziness in the office and complete all their work fast. It would be better not to leave any of your work incomplete today. Today is likely to be a mixed day in terms of money. An increase in expenses is possible. Things will be normal in your personal life. You may not be able to spend much time with your loved ones today due to a busy schedule. Your words may annoy the children. In such a situation, plan something great for them on the weekend. Your health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today the burden of responsibilities is going to increase somewhat. So you need to be mentally prepared. Be it personal or professional life, you can feel a lot of pressure. The misbehavior of some family members can hurt your feelings. You will be very sad and upset today. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income then you can get success. Soon you will get rid of your debts too. Talking about work, the office environment will be good. You may be assigned extra tasks today due to a co-worker going on leave. Businessmen may have to run in vain today. If we talk about your health, then today you will feel very cumbersome and tired. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Any dispute related to property can be settled and you are likely to get big gains in your hands. You will feel better mentally today. You will get the love and support of your parents. If you are married then there will be peace and happiness in your married life. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling the domestic responsibilities. Today is going to be a very important day for the people doing government jobs. You can get the transfer you want. If you are a trader and planning to increase stock then today is the right day. Apart from work, your health is equally important. You better not ignore this. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are thinking of changing jobs, then this is the right time to start looking for a new job. You may get good opportunities. There can be positive changes in business. Your work will increase. However, before taking on new responsibilities, try to complete your old tasks. Today is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Rising expenses can spoil your budget. It would be better if you spend wisely. Your spouse's mood will be somewhat bad. So try to spend more time with them. If possible, today you also go for a walk with your beloved. your health will be fine Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good start to the day. You will be very positive and happy. Be it personal or professional life, today all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you do a job then today the boss will be very happy with you in the office. They will even give you a chance to work on your favourite project. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Businessmen can get rid of a legal matter. There is a strong possibility of completing some of your stalled work today. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. Today you can also discuss future plans. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you will make some important purchases for children. There are signs of improvement in health. However, you need to avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm