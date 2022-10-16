Daily Horoscope, 16 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to take care of your speech as well. Avoid using bitter words while talking. Today you can unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job then you can get a promotion and your income can also increase. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to earn profit today. Your work is likely to increase. However, you will have more responsibilities, so you have to be prepared in advance. Your financial condition will be good. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. If you talk about your health, then do not be careless about your diet. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student and preparing for any competitive examination, then there may be some obstacles in your education. It would be better if you take the help of your elders and teachers. This time is very important for you, so try to make full use of it. Today is going to be a very busy day for you from the point of view of work. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to run a lot. You should be very careful in financial matters. A hasty decision can add to your problems. Also, don't make the mistake of spending more than your income. You may have an argument with your spouse. It is better that you avoid using the wrong words in anger, otherwise, the distance may increase between you. Health matters are likely to be fine today. Lucky colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The ambience of your house will be very good today. Your father can get some great respect. Today is going to be a very special day with loved ones. There are signs of improvement in your financial condition. It will be better if you think carefully before making any big expenditure. Talking about work, the time of change is going on for the employed people. You can progress. At the same time, there is a possibility of a solution to any major problem related to business. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to visit a religious place. You will feel very good mentally today. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. If you are planning to start a new business then you can get good success. Apart from this, time is also appropriate for investing. The employed people should try to maintain good rapport with the higher officials in the office. If they point out your shortcomings, then accept your mistakes with an open heart, as well as avoid repeating your mistakes. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. You may have to pay an old long wide bill. The ambience at home will be normal. Try to spend more time with your children. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid the consumption of cigarettes, alcohol, gutkha etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are unemployed and looking for a job then you need to accelerate your efforts. If you work hard, you will definitely get success. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Any of your ongoing work may suddenly get stuck in the middle, but you do not need to worry much. Soon your problem will be solved. Your financial condition will be fine. If you take your financial decisions wisely, then there will be no big problems. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You will get the love and support of your parents. If you are having estrangement with your spouse, then today you try to reduce the bitterness between you through conversation. Being silent can increase the distance between you. The day will be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen are advised to be careful today. Avoid doing any illegal work otherwise, you can get into trouble for a long time. If you do a job, then in the office you need to avoid talking here and there. Your slippery tongue can land you in big trouble today. Your image can also get spoiled in front of the boss. Your financial condition will be good. You can also buy a special gift for someone close. Domestic discord can be pacified. After a long time, the ambience of your house will be good today. You will get the support of the elders of the house. If you are married then the happiness of your married life can increase. If you have thyroid problems, keep taking your medicines regularly. Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If your health is not going well, then you are advised to avoid being careless, otherwise your problems may increase. Don't ignore even a small problem. Talking about work, Businessmen are advised to take their decisions very carefully, especially if they are going to do any work in partnership, then you should think carefully. Working professionals need to work hard to get a promotion. You work hard, as well as you keep time in mind. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. Expenses may be less. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will spend a very good time with your children today. Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Try to give your best if you have been given an opportunity to work on a big project in the office. Avoid making even the slightest mistake. Today is going to be a very profitable day for the people associated with business, especially if your work is of iron, then today you can get big financial benefits. You can also decide to expand your business. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage then a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon a spiritual program can be organized in your house. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income, then today you can get some good news. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to bones. Get your calcium tested. Lucky colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will not feel well mentally today. There will be a lot of turmoil in the mind. Something can bother you a lot. In such a situation, you can share your mind with your spouse. You will find a solution to your problem. Talking about work, your carelessness in the office can spoil the mood of the boss. If you keep making mistakes like this, then your job may be in jeopardy. Businessmen are expected to make big financial gains today. If you have started a new work recently, then today you can get the expected result. The day is going to be average in terms of money. If we talk about your health, then for good health you have to follow a regular routine. Apart from this, you should also stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have recently joined a new job, then today you can get an opportunity to work under the leadership of many. You will not get a better chance to showcase your talent. It is better that you do your work diligently. Businessmen can get good opportunities today. If you are thinking of spreading your business abroad, then you are likely to get successful. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get a special surprise from the members of the house. You will feel very good by getting the love and support of your loved ones. If you are single, then a good offer of behaviour can also come for you. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then today you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have any work pending in the office for a long time, then try to complete it today, otherwise the mood of the boss may get spoiled. If you are preparing for a government job then you should work hard. You will definitely become successful. Today can prove to be a better day for businessmen. Your stalled business plan may start again. Today is a good sign for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. Soon you will get rid of money related worries. Try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Avoid unnecessary fights. As far as your health is concerned, suddenly your health may decline. All this is the result of your carelessness. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm