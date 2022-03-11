Daily Horoscope, 11 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very good day for you on the work front. The employed people can get good results from their hard work today. If your promotion has been stuck for a long time, then you can get good news in the office. You are likely to get a high position soon. At the same time, the doors of progress can open for businessmen. If you are thinking of expanding your business then this time is favourable. There will be an improvement in the environment of your house. There will be less distance in the relationship with loved ones. You are advised to take special care of your behaviour. Your financial condition will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid more spicy food. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Business owners are advised to keep their important documents safe. Apart from this, if you are going to sign any important document, then definitely read it properly. Today haste can prove to be harmful. Laughing too much in the office can overwhelm you. Arguments with colleagues are likely. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your income, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis. You will spend a wonderful time with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. Lucky colour: Dark green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Work load will be high in the office. Along with this, your stress can increase due to the behavior of higher officials being not good towards you. Today the thought of leaving the job can also come in the mind. However, you are advised to avoid taking such decisions at this time. Stay positive and keep working. Soon things may turn in your favour. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for business owners. If any obstacle is coming in your path, then today your troubles can be overcome, then soon you will get good results. Today is going to be a normal day for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income, then you have to try harder. Work pressure and the burden of domestic responsibilities can make you feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Business owners should try to complete their stalled work today. Negligence can prove to be costly at this time. If you want to advance your business, then take any decision only after taking proper advice from your close ones. The employed people will have to try to maintain good rapport with the higher officials in the office. If they suggest you any kind of change then you need to consider their point of view. The day will be good in terms of money. Today sudden money can be received. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. You can get full support of your loved one in resolving any serious domestic issues. Your health will be good but you need to avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Anxiety related to family may haunt you. It is better that you avoid worrying too much, otherwise your health may be affected. Today is going to be a controversial day for you in the matter of love. There may be bitterness in the relationship with your partner. You need to avoid arguments with your beloved over small things. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Household expenses seem to be increasing. Talking about work, some of your important files may be missing in the office, due to which there is a possibility of interruption in your work. Although your problem is temporary, so you do not need to worry much. Business owners are advised to avoid taking any risky decision today. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will have to be patient on this day. The negative position of the planets can put a big hindrance in any important work of yours. Be it a job or business, today is likely to be a challenging day for you. The people doing government jobs may have to work harder than usual. Mentally you will not feel well. Money position will be fine. If you are about to make a big purchase, then at this time you are advised to avoid it. You will get full support of family members. You will be with you even in adversity. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. An unknown fear will remain in the mind. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Be careful with the politics going on in the office. Avoid criticizing colleagues, otherwise, you may create trouble for yourself. This can affect both your image and your work. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for business owners. Your business will increase. Traders related to the textile industry are expected to make tremendous financial gains today. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. However, you don't need to be too worried. When the right time comes, the worries related to money will go away. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the blessings of elders. Talking about health, avoid staying empty stomach for a long time. Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen are advised to be careful in matters related to tax. A small carelessness can cause you a big loss. It would be better if you take special care of this thing. The people doing government jobs can get good results today. You are likely to get promoted soon. From an economic point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Stuck money will be recovered. Apart from this, your financial efforts can also be successful. You can get a new source of income. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. The elders of your house will be very happy with you. Along with this, your relationship with your younger sibling will also be strong. You will feel better today due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a very good day for the people who work related to stock market, import export, property etc. You can get the result as expected. On the other hand, if you have recently joined a new job, then today will be a very important day for you. You may get to learn something new. Also, higher officials will also be happy with your performance. There may be a jump in the position of money. Today, the sum of money is being made for you. There will be some upheaval in personal life. Differences with your spouse may deepen. There will be rudeness in the behavior of your beloved. It would be better if you try to keep your business fine. If you have the problem of high blood pressure, then keep taking your medicines on time. Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very busy day for the people doing target-based work. You may have to work hard to complete your work. On the other hand, businessmen can also be very disappointed due to not getting good results today. There will be ups and downs in business. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. You can spend a lot of money on unnecessary things. Apart from this, your worries can also increase due to stalled money. In future, do any financial transaction carefully. Things will be normal in your personal life. Try to spend maximum time with your spouse. You will not feel well mentally today. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. If you are dreaming of getting a job in a foreign company, then there is a strong possibility of getting some good news on this day. On the other hand, if your business is related to foreign companies, then today you can expect good profits. Talking about money, there are signs of increase in your income. Apart from this, you will also be successful in eliminating any old family debt. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. If you are connected with your ancestral business then today you can take some important decision. You will get the support of your loved ones. There can be discussion of the marriage of brother or sister. Health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Good Time: 8:20 am to 8:45 pm