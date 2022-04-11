Daily Horoscope, 11 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There can be a big jump in the economic condition of business owners. Today you can get rid of money related worries. If you are about to start any new work in partnership, then the time is favourable for this. You can get the result as expected. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the people doing target-based jobs. You may face a lot of difficulties in completing your work. You may feel very tired and burdened today. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. Domestic discord can be pacified. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems with back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:28

Lucky Time:12 noon to 4:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. Businessmen can make good gains from their old contacts. People doing jobs will get full support of your seniors. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. It is possible that today the boss should also consider your hard work. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you want to get rid of debts as soon as possible, then be a little careful in the matter of money. The ambience of your home will be good. Today, you will be very happy to get the love and support of your loved ones, especially you will spend a very good time with your mother. You can get your favorite gift from your life partner. Your emotional attachment towards each other will increase. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Some trouble is possible from the younger members of your house today. You need to pay attention to their company. It is better that you guide them otherwise they may deviate from their goal. If you are a student then you are advised not to be a little careless towards your studies. Use your time wisely otherwise, your future plans will remain incomplete. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then today is going to be a very important day for you. There is a strong possibility of getting the job you want. Businessmen can get mixed profits. You are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. Mental worries can spoil your physical health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Try to keep your behaviour good with colleagues in the office. Unnecessary estrangement can also affect your work. You are advised to avoid interfering much in the affairs of others. Businessmen may have to travel a long way today. This journey of yours is going to be very important, especially if you are about to start any new work, then you can get good results. The day will be expensive in terms of money. It won't be a big problem though. There will be happy news from your child. They can get some great success in the field of education. Conditions in married life are looking unfavourable. Don't let doubt come in the way of your relationship. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If there is any obstacle in your work, then you will get the full support of your seniors and you can also get some good suggestions related to work from their side. The people doing business of clothes and cosmetics can make good financial gains. Your business will increase. At the same time, the graph of the people working related to the stock market seems to be falling somewhat. You may suffer financial loss. To maintain the happiness and peace of your home, you also need to take care of your family. Take time for your loved ones and take care of their needs too. If there are any elderly members in your house, then do not take any kind of carelessness regarding their health. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like a muscle strain. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you in terms of money. Your financial endeavour is likely to be successful. Today you can also get some valuable thing. Talking about work, you can have an important discussion with the boss in the office. Keep your side with full confidence. The people doing property-related work need to be cautious. Avoid doing any illegal work otherwise, you may suffer heavy loss. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your coordination with the elders of your house will be better. Your spouse can do something special for you. Your love will increase. Health matters will be fine. Today you will get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not make the mistake of ignoring the words of your seniors in the office, otherwise the loss will be yours. If you are planning for a job change then this time is suitable for that. People doing business related to fruits and flowers can get expected results today. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Relations with your family may deteriorate. Today, ideological differences are possible between you over a small matter. Their behaviour towards you is also not right. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Your financial condition can improve. As far as your health is concerned, be it at home or the workplace, avoid putting any pressure on yourself, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to start your own business with a job, then this time is favourable for that. You can get success. You start making your plans. If you do a government job, then your income can increase. However, the burden of responsibilities on you is also going to increase. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also buy some valuable items. Apart from this, you will also get a chance to help someone in need financially. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The health of the parents will be good. Today, financial benefits from your elder brother are also possible. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in your mind then openly share it with your loved one. to keep you fresh. Take a walk in the open air daily. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today some auspicious work can be organized in your house. The mind will be happy and today is going to be a very good day with loved ones. The guests will also keep coming and going in your house. Today will be a mixed day for you from the financial point of view. The list of expenses seems to be increasing, but it will not be a big problem. Talking about your work, if you are working in a high position in the office, then you are advised to take special care of your behavior. Unnecessary anger can spoil your image. Businessmen are advised not to trust anyone blindly in terms of money. If you get any chance to invest today, do not take your decision without thinking. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may be entrusted with a challenging task in the office. The boss may want to test your ability. It would be better if you work diligently and give your best. Your hard work today can open new avenues of progress for you in the coming days. Small businessmen can get decent profits today. The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. Differences with your family members may deepen. You have to try to resolve the matter with love and peace. Anger and quarrels can make things worse. Respect your feelings and try to understand them. Your financial condition will be fine. Talking about your health, it can deteriorate due to food disturbances. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are preparing for any competitive examination, then today is going to be a very important day for you. You can get some good news. Along with this, the obstacle coming into your education will also be removed. If you want to go abroad for higher education, then you are advised to work harder. All your work will be completed on time in the office. Today the boss will be very satisfied with your performance. You may also be given a new and bigger responsibility. Today is going to be a difficult day for business owners having partners. There may be a loss in business. It will be better if you take your business decisions wisely in future. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. If you are having any problem related to skin, then you should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm