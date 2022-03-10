Daily Horoscope, 10 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Try to keep The ambience of your home light-hearted. Your habit of getting angry over small things can disturb the peace of your house today. Try to keep your behaviour with your loved ones right. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting the stalled money. Talking about your work, employed people are advised to complete their pending work in the office as soon as possible. Today your boss may suddenly review your work. Apart from this, if you make even a small mistake, it can affect your progress. Today is going to be an average day for businessmen. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of tea, coffee. Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:15 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May From the point of view of work, today is likely to be a mixed day for you. Business people are advised to be careful today. If you do business in partnership, try to be transparent with your partner. Soon your business will grow. On the other hand, employed people can be given additional responsibilities in the office. Today you may have to work very hard. Due to the busy schedule, today you will not get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. If possible, plan something great for the weekend. Talking about your health, you are advised to control your increasing weight, otherwise many diseases may surround you. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people doing government jobs. You can get some great success. On the other hand, today is also likely to be a profitable day for businessmen. If today you have a meeting regarding an important deal, then you are likely to get the expected results. The day is likely to be expensive in terms of money. Your rising expenses can spoil your budget. If you keep on spending this way without thinking, then your problems may increase. Conditions are likely to remain unfavourable in your personal life. You may have a dispute with your family members. It would be better if you try to present your side calmly. To stay healthy, you should stay away from stress, as well as make a habit of eating food on time. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to be careful at work. Your secret enemies may create problems for you. Some people may try to tarnish your image today. On the other hand, business people may have to face some big challenges today. However, stay positive and keep moving forward. Soon things will be seen turning in your favour. The ambience of your home will remain calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you can get a good suggestion from your elders in any matter related to property. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. May the love between you deepen. Your financial condition will be fine. Talking about your health, you may have problems like heartburn, pressure etc. In this case, you should avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job, then your position in the office will be strong. Today you will be full of new ideas. You may have an important discussion with your boss today and he may give a lot of importance to your suggestions. People doing business related to hotels or restaurants can make tremendous financial gains. On the other hand, people working in dairy products also have a strong chance of getting the expected results. Things will be normal in your personal life. You may get an opportunity to visit a religious place with your parents. Your spouse's health will remain weak. At this time your beloved is advised to pay more attention to comfort. You can feel a lot better today as far as your health is concerned. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are not getting enough time for yourself due to a hectic routine for a few days, then today can prove to be a better day for you. Today you will be able to take out time for yourself. You may get an opportunity to have fun with your friends and family. Talking about your work, you can get a lot of praise from the higher officials in the office. Today you will be able to complete any difficult task very easily. The people doing business of food and drink can get good financial benefits today. Your business will increase. In the second part of the day, you can spend a very good time with your spouse. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people working in foreign companies. You can make great progress. Along with this, your income will also increase. On the other hand, if businessmen are thinking of taking forward their business, then, you are advised to take your decisions wisely. At this time you need to pay more attention to promotion. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. You can also get a special gift from your beloved. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:28

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If any dispute related to ancestral property is going on for a long time, then everything can be calm today. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood today. Soon you can also make big financial gains. Talking about your work, try to maintain good rapport with your colleagues in the office. You are advised to avoid estrangement or confrontation. Small businessmen can make good financial gains today. You are likely to get good benefits of government schemes. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the blessings of your parents. If there is bitterness in your relationship with your spouse, then try to reduce the sourness between you by talking. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. You may have problems like fever, headache, cold etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about work, the conditions in the office are likely to be negative. Workload will be more. Also, today the boss's mood is also going to be very bad. In such a situation, you will have to deal with your work very calmly and wisely. Today, the sum of a long journey is being made for businessmen. Your journey is going to be very important. You are likely to get its benefits soon. Today is going to be a very good day with family. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. Today your spouse can do something special for you. The happiness of your married life will increase. To stay healthy, you should avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January More carelessness towards work in the office can increase your problems. Today you may get a warning from the boss, as well as your job may be in danger. It is better that you take care in time otherwise you will only feel regret. If the business owners are going to do any big financial transaction, then you should be very careful while doing the paperwork. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your family members. Avoid arguments with your spouse over unnecessary things. You need to treat your beloved with love and respect. The day is going to be average in terms of money. Don't go overboard with your budget. Talking about your health, you are advised to do meditation regularly. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very beneficial day for businessmen. There can be a big jump in your financial condition. Apart from this, today you can also take some important business decisions. The people associated with the IT sector can get some good news today. Your hard work seems to be paying off. If you have completed your studies and you are looking for a good job then today you can get a great opportunity. Try to maintain a good rapport with your family members, especially if elders give you any suggestion, then you should consider their point of view. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to adjust your routine. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm