Daily Horoscope, 09 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will not be a good day for you on the family front. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. So you can feel a lot of pressure. It is better that you avoid worrying too much, otherwise, your health may be affected. The difficulties of businessmen seem to be increasing. Due to the slow pace of business, many negative thoughts can come in the mind today. However, you have to understand that there are ups and downs in business. Keep working hard on your part, soon things may turn in your favor. The day is going to be normal for the employed people. Today you will be lucky in terms of money. You can get good money in less effort. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take out time for yourself from your busy routine. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The atmosphere at home will be good. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones, especially with the support and blessings of your parents, you will feel positivity. Today a small party can also be organized at home. Talking about your work, the stalled work of business people can be completed today. Financial gains are possible in the second half of the day. On the other hand, businessmen can get good profits today. People doing property related work will get an opportunity to make big deals. The day will be good in terms of money. Your financial position may strengthen. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid cold things. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 8:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There is a chance of progress for the employed people, especially for those associated with the banking sector, this time is very important. You are likely to get good results of your hard work. You can get some good news in the office today. The position prestige of businessmen will increase. Your business will grow twice as fast. Not only this, a big positive change can also come today. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you are going to do any financial transaction today, then avoid being too hasty. You are advised to avoid credit transactions. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Talking about health, you will be troubled by knee pain. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is likely to be a very profitable day for businessmen. If your work is related to grain, wood, medicines etc. then you can expect good profit. On the other hand, people working related to transport can also get results as expected today. Any obstacle in your work will be removed. If you have been working hard for a government job for a long time, then today you can get good news. All this is the result of your hard work. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. You can spend a lot of money on useless things. However, you need to avoid making such a mistake, otherwise you may get into trouble. Differences with your spouse may deepen. There is a possibility of a quarrel between you today. To be physically fit and energetic, you have to be mentally strong too. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today can prove to be a better day for Leo people. There is a strong possibility of getting the expected results in every area of ​​your life. First of all, let's talk about your work, there are signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Today you will be able to complete any of your stalled important work. Employed people will also get the support of your seniors in the office. Your confidence will increase. The ambience of your home will improve. There will be less distance in the relationship with loved ones. Today you will get a chance to share your mind with your life partner. After a long time, you can feel very good by spending such time with your beloved. Your financial condition will be fine. You spend wisely. To stay healthy, you need to make some changes in your eating habits. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is likely to be full of ups and downs for you. Talking about your work, businessmen may suffer financial loss. There may be a government obstacle in any of your important work. On the other hand, today is going to be a very busy day for the employed people. Your bosses can treat you very harshly. You can also make up your mind to quit your job today. However, it would be better if you do not take such decisions in a hurry. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no big problem. Today is not a good day for doing financial transactions. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. You will get the support of your family members. The decline in your health can hamper your plans for the whole day. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a day to give mixed results for the people of Libra. Today can bring a good opportunity for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you are likely to get the results as expected. There may be an increase in the income of the employed people. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If the health of any member of the house is not doing well, then today there can be improvement in their health. Disputes are possible with your spouse. Avoid arguments with your beloved over small things. Such things can weaken your relationship. Money related worries can be troubling. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. Suddenly your health may decline. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. Mentally you will feel very good, as well as physically you will be very energetic. Talking about your work, there is a situation of profit for businessmen. Today suddenly you can make big profits. Apart from this, you will get an opportunity to compensate for any big loss in the past. There will be better coordination with your seniors in the office. Also, today there can be a golden opportunity to move forward. your personal life will be happy. The ambience of your home is going to be very good today. The day will be spent in laughter with your family members. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, there does not seem to be any major problem today. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to take extra care of your speech and behaviour. Don't say anything that hurts the feelings of others. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the people working related to finance. You may be at a loss. It would be better if you do not take any important decision today in a hurry. The employed people can get good results today. You can get information about your promotion in the office. Stay positive and keep working hard like this. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you in terms of money. With the help of someone close, additional sources of income can be created. Talking about health, you may have problems like headache and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Due to increasing mental tension, irritability can also be seen in your nature. Some unknown fear may haunt you today. However, in difficult circumstances, you will get full support of your loved ones. If you are a student and are busy preparing for any competitive exam, then today you can get some good news. There are signs of deterioration in the economic situation. Today your money may be lost or stolen. Talking about your work, employed people are advised to be careful in the office. Don't talk too much here and there. Apart from this, avoid interfering too much with colleagues. Businessmen will get decent profits. The matter of health will not be good today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen should think carefully before investing in any big scheme. Apart from this, it will be better if you stay away from lotteries and betting. The employed people will have to try to complete the pending works as soon as possible. Your carelessness can increase your problems. The ambience of your home will be good. Today you will get the opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. If you want to plan a surprise for your beloved, then today is a good day for it. Your financial condition will be fine. You may spend some money on hobbies. Apart from this, financially today you can also help someone in need. The day is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm