Daily Horoscope, 09 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and find out about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you deal with your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you are advised to push hard. Keep working hard with full positivity. You are trying in the right direction, soon you will get success. businessmen are advised to be very careful while doing big financial transactions. If you have recently started any new work, then you need to take your business decisions very carefully. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of your family members. You can also have a discussion with your father on domestic issues today. Your financial condition will be better. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to take good care of your eyes.
Lucky Colour: Light Pink
Lucky Number:12
Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you are not able to pay attention to your family due to being busy with work for a few days, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You will be successful in taking time out for your loved ones. You can organize a small party get together at home. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. You will get emotional support of your beloved. Talking about work, people doing jobs are advised to be alert from their secret enemies. Avoid being a part of any gossip in the office. On the other hand, businessmen need to avoid taking risky decisions today. To make quick profits, do not take any such decision which you may regret in future. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from habits like paan, cigarette, alcohol etc.
Lucky Colour:White
Lucky Number:15
Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:40 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
If you are not feeling well mentally then you are advised to worship Lord Hanuman. This will make you feel better, as well as give you a feeling of positivity. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, today is going to be a very busy day for you. Employed people may suddenly get called for an important meeting in the office. You better be prepared for this in advance. On the other hand, people doing business can get good profits today, especially if you do work related to hotels or restaurants, then today you have a strong possibility of getting results as expected. Try to treat your spouse with love and respect. Avoid quarrels over small things.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number:11
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:30 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
The atmosphere of the office will be very good today. You will get a lot of praise from your seniors, which will increase your confidence. Today you can also be given a big responsibility. Apart from this, there are also signs of an increase in your income. Today is going to be a very profitable day for retail traders. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. Today you will have a lot of fun with your brothers and sisters. Today, you can also get some good news from a member of your home, due to which the mind will be very happy. The day is going to be average in terms of money. Your health will be good.
Lucky Colour:Green
Lucky Number: 33
Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:05 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today will be a good start to the day. You can get rid of any big worries. The mind will remain calm and you will be able to concentrate properly on your tasks. You may have an important discussion with the boss in the office. Today you will also get some good suggestions from them. Today will be a very busy day for the people doing government jobs. Today you are likely to have more workload. However, soon you can get the fruits of your hard work in the form of a promotion. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on your children's education etc. Your spouse's health will remain weak. At this time, it is advised to avoid carelessness towards your loved one's health.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number:20
Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:30 am
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today, the matter of health will not be good, especially if you have the problem of arthritis, then today your problems seem to be increasing. Apart from this, you may also complain of insomnia. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking about unnecessary things. Talking about your work, keep your important files in the office. Today, some of your important files may move around, which will hinder your work. Today will be a mixed day for businessmen. Today you are advised to avoid taking any major decision. The atmosphere of your home will remain calm. Will get the support of your elder brother.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today there may be an obstacle in some important work of the employed people. However, you do not need to worry much, because your problem is temporary. Soon your troubles will end and your work will be completed. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then today you can get some good news in the office. Today is going to be a very profitable day for oil traders. You can get good financial benefits. At the same time, people who work in food items also have a strong chance of getting the results as expected. The ambience of your home will improve. Do not let outsiders interfere much in your personal matters. Your financial condition will be fine. Talking about health, you may feel very tired and burdened.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number:21
Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:15 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
If you are connected with your ancestral business, then today will be a very beneficial day for you. Today you can earn big profits with your understanding. Your elders will feel very proud of you. If you are trying for a government job then you need to accelerate your efforts. Today you will be very worried about the education of children. If your child is small, then at this time do not be too careless about their studies. You also need to make time for them from your busy routine. Try to keep your relationship strong with your spouse. Avoid resorting to any kind of lies. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a stomach related infection.
Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow
Lucky Number:7
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Due to the negative position of the planets, today there will be harshness in your speech, as well as there will be fierceness in your nature. Whether at home or workplace, today you will find yourself embroiled in a debate. The workload will be more on the people doing the job, due to which you may feel a lot of annoyance. On the other hand, businessmen will be very disappointed due to not getting the expected results after a hard struggle. There are ups and downs in life. Be courageous, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Talking about your money, it is not right for you to spend more than necessary. If you spend more than your budget, then your debt burden may increase. The matter of health is going to be weak.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
If the employed people are thinking of taking any new course for their promotion etc., then this time is appropriate for this. You can get success. Small traders can get expected results today. If you do work related to the stock market, then today you are advised to avoid taking any risk, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You can also plan for a walk today to keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful. These moments spent with loved ones will be very special for you. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can also do a lot of shopping today. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Light Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
If you do business in partnership and you are having differences with your partner, then today all the troubles will end and once again you will be able to focus properly on your work. On the other hand, employed people can get good opportunities. If you are able to capitalize on this opportunity, then you can also progress. Complete focus on your work. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Today you will be able to save. There may be ideological differences with your father. You are advised to use your words very carefully. Your wrong words can hurt the feelings of your elders. To improve health, you have to focus on rest.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number:21
Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
If businessmen are about to start any new work, then the time is favourable for this. Today will be a normal day for people doing jobs. Today the burden of pending works can be reduced a bit. To strengthen your financial position, you will have to try to increase your income, as well as you are advised to avoid doing any financial transaction without thinking. The ambience of your home will be good. The elders of your home will get guidance. Today is going to be a very special day with your life partner. If you are planning to give a surprise to your beloved, then the day is good for it. Talking about health, you may have problems like headache, fever etc. Do not ignore such problems.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number:6
Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
