Daily Horoscope, 07 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed day for traders. You can get decent profits. Today you are advised to avoid taking any important decision. On the other hand, working professionals need to strictly follow the rules of the office. If there is even a small negligence from you today, then you may have to suffer the wrong result for it. The ambience of your house will remain calm. Today you can get a special gift from your elder brother or sister. Relationships with loved ones will get stronger. Today is going to be an average day for you from an economic point of view. If you are married then you should try to spend more time with each other to maintain love and enthusiasm in your married life. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the people doing business in partnership. You can make good financial gains. The rapport with your partner will also be better. If you have been trying to change jobs for a long time, then today is going to be a very good day for you. You can get a high position in a big company, as well as your income will increase. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. You may have ideological differences with the elders of your house. In such a situation, you are advised to work calmly. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also do some big work related to money. If you talk about your health, then avoid being hungry for a long time. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If your brother or sister is marriageable, then today a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon Manglik program is likely to be organized in your house. Today will be a very expensive day for you in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Apart from this, the pressure of repaying any old debt will also be on you. In this case you will feel a lot of stress. You will get the support of your seniors in the office. Your difficult tasks will also be completed easily. There is a strong possibility of getting results as expected for the people doing business, especially if your work is grain, then today you can get good profit. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of health. If you use more mobile then you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Office environment will be very good. Your seniors can guide you. Apart from this, today you will be able to complete some important work on time. Today can bring a very good opportunity for the people doing business. You will get a chance to grow your business. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will get the blessings of elders. If the health of your parents is not good then today their health may improve, but at this time they are advised to pay more attention to rest. Your financial condition will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. In the second part of the day, you may get a chance to spend more time with the children. If you are facing any problem related to ears, then you should avoid being careless. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not a good day for you in terms of health, especially if you have a heart-related disease, then suddenly your health may decline today. Avoid taking too much stress, as well as you are also advised to avoid unnecessary anger. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of money. Avoid doing credit transactions. You are advised to keep your behavior right with female colleagues in the office, especially while talking, use your words very carefully. Today is going to be a very busy day for Businessmen. There may be unnecessary running around. Apart from this, today you are also advised to avoid debate, otherwise your precious time may be wasted in useless things. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very busy day for Virgo people. The burden of responsibilities in personal and professional life will be more. The list of pending works in the office can increase. Today your boss will also be somewhat unhappy with you. Avoid making mistakes at this time, otherwise your progress may stop. Small businessmen can get good profits. However, today you need to avoid taking any decision in a hurry. The ambience of your home will be fine. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine and spend it with parents today. You also need to take care of their happiness. The day is going to be fine in terms of money. Don't go too far over your budget. If we talk about your health, then health can deteriorate due to disturbances in the diet. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do a job then today the work load will be less, but in the office you are advised to take special care of your behavior. Avoid laughing too much or talking about it here and there. Businessmen will reap profits. Today you can make tremendous financial gains. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. Relationship with your spouse can improve. You will get a chance to spend some extra time with your beloved today. You openly share your mind with your beloved, as well as avoid arguments about small things in future. Today is going to be a normal day for you from the financial point of view. If you talk about your health, then today you may complain of pain in hands and feet. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 9:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The ambience of your house will be very good. Today a religious program can be organized at home. Mentally you will feel very good. Talking about work, businessmen may suffer financial loss. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to behave properly in front of your boss in the office. If you do not agree with any of their points, then try to present your side calmly. Your misbehavior can create problems for you. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the financial situation. There is a possibility of getting money for you. The day is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today some big profits can be made in the hands of businessmen. You will see positive changes in your business. On the other hand, the person doing the job may have to work hard. Apart from this, there is also a sign of change of place today. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Wrong behavior of your family members can hurt your feelings. Mentally, you will not feel well. However, in a situation like this, you need to stay positive. Slowly things will be seen turning in your favor. Money related worries can haunt you. You have to intensify efforts to increase your income. To stay healthy, you have to eat food on time, as well as avoid unnecessary worries. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January From the point of view of work, today is likely to be a good day for you. If you are a businessman, then avoid taking important business decisions on the advice of others. Apart from this, if you are about to start a new work, then you are advised to avoid being too hasty. Working professionals have to understand the gestures of your boss in the office. If they entrust you with any work, then try to complete it with full hard work and dedication. Making mistakes at this time can cost you heavily. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Financial gains are possible from the father's side. Your spouse's mood will be very good. They may ask to spend more time with you. You will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Any major problem of businessmen can be resolved and your work will proceed smoothly. You can also make financial gains in the second part of the day. On the other hand, working professionals will get praise from your boss in the office, which will increase your confidence. If you do government job then you can get promotion. The ambience of your home will be good. There will be support from your parents. You may have a tussle with your spouse. Although there will be no big problem due to better mutual understanding. Today you can get good results in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a good chance of earning money. Your health can improve and you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm