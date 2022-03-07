Daily Horoscope, 07 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April From the financial point of view, today is going to be very expensive for you. You may spend more money on things of comfort. It is better to avoid making such mistakes now. Talking about work, today the boss can review your work in the office. Try to do even the smallest tasks carefully today. On the other hand, businessmen can get great success in terms of money today. Your hard work seems to be paying off. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The health of the parents will be good. You will also get the support of your life partner. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems with gas or indigestion. Avoid eating junk food. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get some good news from the side of children. There is a strong possibility of getting some big success in the field of education. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, with the help of your beloved, some of your stuck work can be completed. The day can prove to be better in terms of money. Today you will be able to focus more on savings. Talking about work, employed people are advised to avoid joking with colleagues. This habit of yours can become a cause of trouble for you today. At the same time, businessmen should not trust anyone blindly, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very good day with family. Today your day will be spent in laughter. After a long time, you will feel very good by spending much time with your loved ones and you will also feel a sense of positivity. Talking about love, today you can go for a walk with your partner to your favourite place. If you want to do a love marriage, then soon you can also get the approval of family members. Today is giving very good signs for the married people. There can be a beautiful turning point in your married life. Your financial condition will be fine. Do not do any financial transaction without thinking. Talking about health, you need to make some changes in your daily routine. Avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The burden of pending work in the office will be less. Today you will take a sigh of relief by completing your pending tasks. Apart from this, your rapport with your colleagues can also improve. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. To complete a stalled deal, today you can make a big effort. It is possible that you will get success. Situations in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. There will be love and unity among the members of your house. Today you can get a special gift from your father. Avoid taking out unnecessary anger on your spouse. This can sour your relationship. You need to treat your beloved with love and respect. Talking about your health, today you may have some problem related to nerves. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Some people may try to mislead you by giving you the wrong information. You better be careful with such people. Talking about work, if the employed people want to progress, then try to give your best, as well as try to keep a good rapport with the higher officials. People doing work related to gold, silver, hotels or restaurants, medicines, clothes, cosmetics etc. can get the desired profit today. Situations in personal life are looking unfavourable. You may have an argument with some family members. Your uncontrolled anger can disturb the peace of your home. You better control yourself. The day is expected to be normal in terms of money, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If for a long time you are planning to travel related to work, then today is a favourable day for it. This journey of yours is going to be very auspicious. Businessmen can make good financial gains. On the other hand, employed people can also get a lot of praise from the boss in the office, which will increase your confidence. If you keep working hard like this, then soon you can also make big progress. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get your support. Today you can go for a picnic with your spouse. Today you will be able to openly express your feelings in front of your beloved. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen will be able to get the desired benefits today with their hard work and understanding. If you do work related to foreign companies, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. The position of employed people will be strong in the office. Today the boss can notice your hard work. There will be an improvement in the environment of your house. Try to live in harmony with your loved ones, especially respect the elders of your house and do not forget to ignore their advice. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your concern regarding the health of your child may increase a bit. However, you don't need to be too worried. Soon their health may improve. Along with work, you also need to take care of your health. Make a habit of eating food on time as well as taking enough rest. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Married life will be happy. Today you can feel a new energy in your relationship. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. From an economic point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. You will get great relief if your financial endeavor is successful. Soon you can get rid of money related worries. Talking about work, this time is not good for change in job. If you take such a decision in haste, then you will only feel remorse. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys today. Avoid taking shortcut routes to earn quick profits. If you have shortness of breath, then your problem may increase due to change in weather. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today any stalled work of businessmen can be completed. You are likely to make good financial gains. However, at this time you are advised to avoid taking any risky decision. The employed people need to take more care of the time in the office. You have to complete all your work fast otherwise any of your important work will remain incomplete today. Sweetness will increase in your married life. Today your beloved will be in a very romantic mood and may demand to spend more time with you. Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Avoid spending too much money to impress others. Carelessness towards health can prove to be costly. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can get success in any old case related to court. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood today. Today is going to be a favorable day for the students. You are likely to get some good news related to your education. Talking about work, the people trying for a government job can get success. On the other hand, the workload of the people doing private jobs will be less, as well as you will get the support of higher officials. If you want to grow your business, then you can get a good opportunity. You will get full support of your close ones. Your financial condition may be better. Today you will feel better due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Along with health, today you are also advised to be careful in terms of money. Today your health may deteriorate due to your habit of worrying excessively. Apart from this, unnecessary expenses are also seen increasing somewhat. You may spend a lot of money on unnecessary things today. You better keep this in mind. Talking about work, you are advised to behave properly in front of the boss in the office. Do not do any work out of enthusiasm for which you will have to repent later. Businessmen are advised to avoid starting any new work today. There may be a chance to visit a religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 2:00 pm