Daily Horoscope, 05 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you have any liver-related disease, then you are advised to take care of your diet. Avoid outside food, as well as stay away from spicy food. You are advised to complete all your work in the office on time today. It would be better if you leave any work for tomorrow, otherwise, your boss' anger may increase. You may have to bear the brunt of this in the coming days. Businessmen may have to face some difficulties in terms of money today. Due to lack of money, there is a strong possibility of your important work getting stuck in the middle today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your house. Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are not satisfied with your current job and want to start your own small business, then today you can get some good news. You are advised to behave very balanced in the office. Don't do anything in anger that you regret. Along with this, your reputation and image will also be affected badly. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. You may have to repay an old loan. However, this will give you great relief. Some changes can be seen in the behavior of your spouse. You will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. It would be better if you try to spend more time with them today. The more time you spend with each other, the stronger your relationship will be. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen can take some big and important decisions today. You can come up with some new deals and offers to grow your business and get good profits. It is possible that soon you will get good benefit from it. The workload is going to be more on the employed people. However, on the strength of your understanding and hard work, you will be able to complete all the work on time. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can buy something valuable. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. With the support of your father, any important work of yours can be completed today. Apart from this, benefits from your mother's side are also possible. Arthritis patients are advised to be careful. Your troubles may increase a bit today. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:30 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. Seeing your hard work and dedication in the office, your boss can decide your progress. Today you can also get praise from them. On the other hand, businessmen can get a good investment opportunity. If you want to invest in the stock market then today is a favourable day. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. There is a possibility of a dispute in your house. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. You will get the full support of your life partner in difficult situations. Today is not a good day to take any important decision related to your family. Today is going to be an average day for you from an economic point of view. To stay healthy, you are advised to include yoga in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may have to face a humiliating situation today due to repeating the same mistake again and again in the office. Mentally you will not feel well. At the same time, your confidence may also decline. You should learn from your mistakes. Be positive and try to start again. You will definitely get success. Businessmen can make a big deal today. Your business will grow rapidly. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the support of your parents. If you are going for love marriage and are unable to get the approval of family members, then today your problem can be solved. Your financial condition will be fine. If you have thyroid problems, keep taking your medicines regularly. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 11:30 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today some important work of yours may get stuck in the middle of the office. However, you do not need to worry much, as this problem of yours is temporary. Soon this problem of yours will end and you will be able to do your work properly. Businessmen may have to travel long distances. This journey of yours will be very beneficial. Talking about your personal life, today you will get a chance to spend very romantic time with your life partner. You can go for a walk at your favourite place. Apart from this, you can also get a beautiful gift from your beloved. Talking about money, avoid spending more than your budget by being overly excited. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid talking too much here and there in the office. This will only waste your time, as well as many of your tasks may remain incomplete today. If you keep doing what kind of carelessness, then the workload on you may increase in the coming days. If businessmen are planning to do something new, then the time is favourable for this. From the financial point of view, today is likely to be a challenging day for you. You can always worry about money. If you are trying to increase your income, then you have to accelerate your efforts. Try to maintain a good rapport with your family members, especially with younger members, you are advised to behave politely. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and your exams are coming soon, then you are advised to avoid putting too much pressure on yourself. Focus on your studies with a calm mind, you will definitely get success. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today you can also make some important purchases for yourself. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of your parents. Your relationship with your siblings will also be strong. The happiness of your married life will increase. Today your spouse can help you in everyday tasks. Talking about work, if you are dreaming of doing a job in a foreign company, then soon your wish can be fulfilled. Businessmen can get mixed profits today. To stay healthy, you also need enough sleep along with good food and drink. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you have made some changes in your business recently, then you can get positive results from it. You can make huge profits today. Today is going to be a very lucky day for the employed people. Your position in the office will be strong. You can give tough competition to your co-workers. If you are planning to make any changes in the decoration of your house, today is a favourable day for it. However, out of enthusiasm, avoid spending more than you need. There will be an improvement in the health of your spouse, due to which your big worries can be removed. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to teeth. Take extra care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to control your emotions, otherwise, you may create trouble for yourself. Businessmen will have to be careful with their opponents, otherwise today you may suffer a big loss. On the other hand, new doors of progress can open for the employed people today. There is a strong possibility of getting good results for the hard work done in the past. Your personal life will be happy. There may be some guests coming to your house today. You are going to have a lot of fun with your loved ones. Your financial condition will be good. There are signs of a boom in your financial condition. In the second part of the day, you may have an argument with your spouse. However, soon everything will be back to normal between you. Use your words wisely. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is likely to be a very beneficial day for the people working related to hotels or restaurants. On the other hand, the people doing business in partnership can also get the expected results today. Confrontation with higher officials is possible. You may have to face criticism due to your angry nature. It is better that you avoid such things at work. Financial conditions may improve. Today the worries related to money will be removed. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. The behaviour of family members will not be good towards you. In such a situation, you are advised to work very patiently. Talking about health, you may also have problems like cold, cough etc. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:00 pm