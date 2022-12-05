Daily Horoscope, 05 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Along with work, your family is equally important to you. Today is going to be very expensive on the economic front. There may be a sudden big expenditure due to which your budget is likely to be unbalanced. Be it a job or business, the burden of responsibilities is going to be more on you. Today you may feel quite tired and burdened. Try to keep your relationship strong with your spouse. Your wrong attitude can drive your beloved away from you. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 9:30 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The beginning of the day will be very good. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Today you will take all your decisions very carefully. Job change time is going on. You may get the transfer you want or you may also get a higher position. There is a strong possibility of getting a good opportunity in the hands of business people. Today can prove to be a better day in terms of money. Expenses will be less. Today you will be able to pay more attention to savings. As far as your health is concerned, you may have knee problems. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may have to face an adverse situation in the office. Some envious colleagues may spread wrong things about you to tarnish your image. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. Apart from this, you try to handle the matter wisely. Today is expected to be normal for businessmen. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get the affection and support of your family members, today you can have an important discussion with your father. As far as your health is concerned, your cholesterol level may increase. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You can have a big fight today. Try to solve the matter through talks. If you do not work with a calm mind, then your difficulties may increase. There are signs of deterioration in the financial condition. There can be a loss of money today. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to avoid talking too much here and there in the office. This habit of yours can create difficulties for you today. Your boss can be very angry with you. Businessmen may have to work hard today to make a profit. However, your hard work will not go in vain. There are chances of a decline in health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very favourable day for the students preparing for competitive exams. You may get some good news. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If the health of the spouse is not going well for some time, then there can be an improvement in his health. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to avoid repeating the same mistake again and again in the office. If you do such negligence then your progress may stop. Businessmen should be very careful in the matter of money. Avoid taking important business decisions on the advice of others. The day is going to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very lucky day in terms of love. If you want to have a love marriage, then you can get the approval of your family members. Soon you can tie the knot. There are chances of strengthening the financial position. There can be any benefit related to property. People working in government jobs can progress. You are very likely to get a high position. Retail traders can get good financial benefits today. Growth in your business is possible. There can be health-related problems. An old disease can emerge. Don't be negligent in any way. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you can see positive changes in every area of ​​life. First of all, let's talk about your work, be it a job or business, today you can get results according to your hard work. If you are trying to change the job then you can get good results. The financial condition will remain strong. There is a possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. The relationship with the spouse will be intense. Today your dear can do something special for you. Your trust in each other will become even stronger. The day will prove to be better in terms of love. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the professional front, working professionals may have to travel today. This journey of yours is going to be very important. The time of progress is going on for businessmen. Today you can get the right results for your decisions. In terms of money, the day is going to be expensive. You are advised to spend according to your income. Avoid quarrels with your spouse. Due to being fierce on small things, today there can be an argument between you. As far as your health is concerned, your fatigue may increase. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are unmarried and a marriage proposal comes to you today, then avoid making haste in such matters. Take your decision after thinking carefully. If you are already married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. Your spouse needs your emotional support. In terms of money, today is likely to be a mixed day for you. It is possible that any opportunity to earn money may slip out of your hands today. Your concern about work can increase a lot. It will be better that you avoid taking too much stress. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favour. Health matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3;00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If your work is related to foreign companies then you may have to face some problems. On the other hand, if you are trying for a government job, then you need to work hard. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Conditions in your personal life are expected to be pleasant. Your parents' health will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Stay positive and take out time for yourself from your busy schedule. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February After a long time today, you will spend enough time with your spouse. You will again get a chance to understand each other. Today you can openly share your mind with your beloved. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to work harder. Talking about your job, working professionals can get successful. On the other hand, today is going to be an average day for businessmen. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm