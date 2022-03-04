Daily Horoscope, 04 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You have to strictly follow the rules of the office, otherwise, you may get into trouble today. Apart from this, try to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible. Today your boss may suddenly review your work. Businessmen will get an opportunity to deal with big clients. However, today you are advised to be careful. Due to a small carelessness, the profit in hand can easily slip away. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Today you may have to spend a lot of money to pay an old bill. Conditions are likely to remain favorable in your personal life. Your spouse will have to be more careful about his health. As far as your health is concerned, avoid disturbing the food and eat on time. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The ambience of your home will be good. Today you will get an opportunity to guide the younger members of the house. Apart from this, you will also get the blessings of elders. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then today is going to be very important for you. With your intelligence, you can make good financial gains. Your loved ones will feel very proud of your achievements. If you want to do a government job and have been striving for it for a long time, then you continue your hard work, soon you can get good results. Your financial condition will be good. A sudden meeting with an old friend is possible in the second part of the day. Today any good memory of yours will be refreshed once again. Today is going to be an average day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today the mind will be unnecessarily disturbed. You can feel very sad about small things. You stay positive and think well, everything will be good in your life, if we talk about your work, then suddenly there may be a call for a meeting in the office. You can get some good suggestions from your boss. You better look into them. Today is likely to be a mixed day for businessmen. If you take any decision in haste, then you may have to face the wrong consequences in the coming days. Conditions are likely to remain pleasant in your personal life. You will get the full support of your loved ones in difficult situations. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Talking about your health, to be physically healthy, you have to be mentally strong too. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to being busy with work, if you are not able to give enough time to your family for some days, then today you will have to take time for your loved ones. Your wrong attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. If possible, plan a trip with the children today. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the employed people. Some of your important work may get stuck in the middle today. Apart from this, you will also have to face the anger of your boss. On the other hand, today can bring a golden opportunity for businessmen. There can be a positive change in your business. Your financial condition is going to be average. Spending more money on your hobbies is not good for you. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August From the financial point of view, today is going to be very auspicious for you. Your income may increase. Apart from this, today you can also take any important decision related to money. Maybe today you can also help someone in need financially. Talking about your work, you are advised to keep your important files in the office, otherwise, you may have to face a lot of problems due to their missing. If businessmen are going to make a long journey today, then you are advised to postpone your journey. This trip will waste both your time and money. The ambience of your home will be good. If you want to organize any pooja recitation or havan etc., then today is a favourable day for this. Today your health may decline due to your habit of taking unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For the unmarried people of this zodiac, the sum of marriage is being formed. Soon you can get the life partner you want. On the other hand, if you are already married, then love and enthusiasm will remain in your married life. You will get the full support of your life partner. Today is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work, especially if the employed people want to leave their job and start their own business, then this time is favourable for this. You can get success. Worries related to money can be relieved. Today, you will acquire a lot of wealth. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. You will be very positive energized and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen are advised to avoid trusting others in terms of money, otherwise, they may suffer a big loss today. On the other hand, employed people should try to maintain good rapport with colleagues in the office. Avoid interfering too much in the affairs of others. Your financial condition will be normal. At this time you are advised to avoid spending too much. The more you save, the sooner you can get out of debt. Today is going to be a very romantic day with your life partner. Today your beloved will be in a very good mood. You can also go on a dinner date. Talking about your health, due to changes in weather, your health may deteriorate a bit today. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Be careful with the politics going on in the office. Avoid relying on coworkers excessively. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid sharing your secret information. This time is not good for the people working in a foreign company. People doing business in partnership can make good financial gains today. There are signs of positive change in your business. However, if you are thinking of taking a loan to further your business, then you are advised to avoid taking a large loan. The ambience of the house will not be good today. There may be ideological differences with the father. If you have problems with kidney stones etc., then do not do any kind of carelessness. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people doing business associated with medicines. You can get big financial benefits, as well as your business will also increase. Businessmen engaged in the wood and iron industry can also get good profits today. The office environment will not be good today. Your lateness can spoil the mood of your boss today. Apart from this, you also avoid repeating the same mistake again and again. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of the house will be strong. Some changes can be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. Emotionally your loved one may feel quite weak. In such a situation, you should try to know their mind. Talking about health, you may have problems like constipation, acidity etc. Avoid outside food. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The ambience of your office will be very good. You can get guidance from your boss and you will be able to concentrate fully on your work. The burden of pending works is also expected to reduce a bit. There is a chance of progress for the people working in foreign companies. Your income may increase. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for small businessmen. You can get the result as expected. Conditions are likely to remain unfavourable in your personal life. You will be under a lot of stress today due to a dispute in the house. It would be better if you don't let outsiders interfere in your personal matters. Today is going to be a good day in terms of money. Talking about health, today it is possible to decline your health due to excessive stress. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is likely to be a very challenging day for the people working related to sales and marketing. You may have to run a lot to meet your target. However, you don't need to be too worried. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work in the coming days. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people doing work related to clothes, furniture, oil grains etc. Obstacles coming in your important work will be removed and your business will progress rapidly. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the blessings of your parents. You may get an opportunity to take a small trip with your spouse. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm