Daily Horoscope: 04 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your personal life will be happy. Today, after a long time you will spend a quiet day with your loved ones. Your attention will be more in the spiritual lessons. Maybe today you can go to some religious place or do Havan rituals. Suddenly a special guest may come home today. You will be fiercely shopping for this guest. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today you are advised to spend very wisely. Do not spend excessively. Maybe today you can complete any important work without any hindrance. Better understanding with your spouse and you will enjoy your personal life to the fullest. You will get full support from friends. You will get a chance to have fun with them today. Talking about love, love, today will be a wonderful day. Your meeting today will be romantic as well. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Finances will be good. Today your efforts can bring good results. However, you need to learn from your mistakes so that in future you will be saved from a financial crisis. Talking about functioning, you need a better plan to achieve your goal. If you work, then the pressure will be on you to complete your target on time, in which case you may feel some annoyance. Your marital life will be happy. Today you will get to see a different form of your spouse. Maybe today they will give you a nice surprise in a very romantic way. If you talk about your health then today will be a better day. If you are struggling with a physical problem, today you can get some rest. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 12:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you won't be that lucky. In such a situation, it will be better for you to avoid taking any kind of risk today. Today you will be dissatisfied with some things and your mind will also be very restless. It may be that your attention in the office is less in work, due to which you can make big mistakes, it is possible that your high officials will be very unhappy. If possible, set aside work today and rest at home. This will give you some time for yourself and you will feel better. Your personal life will be normal. However, your family members will be a little upset because of your sadness. If you share your thoughts with them, then it is possible that your problem will end. If you are married, your spouse will also get full support. They will stand by you in a difficult situation. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to repay your old loan. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will get positive results in most of the cases. You will work hard to complete whatever work you choose and you will get the result as expected. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. You may have some new responsibilities. Not only this, your seniors will be very happy to see your ability and will also be satisfied with your work. If you have had a desire in your mind for a long time, then that too can be fulfilled today. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Money-related worries will end because the financial profit for which you were trying for a long time is likely to be available to you today. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. All of the parents, siblings will get support. It is possible that your parents today will agree with your decision. The sweetness of your love will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Overall, today is your day, so enjoy it fiercely. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 6:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not a good day on the family front. Your differences with family members may deepen which is likely to spoil the home environment. If you work peacefully, then you can avoid many problems. Today your concern about money will also increase. Suddenly an old debt may bother you. If you want to get rid of it as soon as possible, pay more attention to savings. There will be some improvement in marital life today. Your spouse's changed behaviour will make you feel comfortable. May be your dear ones help you in solving any complicated malls today. The situation will be favourable in the field. You will be very serious about the work. You will work diligently keeping aside your personal troubles. Take some time out of your busy routine for yourself so that you can get some relief from the burden you are feeling due to household responsibilities and work. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, all your attention will be on your work. It is possible that in the office today, you have to deal with some big task which you will be very busy with. Businessmen may have to travel for work today. Today you will be full of confidence and energy which will have an impact on your work. Your positive thinking will set you ahead of others. The day will be auspicious in terms of money. Today you can have extra income. Your personal life will be blissful. Today you can get a chance to hang out with your family members. The relationship will remain with your spouse too. Your romantic life will be normal. Your meeting today will not be for a long time. Maybe your partner will be very busy today. Take recourse to meditation to get mental peace, you will definitely get benefit from it. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try to tackle only one job at a time. If you try to do many things together, you will be confused. You can also make mistakes. There may be some problems in your personal life. There will be an atmosphere of tension in the house today. You may have a conversation with a younger brother or sister. It is not at all right for you to get angry at things or to dominate others. This habit of yours is keeping you away from people. You better try to change your behaviour a little bit. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are planning to go shopping today, then you have to avoid it. Excessive expenditure will spoil your budget. There may be some problems in the workplace today. For the past few days, you have been postponing your work, due to which the workload will be more. Your health will be weak. You will feel quite tired. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can get proper results of your hard work. All your work will be completed without any hindrance so that you will feel mentally well. If you are a businessman, then you can solve some of your big problems, so that your work will move fast once again. Today will be a normal day for the working people. Today, you will get the benefit of good coordination with colleagues in the office, they can help you in completing an important task. Talking about love, today you will be very lucky and you are likely to get a love proposal. Without any hesitation, speak your heart. If you are married, mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. In the evening you can feel lazy. A walk in the open air will be beneficial for you. The economic situation will be better than normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today the mind will be somewhat turbulent. You will be in a dilemma. Today you will not be able to make your important decisions due to the mental turmoil. Speaking of work, at this time you need to think with your mind and heart. If you are not getting good success even after hard work, then maybe you are working in the wrong direction. It will be better to consider it with a calm mind. There will be peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of the house will be good and your relations with family members will also be strong. Parental blessings will give you new energy. Today, the close relationship between the two of you will increase once the conflict with your spouse ends. Maybe to spend a memorable day, both of you go for a picnic at some beautiful place. There will happiness from your child's side. Your financial situation is good. Today you can help yourself financially. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In your romantic life, there can be some good thing today. If there is some tension going on between the two of you, it will end today. Your partner will understand your feelings and accept your mistakes. Not only this, today they can also propose you for marriage. You can say yes to them without delaying it further. Today will also be a good day for married people. Your heart will be satisfied after getting the love and support of your spouse. It is possible to make your loved one happy today and give them some beautiful gift too. Parents will get affection and blessings. Today benefits from father are possible. Talking about money, your financial situation is likely to improve today. Wealth is being acquired. Today will be a good day for businessmen. You can become a spoiled work soon, you will get the benefit of it. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The situation will be favourable at your workplace. You will get full support of seniors and they will encourage you to do more good. If you are a businessman then you may have to run a lot today but you will get satisfaction by getting results as expected. Talking about money, you need to be very careful today, there is a strong possibility of financial loss. It will be better if you do not take decisions related to money in a hurry. If there is a constant fluctuation in your life, then you have to work with courage and patience. You have to understand that every day is not the same, today is bad, then tomorrow will definitely be good. You just work hard and think positively. If you are negligent with your health, then you may have to regret a lot in the future. You are advised to avoid alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:00 pm