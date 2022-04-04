Daily Horoscope, 04 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are about to take any important decision related to your work, then you are advised to take a wise decision. Be it job or business, do not take any decision in haste today. If you want to get a job in a foreign company then you have to accelerate your efforts. You will definitely get success. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of the house will be stronger. Your emotional attachment to your spouse will increase. You will spend enough time with each other today and you may also discuss future plans. To strengthen your financial position, you need to curb unnecessary expenses. Along with this, you also need to find a new source of income. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are about to start a new business, then you can get the full support of your close ones. Apart from this, if you are associated with your ancestral business, then today you can earn good profits with your understanding. Your elders will feel very proud of you. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. Your progress is being made. You can get some good news in the office. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also spend a lot on shopping etc. All the estrangement with the spouse will be removed and once again there will be a chance to understand each other. You should use the vehicle very carefully today. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Good Time: 5:55 pm to 7:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very romantic day for you in terms of love. You can get a beautiful surprise from your partner. Apart from this, today you can go on a date at a special place. Not only this, your partner can also propose to you for marriage. On the other hand, today is going to be a very good day for the married people. Your mutual understanding with your spouse will improve and your love will also increase. Talking about your work, an important meeting can be held in the office today. Bosses can also give great importance to your suggestion. The people doing business in partnership will have to be careful in terms of money. Talking about your health, you may have problems like headaches or burning in the eyes etc. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are not getting time for yourself due to being busy with work for some days, then today will prove to be a better day for you. You will be able to find time for yourself. Not only this, you will also be able to pay attention to your grooming. Today is going to be an expensive day for you in terms of money. Domestic responsibilities may increase. It will be better for you if you prepare your budget in advance. Try to spend more time with your parents. You need to respect their feelings. Today, your spouse can make a big demand from you, due to which there may be a rift between you. In such a situation, you need to act more intelligently. Today you should be careful otherwise you may fall and you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business in partnership, then you will have to try to maintain a good rapport with your partner. You should support each other's decisions, otherwise, the bitterness between you will have a bad effect on your work. Employed people are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. If you are preparing for a government job, then focus on your preparations with full hard work and dedication. The atmosphere of your house may deteriorate. There may be a dispute with a member of the household. Avoid anger and arrogance. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. If you have a cervical problem, then you should avoid working continuously while sitting. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a trader, then you have to avoid making the mistake of ignoring small profits for big profits. If any important deal of yours is stuck for a long time, then you do not need to panic much. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Employed people are advised to avoid picking out the shortcomings of their colleagues. This mistake of yours may cost you dearly today. Your financial condition will be fine. Today is a good day to see old accounts. The behaviour of fayour mily members can make you unhappy today. You will feel very weak emotionally. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very auspicious day for businessmen. You can get some great bargains. On the other hand, people doing gold and silver work can also get big financial benefits today. Today can prove to be a better day for the employed people. If there is any problem regarding the job, then today your problem can be solved. Today is giving good signs for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. Soon you will get freedom from worry related to money. The ambience of your home will be fine. The relationship with your family can improve. As far as your health is concerned, avoid being hungry for a long time, otherwise, you may have problems like gas, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are living away from home for a long time, then today is going to be a very good day for you. You will return home and you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. You will be very happy to get the support of the people of the house, as well as you will also feel a sense of positivity. Any important work related to money will be completed today, which can give you great relief. Soon your financial situation may take a hit. Talking about your work, people doing government jobs can be entrusted with a challenging tasks today. So you should try to give your best. The harder you work, the better it will be for you. To stay healthy, you have to get rid of bad eating habits. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are about to start any new work, then you are advised to keep an eye on your financial situation. It is possible that in the coming days due to lack of money, your work may not get stuck somewhere. The employed people may have to face the anger of the boss in the office. The coordination with higher officials is also likely to deteriorate. It would be better if you focus more on your work. The atmosphere at home will be normal. You need to guide your kids. At this time their carelessness toward writing studies can prove to be costly. To earn quick money, you must avoid adopting the wrong path, otherwise, you can get into big trouble. Today you may have some allergy or infection related to the skin. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will get the support of the boss in the office and your performance will also improve. Today many of your difficult tasks can be completed easily. Plastic businessmen can make good profits today. At the same time, people working related to property and transport etc. have a strong chance of getting the expected results. Avoid estrangement with your spouse. Daily fights can weaken your relationship. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. If you are planning to make a big purchase then today is not a good day for it. You may have problems related to teeth. If you have a complaint of pyuria, avoid being careless. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very difficult day for you due to the habit of putting small things on your heart. You can disturb your mental peace by getting involved in unnecessary things. Today will not be a good day for you from an economic point of view. You will be very upset due to the discrepancy in accounting. In such a situation, you need to work with a calm mind. Talking about your work, salaried people are advised to complete all their work by sacrificing laziness in the office. If the boss has given you some important responsibility, then give priority to it. At the same time, businessmen need to avoid investing today. If your blood pressure remains high, then you have to be very careful. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm