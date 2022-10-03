Daily Horoscope, 03 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is likely to be a very profitable day for people doing business online. You can get a big financial benefit. Responsibilities can increase on the people doing government jobs. You keep working. On the other hand, today will be full of new opportunities for people engaged in private jobs. You can get good news related to work. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. There could be a big expense. Conditions are likely to remain unfavourable in your personal life. There may be a dispute with a family member. You may feel mental pressure due to domestic discord. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you are advised to use your words very carefully. Your wrong words can cause bitterness in the relationship, especially while talking to elders, keep this in mind. If the people associated with business want to start work on any of their stalled plans, then today is a favourable day for it. You can get success. In the office today, the boss can suddenly review your work. It would be better if you do even the smallest work carefully. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. The ambience of your office will be good. Today you will get an opportunity to spend more time with children. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very important day for the unmarried people of this zodiac. You can get the life partner you want. On the other hand, if you are married, then the happiness of your married life will increase. Talking about romantic life, at this time you are advised to be patient. Don't take any decision in haste. Today will be a very good day for you in terms of money. You can get a great opportunity to earn money. Today will be a mixed day for you on the work front. You need to work hard at this time. Take care of your health. Lucky colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job and due for some reason your promotion is stalled, then there is a strong possibility of getting good news in the office. On the other hand, people working related to finance, sales and marketing can also get the expected results. Conditions are likely to remain favorable in your personal life. Today you can organize a small party at home. These moments spent with loved ones will prove to be memorable for you. Today will be a better day for you in terms of money. The sum of money is being created for you. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel better as your health improves. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Salaried people are advised to complete all their work fast, otherwise, in the future, the workload on you may increase due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. Any important deal for businessmen can be confirmed. Soon you will get good financial benefits. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You will get the blessings of elders. There may be an opportunity to guide brothers and sisters. The performance of the child in the field of education will be commendable. Your financial condition will be good. Today the expenses will be less. Talking about health, you are likely to have an allergy or infection. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Positive changes can be seen in the ambience of the house. Today may seem like a good opportunity to repair the spoiled relationship. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Stay away from unnecessary things in the office. It will also have a bad effect on your work. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any new deals in haste. Avoid taking important business decisions at the behest of others. Today will be a normal day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some throat related problems. Avoid consuming cold things. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will not be a good day for you from the financial point of view. There are signs of loss of money. Money related worries can be deep. Avoid making your financial plans in haste. Talking about the work, your boss can review your work in the office. Today is likely to be a mixed day for businessmen. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Your relationship with the members of the household will be strong. Spouse's health may improve. As far as your health is concerned, you can feel very tired due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be able to find time for yourself out of your busy routine. Talking about work, employed people can get good results of their hard work. If you are planning to change jobs, then you can get an offer from a good company. The people associated with business will get good profits. Especially if your work is related to property, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You may have minor disputes with your spouse. Health will be fine. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are holding an important position in the office, then you are advised to control your anger. Treat your subordinates properly. Your wrong behaviour can affect your image today. On the other hand, today will be a mixed day for businessmen. If you do work related to foreign companies, then today is likely to be a challenging day for you. Your personal life will be happy. There can be better coordination in the relationship with the elders of the house. Your financial condition will be good. Taking a walk in the open air every morning can be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:36

Lucky Time: 10 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Give importance to your relationships. If possible, try to spend more time with your family members today. A small change in your behaviour can improve your relationship. Talking about work, employed people can progress. Along with this, responsibilities are also likely to increase on you. In this case, you need to work harder. Businessmen are advised to be careful in terms of money today. In the second half of the day, there is a possibility of sudden big expenditure. The matter of health is going to be weak today. You may feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The people doing dairy business can make good financial gains today. Your business will grow further. On the other hand, people doing gold and silver work can also get results as expected today. Your boss will be very happy with your work in the office. Today they can also give you some big and important responsibility. Maybe you will get a chance to lead your team. Things will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of the household will be good. Mutual attachment and love with the spouse will increase. Your sweetheart's behavior will make you feel special. Your financial condition will be fine. You will see an improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm