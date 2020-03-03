Daily Horoscope: 03 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April For some time, there was a situation of ups and downs in your life due to which you were very upset but today, you will feel the situation is improving. There will be positivity in your thinking and your lost confidence will return again. There will be peace in the family. Love and unity will remain among the family. Apart from this, seeing the improvement in your mother's health, your tension will reduce. If you talk about money then you have to avoid hurrying while taking your financial decisions. You will get good results in married life. Life partner will get love and support. You will get mental peace by visiting a religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Marital life will remain compatible. Today, you can get a special compliment from your spouse, which will make you very happy. Your relationship with family members will be good. They will support you in an adverse situation. On the other hand, there may be some difficulties in your love life today. Interference of a third person may cause tension between the two of you. Today, your financial condition will be strengthened. Try to complete whatever work is assigned to you in the office on time otherwise, it may create new trouble. Today you will be a little worried about your health, especially if you are a heart patient. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Family life needs a little more attention. If there is an elder in your house, then you have to take extra care of them. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Love and trust will grow between the two of you. The day will be profitable for businessmen. You may get a golden opportunity if you work smartly. Talking about money, income will be good and you will also be successful in saving. If the money which you have lent is stuck somewhere, then it is very likely to be returned today. Some of your work may suddenly get stuck in the middle which will leave you with disappointment. Hope for the best in such situations and you will soon get the success. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, you may have a quarrel with your spouse regarding financial matters. This may tense the environment at home. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid it. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you. Change your mood and soon you will feel that things are falling in your favour. On the work front, you may feel a little tired today. It is better you take time and focus on yourself. Talking about romantic life, keep control over your emotions and avoid any irresponsible action so that you don't have to repent later. You may meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is not good for the students. Your attention will be less in studies. If you want to be successful, then you have to avoid such negligence. Businessmen can get any big benefit today. Today you may also decide to start some work in partnership. On the other hand, employees need to be careful today. However, with your skill in negotiation, you will be able to deal with this matter. You may have some dispute with your spouse today. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. If you pay a little more attention to savings, then you will be able to repay your loan easily. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. The members of the house will be supportive and you will feel better by spending time with friends. The day will be romantic with your spouse. You may also give them a gift that they will cherish for life. The day will be full of achievements on the work front. You may get a great honour for your best performance, which will give a new direction to your career. If you talk about money, the day will be good, however, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you will have to control your expenses. If you are going to travel today, it is possible that there is a change in your plan at the last moment and you may have to postpone your journey. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a relief for you in some cases. Any long-standing legal case is likely to be resolved today. The decision may come in your favour. This will remove your big tension. Financial matters will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. If you want your romantic life to rekindle the same love, then first you have to try to soften your behaviour. If you are married, you can have some disputes with your spouse today. Speaking of work, today you may have to travel suddenly related to work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 10:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, you may face some challenges today. Avoid getting involved in the politics which is going on in the office, otherwise, you may be dragged into unnecessary matters. Apart from this, today your opponents may try to obstruct your important work. Avoid any dispute with your business partner. It is possible that a third person may take advantage of this. Everything will be normal in family life. Your relations with the family will be good. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. Days are favourable for giving a beautiful gift to your beloved. Financial conditions will be good. Do not play with your health as your negligence may cause a major physical problem. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be stressful for you. Today things will not be in your favour due to which your mind will be upset and restless. Some household troubles will dominate your mind. You will be very disappointed about not getting the support of the family. If you have made any mistake, feel free to accept it and apologize. It is possible that they will definitely understand your point. Marital life will be happy. Spouse will encourage you in difficult times. Any problem related to child is expected to be resolved. There will be ups and downs in the workplace. Your health may decline today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your family will be your priority. From the last few days, you were getting very upset due to increasing workload and some serious issues at home, but today, you will feel a little better. Mutual understanding with spouse will increase. You will be greatly impressed by the positivity of your beloved. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Today you will be able to pay full attention to your work. If you do business, then a big problem may arise suddenly. If you are about to finalize a new deal, then take your decision carefully. Improvement in the economic condition is possible. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February After a long time today, you will get the opportunity to have fun with friends and will take full advantage of this opportunity. Your mind will be happy and away from stress. Work done with honesty and hard work will be completed without any hindrance and there is a strong possibility of a big benefit. If you do a job, then the seniors will give your full support. Also, your work will be appreciated. At the same time, business people are expected to get big profits. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Relations with the family will be good. Today, your partner may propose you for the wedding. If you are married then today you will spend a quality time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 10 pm