Daily Horoscope, 03 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The employed people will have to be very active in the office. Your lateness can add to your problems. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid taking any important business decisions today. If you get a new business proposal, then definitely take advice from your close ones. Today will be a better day than usual for you in terms of money. Today the list of expenses can be reduced. Apart from this, the sum of getting money is also being created for you. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of elders. You will feel a lot in worship today. You can also visit any religious place. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a very good day for the people associated with the banking sector. You can get good news of your progress in the office. Apart from this, today you will also get a bonus. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for small businessmen. Your work will speed up and you can make profits as expected. Things are looking normal in your personal life. Along with work, you also need to take out time for family, otherwise there may be bitterness in your relationship. Today you can also take an important decision regarding the education of your children. The day will be expensive in terms of money. If you have any liver related disease then do not disturb the diet. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to rein in your unnecessary expenses. Unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. If you spend like this without thinking, then you may face a big financial crisis. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid loans and borrowings. Talking about your work, employed people can have a very good experience in the office today. You will get to learn something new, as well as your rapport with higher officials will improve. On the other hand, today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. There may be a paperwork problem in any of your important work. Your mother's health is likely to remain weak. As far as your health is concerned, today you may feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there is a situation of ups and downs in your life for a long time, then you should try to move forward by staying positive. Nothing will be achieved by taking too much stress, it will only waste your precious time. Along with this, your health may also decline. Talking about your work, the workload will be more on the employed people today. However, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. On the other hand, businessmen can get good financial benefits today, especially if your work is related to electronics, furniture etc. then you can expect big gains. Avoid arguments with your spouse, otherwise, the peace of your home may be disturbed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You will get a chance to spend time with some old friends. Today you will have a lot of fun. Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. You will get the support of luck and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will be on you. Today there can be a big jump in your financial condition. Conditions are likely to remain pleasant in your personal life. Today you can get a wonderful surprise from your loved ones. You may also feel very emotional. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. You will feel very positive and fresh. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may have to face adversity in the workplace. Higher officials can spot many mistakes in the work done by you. Instead of putting such things in your heart, it would be better if you take a lesson from your mistakes. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. You may suffer a big financial loss. Your spouse may face health problems. Suddenly your loved one's health may decline. It would be better if you try to spend more time with them, as well as consult a good doctor. The day will be normal in terms of money. Take some time out of your busy routine for yourself and pay attention to it otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The beginning of the day will not be good, many negative thoughts may come in your mind so that you will not be able to do your work properly, it is advisable to avoid taking your name. Your difficulties may increase further in terms of money, today is going to be a good day for you. You will definitely get the fruits of your home, The ambience of your home will be normal, keep your behavior polite with your loved ones. Be serious in terms of health, some old disease of yours may emerge. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Differences may deepen with your life partner. Your dispute over small things can turn into a big fight. Apart from this, your concern about the health of any member of your home seems to be increasing. A lot of your money can be spent on medicines and doctors. Talking about your work, the strict attitude of your boss in the office can bother you. The thought of quitting the job may also come in the mind. Businessmen can get good profits today. Today suddenly you may have to make a short journey. This journey of yours may be related to work. If your health is not going well then you are advised to take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you are advised not to take any kind of carelessness regarding health. You will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Today you should pay more attention to rest. This will make you feel better. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. The ambience of your home will not be good today. Due to your busy schedule, you may not be able to take out time for your loved ones today. In such a situation, some members of your home may also be angry with you. If you work and reach the office late every day, then you need to change this habit as soon as possible. On the other hand, businessmen can get a new order today. All this is the result of your hard work. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is a very important day for engineering and medical students. You can get some great success. On the other hand, if you have given any competitive exam recently, then you can get the expected result. If the employed people are planning to take a new course for promotion etc., then this time is appropriate for this. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be very careful while transacting money today. Don't trust anyone blindly, otherwise, you may suffer. Today is going to be a very good day with the members of your home. You will feel very good having the support of your loved ones. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The workload in the office will be light today. Today you will also get a chance to spend a very good time with colleagues. If you are planning to change job then soon you may get a good opportunity. Businessmen can get an opportunity to do some big financial transactions today. Soon you will see some positive changes in your business. The ambience of your home will be very good. The elders of your home will be very happy with you. Apart from this, you will also get the support of your little one. With your spouse, you can go for a picnic at your favourite place. However, do not spend more than your budget by getting over-excited. If you use a laptop or computer continuously then you need to take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm