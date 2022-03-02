Daily Horoscope, 02 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The ambience of your office will be very good today. You will complete all your work diligently. Apart from this, you will get the support of your boss. Today you can also get to learn something new. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking shortcut routes. Negligence in legal matters can prove costly. Situations in family life are going to be full of ups and downs. Today there may be a dispute between some members of your house. In such a situation, the atmosphere of your house is likely to be very tense. Some changes can also be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. You will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. Talking about your health, today you may have a problem with insomnia. Stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your position at the workplace will be strong. On the strength of your good performance in the office, you will be able to make a different place for yourself. Today your colleagues can also be very impressed by your hard work. A new turn can come for those who run a business. You can get good results of any right decision taken in the past. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. Do not do any financial transaction without any thought. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid credit transactions. If you lend today, your money may get stuck for a long time. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your beloved in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Talking about your health, you may have a problem related to bile. Don't be careless. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen are advised to avoid taking decisions in overconfidence even today. People working in the stock market may suffer financial losses. Apart from this, businessmen of iron also need to be careful today. This day will be normal for employed people. Today the workload will be less and you will get extra time for yourself. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get the affection and support of the family members, especially with your mother, today you will spend a very good time. Maybe you can openly share your mind with them. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to the waist. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is likely to be a challenging day for the students of this zodiac. If your exams are going to come soon, then you are advised to concentrate fully on your studies. Apart from this, if there is any obstacle in your education, then you can also take the help of your elders or teachers. Avoid wasting your time in useless things. Talking about work, salaried people can get a warning from your boss in the office. If they are not satisfied with your performance then you need to return as soon as possible otherwise you may land in trouble. The economic condition of businessmen can improve, the stuck deal will be completed. The ambience of your home will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems with foot pain etc. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Avoid taking jokes to heart, otherwise, your day may be wasted on useless things. Be happy and share your happiness with everyone. Today will be a little expensive in terms of money. Home expenses may increase. Today your worries may also increase due to a lack of money. However, you don't need to be too worried. Your problem will be solved in due time. Make your financial decisions wisely. If you are a businessman and you do work related to foreign companies, then the sum of profit is being created for you. On the other hand, employed people can also get some good news today. From the point of view of health, today is likely to be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business in partnership, then today you can take an important decision. It is possible that you will get good results soon. Today is going to be a difficult day for the employed people. You may have many responsibilities at the same time in the office. Apart from this, the wrong attitude of higher officials can also trouble you. In such a situation, you are advised to be very careful. Today is going to be beneficial for you in terms of money. Ancestral property can be sold today. Conditions are looking favorable in family life. The health of the elders of your house will be good. In the second part of the day, you may get a chance to travel with your family members. Today you can also go to any religious place. Talking about your health, you may have problems like constipation, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will not feel well mentally. There will be a lot of turmoil in the mind and you will not feel much in any work. Many negative thoughts can also come in the mind. In such a situation, you need to meditate on God. Talking about work, the office environment is likely to be tense today. The attitude of your boss is going to be very strict today. In such a situation, you should avoid being too careless towards work. Any important work related to business may get stuck in the middle today due to lack of money. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. You need to take some important decisions regarding the education of children, especially if your children are small, then do not be careless about their education. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and you are facing difficulty in any subject, then take the help of your teachers. The more you practice, the better it will be for you. Make good use of your time as well as keep distance from TV and mobile. If higher officials in the office give you any suggestion, then you need to take their words seriously. It is your benefit in this. Businessmen can get good profits today, especially if you do cosmetics, clothing, etc., then today is going to be a profitable day for you. The ambience of your home will be good. You can get a special surprise from your life partner. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have a problem of pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:50 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The workload in the office is going to be heavy today. In such a situation, you have to be prepared mentally and physically in advance. Do not hesitate to take extra responsibilities at this time. The harder you work, the bigger your progress will be in the coming days. Businessmen can get decent profits. Small businessmen need to strictly follow government rules. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. If you are going to make a big expenditure, then you are advised to avoid it. Today the mood of your spouse will not be good, in such a situation, you should avoid discussing controversial issues with them. As far as your health is concerned, along with work, you should also focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen may find a solution to a major problem. If you are trying to take a loan from the bank to further your business, then today you can get some good news. On the other hand, you will get a good opportunity to show your talent in the office. Boss can give you some big responsibility. So try to give your best. There will be happiness in family life. Today a new member may enter your house. The atmosphere of your house is going to be very nice. You will celebrate fiercely with your loved ones. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. You are advised to spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems due to changes in weather. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not get too influenced by what others say. You understand your own good and bad, especially when it comes to your loved ones, then you should take your decisions after thinking carefully. Your habit of doubting your spouse unnecessarily can increase discord in your married life today. Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to work harder. People working related to sales and marketing are likely to have more work pressure. Today will be a mixed day in terms of money. Don't be too worried about your health. Stay stress-free and take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm