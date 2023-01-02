Daily Horoscope, 02 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19 In the office, if you are working in a high position and are working on an important project, then you are advised to maintain proper behaviour with your subordinates. Avoid getting angry about small things. People working related to food and drink will get good profits today. Your personal life will be happy. There will be strength in the relationship with your loved ones. If an old matter related to the property has been troubling you for a long time, today you are likely to get great relief. Your financial condition can also improve. If you have any problem related to the liver, then avoid eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 2 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very lucky for you on the economic front. You can get good success with less effort. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. Talking about work, working professionals will get good results. Seeing your positivity, today the boss will be very impressed with you. Soon you can also make big progress. Businessmen can get an opportunity to invest. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will feel better if your parents are in good health. You may have some differences with your spouse. Your dear ones will look unhappy with you. The day is going to be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be some upheaval in your life today due to the negative influence of planets. Be it personal or professional life, you may have to face some challenges today. In the office, the boss can get angry with you for a small mistake. On the other hand, economic loss is possible due to being stuck in the middle of any work being done by businessmen. Treat parents with respect. You should respect their feelings. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend big, then today is not a good day for it. To stay healthy, you are advised to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is giving very good indications for businessmen. A sudden increase in sales can make you a big profit. Today you will feel positive and you will take all your business decisions very wisely. Working professionals are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. Your financial condition will be fine. If you cut down the list of your expenses, then soon you will get good results. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. As far as your health is concerned, your health can be affected due to excessive stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is giving very good signs for businessmen, especially if you do business related to medicines then today is expected to be very profitable for you. Today will be very tiring for working professionals. The list of pending works may increase. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to spend wisely. Try to keep a good relationship with your spouse. Avoid doubting unnecessary things. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. You'll feel much better. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is giving very good signs for the people looking for a new job. There is a strong possibility of getting the desired job, and along with this your income will also increase. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid unnecessary travel today. This will only waste your time and money. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. Today will be a very special day with your loved ones. You can actively participate in any social event. Today will prove to be better for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting money for you. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with your spouse. Do not be too careless about your health, especially if you already have a disease, then take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There is a strong possibility of success in the hands of the people preparing for a government job. On the other hand, progress is also being made for the people doing private jobs. You can get a promotion. Today can prove to be a better day for small businessmen. There are chances of strengthening your financial position. If you have some problems in your personal life, then you should try to find a solution for them. Worrying unnecessarily will affect your health, as well as increase your difficulties. In the financial matter, you are advised to be careful. You pay more attention to savings. Talking about health, today you may have problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is expected to be a challenging day for working professionals. You may have conflicts with colleagues or higher officials in the office. It will be better that you avoid such things at the workplace. businessmen are advised to pay more attention to publicity. New avenues may open for you to move forward. Any important deal of yours can be confirmed today. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. The ambience of the house will be very good today. Today is going to be a very memorable day with your loved ones. Financial benefits are also possible from the mother's side. In terms of health, today is expected to be mixed for you. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself.



Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do a government job and are employed in a high position, then today is going to be very important for you. Your position at the workplace will be strong. There is a possibility of profit for businessmen, especially if you do business in partnership then today will be very beneficial for you. Relationship with your spouse will improve. Today, softness will be seen in the behavior of your beloved. It will be better that you forget all the anger and treat your beloved with love. Avoid being too careless about money. Your habit of spending without thinking can increase your problems. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are advised to take every decision very wisely. Be it home or workplace, avoid doing any work in haste. If you already have many responsibilities in the office, then it would be better if you do not burden yourself with more work to please the boss. This can affect your health and your performance will also decline. People doing business can get mixed profits today. Conditions are looking unfavorable in your personal life. Relationship with some family members may deteriorate. You are advised to control yourself. Financial condition will be good. If we talk about your health, then there is a possibility of any stomach-related problems. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 41

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business then today any of your major worries will be removed. It is possible that your stalled work will start again. On the other hand, working professionals will have to avoid laziness. If you keep making excuses, then you will have to face the wrong consequences. Your married life will be happy. Love will increase with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can make up your mind to buy something valuable. As far as your health is concerned, today there will be some worries in your mind due to which you will feel unwell. You will have to use both your heart and mind to get rid of the problems of life. You have to come out of your fantasies and face the reality. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm