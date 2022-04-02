Daily Horoscope, 02 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April - From the point of view of work, today will give very good results for you. If you are working on a big project in the office, then your good management will be greatly appreciated. Your confidence will increase and you will be motivated to give your best. There is a possibility of profit for businessmen, especially if you are an iron businessman, then today you can make a big deal. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. You may have an argument with a family member. You are advised to use your words very carefully. If you do not control your anger, then distance can increase in your relationship. Your ongoing efforts regarding money will be successful. There are signs of improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are planning for big stocks, then you are advised to take your decisions wisely. Haste can prove to be harmful at this time. The employed people need to be very active in the office. Today the workload is going to be more on you. It will be better not to waste your precious time on unnecessary things. Today is going to be very expensive for you on the financial front. However, your good stars will not allow any kind of problem. The ambience of your house will remain calm. If you have been worried about your father's health for some time, there may be some improvement in his health today. It will be better if you keep your father away from stress at this time. As far as your health is concerned, carelessness towards health can prove to be costly for you. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a businessman and want to strengthen your financial position, then you are advised to take your important decisions very wisely. If you take advice from your close ones, then you will definitely get the benefit of it. The time of change is going on for the employed people. You are likely to get good results from your hard work. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting money for you. All this is the result of your hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. After a long time, today you will spend a very good time with your family members. You will also get a chance to enjoy your favourite dishes. Your emotional attachment to your spouse will increase. If your health is not good then you need to consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to focus more on your work in the office. Don't do anything that will spoil your boss's mood. The harder you work, the better for you. If businessmen are going to make an important deal today, then you are advised to take special care of your speech and behaviour, otherwise, your small mistake can spoil your work. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your behaviour good with your family members. You only want your own good. Your habit of doubting your life partner unnecessarily can become a reason for discord in your married life today. Your financial condition will be normal. If you want to be healthy, then take care of your food and drink, as well as you have to avoid taking unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You can make a good profit from a big client. If your work is related to foreign companies, then at this time you will have to take your business decisions very wisely. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people doing government jobs. You can have many responsibilities at once. In this way, you should avoid haste and panic. Conditions in married life will be pleasant. You will support any decision of your spouse. Today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Today is not a good day for you from a financial point of view. There are signs of loss of money. If you already have a disease, don't let it progress. Take your medicines on time and keep consulting your doctor. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your rapport with your seniors in the office will improve. If there is any obstacle in any of your work, then with their help your problem will end. If you are trying for a government job then you have to accelerate your efforts. Stay positive and keep moving forward, you will definitely get success. Retail traders can get a good chance to make a profit. There can be a positive change in your work. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will have a lot of fun with your loved ones today. You may also have a small party at home. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you spend keeping your budget in mind then there will be no problem. Do yoga and meditation regularly to stay fit and active. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Salaried people are advised to be patient at this time. If you have any problem then soon your problem will be solved. Apart from this, if you want to start looking for a new job, then the time is right for it. Keep trying, you will definitely get success. Today is likely to be a mixed day for businessmen. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no big problem. There may be a dispute with your spouse. If you do not agree with any of their points, then instead of quarrelling, try to present your side calmly. As far as your health is concerned, the burden of work and household responsibilities can make you feel very tired and burdened. You also need to take time for yourself.



Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, many negative thoughts can come in your mind. You will be very worried about the future. This time is very precious to you, so don't waste it on useless things. Have faith in yourself and God and keep working hard, you will definitely get good results. Talking about work, today some important work of the employed people may get stalled in between. Today the behaviour of your seniors will also not be good towards you. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. Today you will be very upset due to some old legal matter. Talking about your finances, the condition will be average. You may spend a lot of money on unnecessary things today. Today you may have problems like headache, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to get rid of mental stress, then you are advised to include meditation in your daily routine. You should meditate daily, as well as read some good books. From the financial point of view, today is going to be very auspicious for you. There will be a sudden receipt of money and your deposit may increase. Talking about your work, employed people are advised to avoid dealing with many tasks at once. Due to this, you will feel a lot of pressure, as well as you can also make mistakes. The economic condition of businessmen will improve. Today you will also be able to complete any of your stalled work. A religious program can be organized at home. Today you will also get a chance to visit any religious place. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to keep your routine organized, otherwise your health may decline. Talking about work, you can get some good suggestions from your boss in the office. You will feel positivity and you will complete your work diligently. Today can bring a golden opportunity for businessmen. You will see the speed in your work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you can also buy some gifts for your loved ones. The loving behaviour of your spouse will add to the happiness of your married life. There will be a boom in the economic situation. Some of your old property can be sold. Today there will be a chance to have fun with friends. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen are advised to avoid storing large quantities of goods. If you do business in partnership, then try to keep your trust in your partner strong. Avoid taking any decision today by coming in the words of others. Today will be a busy day for the employed people. However, all your work will be completed on time. Your financial condition will be fine. If you pay attention to savings, then soon you can get rid of your financial troubles. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Avoid misbehaving in anger, otherwise, you will only regret it later. Your health will be weak. There may be a problem of congestion etc. in the chest. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 9:15 pm