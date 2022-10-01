Daily Horoscope, 01 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very auspicious day for you from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, today your hard work can be successful. Working professionals will get a good opportunity in the office. Try to do your work diligently. At the same time, there are signs of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of family members. Today you can also get your favourite gift from your father. If you are married then there is a possibility of a beautiful turn in your married life. Today is going to be a very special day with your life partner. Health will improve. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May From an economic point of view, today is giving a very good sign for you. The position of money may strengthen. You can also take some important financial decisions. Talking about work, any of your difficult work in the office can be easily completed today. Your boss will appreciate your hard work. However, you are advised to beware of some jealous colleagues. Businessmen may get a new order. Your business will increase. Some tension is possible in your personal life. There may be ideological differences with a a family member. In such a situation, you are advised to present your side calmly. Talking about health, your health may suddenly decline due to changes in weather. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:31

Good Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will not get enough time for yourself today due to your busy schedule. Because of this, you can feel very cumbersome and tired. You need to focus on yourself as well as your work. Working professionals today should try to complete all their work on time. Being late or not punctual can add to your problems. Your boss can take some strict action. Businessmen in the partnership are advised to avoid taking any important business decisions today. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Your budget may be unbalanced. If you talk about your health, then you need to avoid spicy and fried food. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be an argument with the life partner over a small matter. You better keep yourself calm. Avoid increasing unnecessary talk, otherwise, the ambience of your house may deteriorate, as well as it may disturb your mental peace. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You are advised to avoid loans and borrowings. If you have already taken a loan, then try to repay it slowly. Talking about your work, working professionals need to leave the laziness in the office and focus on their important tasks. If your boss has entrusted you with any work, try to complete it as soon as possible, otherwise, it may have a bad effect on your progress. Mixed results can be obtained from businessmen. You do not need to avoid excessive anger and stress, otherwise, health may decline. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 5:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be an average day for you. If you do not have much to do, then read a good book or go for a walk to your favourite place. This will make you feel refreshed and better. Working profesionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today the workload is also expected to be less. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get a chance to spend a lot of fun time with a family member. Today you can plan something great at home. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today may bring some tension for you. A family-related concern can haunt you. You better be patient. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. There is a possibility of deterioration in the economic condition. There are signs of loss of money. Do not do any important work related to money today. If you are a businessman and are about to start some new work, then today your plan can go ahead. Working professionals are advised to take more care of the time in the office. You may have a little more workload today. Health matters will be a bit weak today. Your carelessness can prove to be costly. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October From the financial point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Worries related to money will go away. You may acquire wealth today. However, it will be better if you use your hard-earned money properly. Talking about work, your boss will be very satisfied with your work in the office. You can get good results soon. If businessmen are about to start any new work, then the day is suitable for them. You are likely to get success. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Your relationship with your elders will be stronger. With the improvement in the health of the child, your big worry will also be removed. If you talk about your health, then today you will get enough time to rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Skill in communication will prove to be your strong side. You can get great success on the strength of your good speech. If you are a businessman, then today you will be able to earn good profit with your understanding. On the other hand, employed people can get a good opportunity to show their talent in the office. Your energy and positivity will impress everyone. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital may increase. Today you can also help someone close financially. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your sweetheart's loving behaviour will make you feel special today. The day is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be better if you forget the unnecessary worries and focus on your important tasks. This time is very precious for you, so try to make good use of it. Talking about the work, today is giving a very good sign for the businessmen. You can make huge financial gains. Along with this, you will also get a good opportunity to advance your work. Today, the workload is likely to be a bit more on the people doing government jobs. It is better that you do not do even a small carelessness, otherwise, there can be a big loss. Try to maintain a good rapport with your spouse. Your habit of doubting unnecessarily can create distance between you. Do not ignore health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Instead of panicking, you are advised to work with a calm mind when problems arise. If you face the challenges firmly then you will definitely get success. Businessmen are advised to be careful in terms of money. Don't take any decision in haste. If you are thinking of trying your luck in any new business, then you should think carefully. Salaried people are advised to complete the pending work in the office as soon as possible. If you continue to be careless like this, then your job may be in jeopardy. Home environment will be good. You will get the support of your loved ones. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse for some time, then everything can be normal between today. Talking about health, today you may have problems with pain in your hands, feet or knees. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have recently given a job interview in a big company, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You may get a positive answer. If you already do a job then your income is likely to increase. Businessmen can get results according to their hard work, especially if your work is related to oil, medicines, clothes, food items, electronics etc. then today you can expect good profits. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. Your anger may increase. Your angry nature can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Your financial condition will be good. If you have the problem of high blood pressure, then today you should be careful. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm