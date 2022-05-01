Daily Horoscope, 01 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If businessmen are planning to try their luck in any new business, then you are advised to take your money thoughtfully, otherwise there may be loss. Your lateness in the office can put you in trouble today. If your boss has entrusted you with any responsibility, then try to complete it on time. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have ideological differences with your family members. From an economic point of view, today will prove to be a better day for you. There is a possibility of getting money for you, as well as you will be able to save more. From the point of view of health, the day will give mixed results. If you are facing any problem then you are advised to avoid ignoring it. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have recently started any new work, then you are advised to pay more attention to publicity. It would be better if you do not take your important business decisions in a hurry. There may be sudden transfer of people doing government jobs. On the other hand, today is likely to be a challenging day for the people doing private jobs. You may be assigned a difficult task. Today will be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on unnecessary things, due to which your budget will be unbalanced. Try to keep your relationship strong with your spouse. It would be better if you do not ignore the happiness of your beloved. You may get hurt today, so be careful. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and recently you have completed your studies, then today is going to be a very important day for you. You may get an interview call from a big company. There is a strong possibility of getting the job you want soon. The economic condition of businessmen can improve. Today some of your important work will also be completed. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the affection and support of your family members, especially you will get the guidance of elder brother. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. With your intelligence, you can make good profits today. Your financial condition will be fine. More carelessness in the matter of health can prove to be costly. If you have heart related disease then be more cautious. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job, then you need to follow the advice of your your seniors in the office, because it is your benefit. Today you are advised to avoid conflicts with colleagues. Today is likely to be a difficult day for businessmen. There can be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. Conditions will be favorable in personal life. You may make some new friends today. If you are married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. If possible, take out time for your beloved from your busy routine today and go for a walk at their favorite place. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then you can get relief from chronic diseases. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you can get very good results on the work front. If you do a job then you can get promotion. You better work harder so that you can achieve your goal as soon as possible. If you do business in partnership then you can expect huge profits. However, you are advised to avoid conflict with your partner. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. There may be a sudden increase in expenses. It will be better if you spend as much as is necessary, otherwise your problems may increase in the coming days. Relationship with your family members will improve. Talking about your health, your fatigue may increase and you will feel very weak. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September At the workplace, you are advised to be careful with your opponents, otherwise they may try to hinder your work as well as tarnish your image. Businessmen may have to face an odd situation today. You are likely to suffer financial loss. Don't get fooled by others and take your business decision wisely. Your personal life will be happy. Today you can get a chance to spend extra time with your family members. The elders of your house will guide you. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. If you are a student and your exams are going to come soon, then you are advised to give full focus on your studies and writing. You can make good use of your time. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you should do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today can prove to be a better day for you. Be it personal or professional life, you are likely to get the expected results. Talking about your work, the work load in the office will be less today. At the same time, businessmen can get stuck profits. Today you can also take a big and important business decision. It is possible that you will get good results from this in the future. Avoid worrying too much about money. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you can get a chance to spend more time with your children. Your health is likely to remain weak. All this is the result of your carelessness. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are planning to buy a new house or land then the time is favorable for this. You may get good results. Apart from this, today is also a good day for the sale of any old property. The ambience of your home will remain calm. You will get the support of your parents. If you are married then there will be love and enthusiasm in your married life. Today your spouse can also make you feel special. Talking about work, if businessmen are going to make a big deal, then do not trust anyone blindly, otherwise you may be cheated. On the other hand, the working people are advised to avoid interfering too much in the work of colleagues. If you are a diabetic patient then suddenly your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities will be more. If you do business then today you may have to do unnecessary running. A long journey is being made for you. On the other hand, employed people may have to deal with many tasks simultaneously. Differences between your family members are likely to deepen. In such a situation, the ambience of your home will not be good today. It would be better if you try to resolve the matter peacefully and follow the advice of your elders. Your concern about the health of your spouse may increase. At this time your loved one needs your emotional support as well as good care, the days are going to be average in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you also need to take time for yourself so that you can take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very auspicious day for businessmen. Time is right to start working on new plans. You are likely to get success. The people doing the job can get good opportunities. You can get the desired transfer, as well as your income can also increase. The ambience of your home will be good. After a long time, today you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. Today you can also get some good suggestion from your mother or father which will prove to be very beneficial for you in future. Your relationship with your siblings will strengthen and you will get their support. You can get success in your ongoing efforts regarding money. However, it would be better if you do not take any kind of negligence in financial matters. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student then this time is very important for you. Instead of wasting your time in useless things, focus on your studies. If you want to go abroad for higher education then you need to accelerate your efforts. Today can bring a great opportunity for you in terms of money. You will be able to earn extra money, as well as today you can help someone close financially. On the work front, the day will give mixed results. You need to work very hard. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol at night. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm