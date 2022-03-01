Daily Horoscope, 01 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to behave properly in front of your boss in the office. Prioritize their assigned responsibilities. You need to keep track of time. If the people associated with business are going to deal with a big client today, then you are advised to be very careful. A little mistake can cause huge loss today. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. If you spend according to your budget, then there will be no big problem, at the same time, you will be able to focus on savings. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your life partner. Talking about health, you need to avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. Suddenly an important meeting can happen in the office. You will play an important role in this meeting. Bosses can give great importance to your suggestions. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You will get success in your endeavours and your business will boom. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the affection and support of your family members, especially the parents will be very happy with you. Your financial condition will be normal. Don't spend more than budget on unintentional hobbies. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some ear-related problem. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are busy with your work for a long time and are not able to give proper time to your family, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You will be successful in making time for loved ones. Maybe today you also go for a walk with your family members. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. It would be better if you do not take any of your business decisions in a hurry. If you are working on a big project in the office, then you will get the full support of your seniors. Also, your work will be completed on time. Conditions in married life are looking unfavourable. Today you may have a rift with your life partner. Your financial condition will be good. You should be more cautious regarding health. Today your health may suddenly deteriorate. Lucky Colour: dark green

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen are advised to take important decisions on their own. Do not depend on others excessively, otherwise, you may suffer. Today, employed people are advised to give up laziness in the office and focus on their important tasks. If the list of pending tasks increases, then you may get into trouble in the coming days. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be better coordination in the relationship with the elders of your house. If any dispute related to ancestral property is going on, then you are advised to exercise patience at this time. From the financial point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Eat your meals on time, as well as try to get up early in the morning every day. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, you should be very careful while climbing the stairs, otherwise you may fall and get hurt. Apart from this, you are also advised to use sharp objects carefully. Today, you will be able to complete any difficult task in the office very easily. Many people can be very impressed by your ability. You are likely to get its proper results soon. Businessmen may have to face financial difficulties. Due to the non-receipt of stalled money, your problems may increase today. Situations in personal life will be full of ups and downs. Misunderstandings may increase among the members of your household. In such a situation, the atmosphere of your house is likely to be very tense. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about work, you have to be careful with the politics going on in the office. If you waste your precious time on useless things then your progress may stop. On the other hand, Businessmen are advised to avoid large stocks at this time. If you do business in partnership, then try to keep good rapport with your partner. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Today you can spend some money on home decor. Apart from this, you can also get money in the second part of the day, your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the members of your house, sweetness will increase in the relationship with your spouse. If you have a complaint of asthma then you need to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to use your words very carefully while talking. Due to the negative effects of planets, your slippery tongue can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Talking about work, you are advised to avoid handling many tasks at once in the office. Try to complete only one task at a time, otherwise, you may make small mistakes. Businessmen may get mixed results. If you recently started a new business, you need to pay more attention to promotion. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get a chance to share your feelings with your beloved. Talking about health, you may be deficient in calcium. It is better that you consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Trouble is on the cards because of your child. You are advised to keep a watch on their activities. They need to avoid mismatch. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. You better take good care of them. Your sweetheart also needs your emotional support at this time. Talking about work, the conditions are likely to be negative for the employed people. In the office today, your boss can treat you very strictly. Apart from this, any responsibility given to you can also be taken back. People doing work related to medicines, furniture, electronics, cereals, dairy products etc. can get the desired profit today. Today the mind will be very upset due to financial problems. You will not feel well physically today. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 8:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very lucky day for the employed people. You can get information about your progress in the office. Keep working hard like this, soon you will be at the peak of success. On the other hand, businessmen can also get good results today. Things seem to be turning in your favour today. Your financial problem will be solved, as well as you can get success in the case of an old court. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. Try to keep your behaviour good with the elders of your house. If they give you any advice you need to heed it. You only want your own good. Today is going to be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:13

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Worrying too much can prove to be harmful to your health. If you are not getting proper results at this time then you are advised to be patient. Avoid putting too much pressure on yourself, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Today is going to be a normal day on the work front. Be it a job or business, keep working hard on your behalf. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. In adversity, you will get the support of your loved ones. You will spend a very good time with your children today. Your financial condition will be fine. Don't go overboard with your budget by being overzealous. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:44

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may feel a lot of annoyance due to the heavy workload in the office today. In such a situation, your peace with the people around you is possible. It would be better if you stay away from such things and try to focus on your work with a calm mind. Businessmen will get an opportunity to make big deals. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for retail traders. Your spouse's mood will be very good. Today you can get a valuable gift from your beloved. There will be sweetness in your relationship, as well as your trust in each other will also increase. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. There will be no big problem today. If you are trying to increase your income, then the movement of planets is giving good signs. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm