Daily Horoscope: 01 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today it is good for you to keep yourself out of the debate, especially in your workplace and behave in a good way. Do not do anything in anger that will make you regret it. The day is good for business people. If you are planning to do something new, today your plan can move forward. If you talk about your financial situation then the day will be mixed. Your income will be fine, but there may be a delay in getting money which was stuck for a long time. There will be happiness and peace in family life. There will be good coordination between your loved ones. Today, a short trip with family members is possible. Marital life will be normal. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will be auspicious for you. If you do business, some of your plans can get you a big financial benefit. Apart from this, you can also get advice from an experienced person. At the same time, the hard work of employees also seems to be successful. Family life will be normal. However, you can be entrusted with great responsibility from your father. Do not come under the influence of others and make an opinion about your spouse. You have to trust them. Today people will be impressed by your sensible sense and wisdom. Talking about your love life, today your lover/girlfriend will live up to your expectations. You will feel that your relationship is getting stronger day by day. Health will improve. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 8:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Today you can get a good chance to earn money, but some big expenses are also possible. In the case of love, the day is not good. Everyday arguments with your partner may lead to the end of your relationship. Talking about your married life, your spouse will be not happy with you. In this case, a slight mistake can cause a dispute between you two. You better try to resolve the matter by talking to them. Your relationship with your parents will be good and you will get their full support. Due to a lack of concentration in the work, some tasks will remain incomplete. If you want to work diligently, then keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, your health will be improved and you will be able to complete all your tasks. Your seniors will also be greatly impressed by your dedication and hard work towards work in the office. On the other hand, the day is not good for traders. Some loss is possible today due to the emergence of a court case. You can get a chance to spend more time with your family members. Sweetness will remain in Marital life. The day is good to enjoy walking with your spouse. If you talk about money then today will be a good day. However, you have to avoid financial transactions today. Suddenly you may have to travel today. The journey will be very entertaining. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be peace in the family. You can get positive results of the efforts you were making to strengthen your financial position. However, the expenses today may be slightly higher but you will find a new way to increase your income. The day will be normal on the work front. You will be able to complete your work on time in office and the senior will be satisfied with your work. Improvement in married life will bring happiness. Not only this, but you can also get some good news from the child side too. The day will be good for the students. Their hard work for higher education will be successful. Yoga and meditation will be beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid imposing your opinion on others. You will not feel good at the workplace today, but still, you will try your best to avoid any complaints from the high officials. Traders today may have to make some important decisions. This decision may be related to a partnership. In the case of money, the day will be fine. You will be able to save due to reduced expenses. There may be a problem in family life. If you seek the help of your elders, then the situation can improve. You will spend the day well with your spouse. Do not ignore your health. Any disease related to the eyes can bother you today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will pay attention to your social life. You can meet some reputed person of the society. At the workplace, there is a possibility of transfer, promotion or hike. On the other hand, business people can get a big benefit from handling any important work. Today, life partner will be in a good mood but due to busy work, you will not be able to spend much time. Talking about romantic life, you may have some differences with your partner today. Their behaviour will not be right towards you. Happiness will come from the child's side. His performance in the field of education will be greatly appreciated. Your relationship with your father will be very good. Your health will be good and today you will feel a different kind of energy inside you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Due to some health problems, you may have to face problems in the workplace. Maybe the pressure of your superiors is too much on you today. Excessive stress is affecting your health. It is better that you work patiently. Business people will have to avoid travelling today because today's travel will only give fatigue. If you talk about your family life, then the family may misunderstand you about something. No matter how noble your intentions are, but it will be very difficult for you to make them understand. In such a situation, you may get some disappointment. Interference from the in-laws' side can cause arguments between you and your spouse. The day will be normal in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In the case of money, you have to think wisely because whatever financial problem you are facing is the result of your extravagance. On the work front, the day will be great. You will get a lot of relief by handling an important work on time. Today, the people associated with a business will have to be careful. You and your partner may have different opinions about a matter. It may be difficult for you to take any decision. Family life will be normal. Today you have to control your anger, otherwise, a situation of arguments may arise with your spouse. If you talk about your health, then there may be a stomach problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can get better results today in the workplace. The opportunity that you had been waiting for a long time is likely to meet you today. The day will be full of ups and downs on the economic front. Increase in income is possible, but your habit of taking decisions without thinking can create a big problem. If you do not handle everything in time, you may face a big financial crisis in the coming time. Conditions will be stressful in married life. It is better that you stay away from unnecessary disputes otherwise, it may stress you out. Try to fulfil your responsibilities towards your family honestly. Your carelessness is making your loved ones unhappy. There will be no problem related to health today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your mood will be very good as you may get rid of any big problem. Time with the family will be spent in bliss. Today you will share your happiness and sorrow with your loved ones. Marital life will be happy. With the support of your life partner, your day will become happier and easier. There is a possibility of good results in the workplace also. On the other hand, students need to work harder in the field of education. If they want to be successful, be serious about your goal. Some financial gain is possible today due to the completion of a stuck task. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm