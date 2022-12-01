Daily Horoscope, 01 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are planning to quit your job and start your own small business, today is a favourable day to take your plan forward. You will get full support of your loved ones. Today is expected to be a mixed day for businessmen. For good profits, you are advised to make some changes in your business plans, as well as pay more attention to publicity. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. Today you will have a very fun time with your children. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today, they may demand you to spend more time with them. The day is going to be average in terms of money. If you talk about your health, avoid sitting and working continuously. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very pleasant day on the work front. Be it a job or business, you can get good opportunities. If you want to go abroad and do a job and are facing any problem regarding your visa etc., then today your problem can be solved. Businessmen can get a chance to deal with big customers today. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain tense. The unity of your family members can be disturbed. Don't let outsiders interfere too much in your personal matters. The financial condition will remain strong. There are chances of improvement in health. If you have recently made changes in your routine, then you can see its effect. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you. It will be better if you give up laziness and focus on your important tasks. Do not postpone any of your work till tomorrow, otherwise, you may be at loss. Working professionals need to follow the advice of your seniors in the office. Natives doing business in a partnership may have to face a big challenge. However, soon your problem will be solved. You can meet some old friends in the second part of the day. After a long time, you will spend a good and fun time. To stay healthy, you need to keep your daily routine organized. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The office environment will be very good and today all your work will be completed smoothly. Your coordination with your seniors will also be better. Businessmen can get results as expected today. Today, on the strength of your self-confidence, you will be able to create a different identity for yourself. Financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot of money on things of comfort. Talking about your personal life, you need to keep a close watch on your children and their activities. Negligence can prove costly. Talking about health, there will not be any major problems today. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today can prove to be a better day for businessmen. Any old stuck plan can start once again. Apart from this, any major obstacle coming your way will be removed today and you will be able to concentrate properly on your work. Working professionals may have to face the anger of their boss in the office. Along with work, you also have to take care of your behaviour. Today is expected to be a good day in terms of money. It is not right for you to spend a lot of money on hobbies. Differences with the spouse can be deep. Your tough attitude can drive your beloved away from you. It will be better if you try to bring softness to your behaviour. The day is not good in terms of health. Suddenly your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It will be better if you do not take any kind of carelessness towards your health, otherwise you may come under the grip of a serious disease. Talking about work, today is going to be a very busy day for Working professionals. The workload will be more on you, you may also be called for an important meeting. You have to understand the signals of your boss. Businessmen should avoid adopting the shortcut route to earn quick profits, otherwise, they may suffer losses. The condition of money will be normal. Do not do any financial transaction without thinking and try to put a stop to your rising expenses. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 9:20 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the students, especially if you have been trying for a long time to get admission in your favourite college, then you are very likely to get success. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be even stronger. Mother's health can improve and your worries will be less. In terms of money, today is expected to be mixed for you. Your income will be good, but your money may get stuck somewhere. Working professionals may have to work overtime today. You are likely to have more workload. However, this hard work of yours will not go in vain, so stay positive and work hard. Businessmen can get decent profits. Negligence about health is not right. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 8:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You may have to travel long for work. If you are a businessman and want to start a new project, then there may be some obstacles in your way. If working professionals are waiting for their promotion for a long time and you are not getting success, then you are advised not to be in a hurry. Stay away from negativity. Your financial condition will be good, as well as today you will be able to focus on savings. If you are married, then try to give enough time to your spouse, otherwise monotony may increase in your married life. Talking about your health, today you may have some ear related problem. Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today there may be some decrease in your might and courage due to which you may have to face a lot of difficulties in taking your important decisions. Due to the decline in work, your difficulties seem to be increasing. Due to your carelessness, a great opportunity can slip out of your hands today. It is better that you work with patience and stay positive. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favour. From an economic point of view, today will be average for you. Try to keep a good rapport with your family members. Stay away from unnecessary anger. If we talk about your health, then you may have some skin-related problems. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very good day on the family front. Today you can get an opportunity to take a short trip with your family members. This journey of yours will prove to be memorable for you. You can also get some good advice from your parents. Talking about work, today is giving a good indication for working professionals. Your boss can notice your hard work. Soon you can get the proper result of your hard work. The people doing business in a partnership are advised to be careful. Avoid taking any big business decision today without thinking otherwise you may suffer a big loss. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 9:00 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Due to your rude behavior today you may be angry with yourself, as well as you may have to face criticism. It will be better to control yourself and use your words thoughtfully. Talking about work, the lateness of working professionals can increase their difficulties. If your boss has assigned you some work, then try to complete it on time. Businessmen should try to complete the old pending tasks first before starting any new work, otherwise the pressure can increase significantly. Your financial condition will be good. If you have the problem of cervical spondylitis, then your problem seems to be increasing. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm