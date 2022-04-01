Daily Horoscope, 01 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will not be a good day for you from the point of view of work. The employed people may have to face some big challenges in the office. Negligence towards work can increase your problems today. Apart from this, you may have a rift with colleagues. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any big investments. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Any dispute related to property is likely to increase. In such a situation, you have to control your anger. Your one wrong step taken in haste can cause trouble for you. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. Do not be too careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very lucky day for the people doing jobs. You can get promotion, as well as there is a strong possibility of increase in your income. The people doing private jobs can also get good results of their hard work. Businessmen can get a chance to make big deals today. However, you are advised to be very careful while doing the paperwork. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. It is not right for you to spend more than your budget on hobbies. Home environment will be good. Today will be a very fun day with family. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Dark red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a special day for you with your life partner. You can get some good news from your beloved. To celebrate your happiness, you can also go for a walk to your favorite place. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. Today, the sum of money is being made for you. Today you will also be successful in eliminating any old family debt. Talking about your work, the office environment will be very good. Today the mood of your boss is expected to be very good. Small businessmen can get good profits today. You are advised to strictly follow the government rules. Talking about your health, today you need to use sharp objects very carefully. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Students are advised to work hard. At this time, a little carelessness towards studies can create problems for you. If your exams are coming soon, then make good use of your time. Keep distance from TV and mobile. Talking about work, there may be no progress for the employed people. At the same time, businessmen can also get results as expected. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get emotional support from your family members. There may be an improvement in the health of your spouse. Today you will also be able to spend extra time with your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, don't let your fatigue increase. Along with work, also focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to take care of this day. Some jealous person may try to tarnish your image. In this case, you have to act very wisely. You may have to do extra work in the office. Maybe one of your co-workers is on vacation, due to which you have to work overtime. However, you should not shy away from taking any responsibility. Your hard work today can open new avenues of progress for you in the coming days. Today is going to be an average day for businessmen. If you want to organize any pooja recitation, havan etc., then today is a favourable day for this. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. If you have a complaint of asthma, then do not do any kind of carelessness today. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for the businessmen. Your rivals can give you tough competition. In such a situation, you have to take your small business decision very wisely, as well as you need to avoid haste. Employed people are advised not to talk too much with colleagues in the office, especially you should avoid sharing secret things related to yourself. Today will be a normal day for you in terms of money. Some tension is possible in your personal life. Your careless attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. Don't do anything that will hurt your loved ones. Today your health may deteriorate due to the wrong lifestyle. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a businessman and soon going to start some new work but you have some doubts in your mind, then you should take advice from your close ones. May all your problems go away. Employed people will get full support of higher officials in the office. Today all your work will be completed fast. If you are unemployed then you can get good employment opportunity. Today is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business in partnership. You can be of great benefit. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of your family will be even stronger. If you take any important decision today, you will get your full support. To improve your financial situation, you need to control your extravagance. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very difficult day for the people doing jobs. If in spite of hard work you are not getting the expected results, then you do not need to worry too much. Your hard work will definitely be successful when the right time comes. Businessmen may have to face financial difficulties today. You may suffer a huge loss today due to any wrong decision taken in the past. Differences with spouse may deepen. Your loved one's misbehaviour can hurt your feelings. In such a situation, you have to control yourself. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on the education of children etc. If you have high blood pressure, keep taking your medicines regularly. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you from the point of view of work. If there is any problem in your job, then today your problem can end. On the other hand, businessmen can get a good opportunity to advance their business. Today you can deal with a big customer. The ambience of your home will be very good today. You may get a chance to participate in a social event with your family members. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Today you can get new clothes or jewellery. Your spouse can do something special for you. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have some bone-related problems. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work pressure in the office can increase significantly. With higher officials today, the eyes of your boss will remain on you. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid making small mistakes. Do not take much stress, if you try to complete your work with a calm mind then you will definitely get success. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any new deals today. If you take any decision in haste, then you may have to face the wrong result. The ambience of your house will not be good today. Relationships with the younger members of your family may deteriorate. You better treat them with love. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. You are likely to get a new source of income. To stay healthy, eat on time and avoid waking up till night. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to work very hard. Apart from this, you may also have to travel unwanted today. If you are trying to increase your income, then today you can get success. However, you are advised to take your financial decisions very carefully. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Your trust in each other will grow stronger. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to visit a beautiful place with your beloved. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm