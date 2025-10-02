Astrological Warnings In October 2025: You Must Not Ignore These Signs About Love, Work, And Health

From Dussehra To Diwali: Astrology Warns 02 - 22 October Will Be Full Of Dark Powers, Remedies To Stay Safe!

As the air thickens with the fragrance of incense sticks, homes light up with diyas, and festive drums echo across towns, there is also a silent undercurrent that many don't talk about. From Dussehra to Diwali, astrologers believe the spiritual energy of the universe becomes extremely heightened. While this phase marks a sacred celebration of good triumphing over evil, it is also believed that dark energies and negative forces grow restless during this time.

Between 2 October and 22 October, the barrier between light and darkness is thought to be at its thinnest, making people more vulnerable to the effects of black magic and unseen negative influences.

Think about it: festivals bring happiness, wealth, and abundance, but they also invite envy, jealousy, and hidden malice. And when cosmic transitions intensify, those who deal with darker practices are said to become more active. This is why ancient scriptures, rituals, and household traditions carry warnings that sound superstitious at first but are deeply rooted in protection.

So, how do you safeguard your home, your energy, and your loved ones during this spiritually charged period? Let's understand what to avoid and what remedies astrologers suggest to keep dark powers at bay.

Why Dussehra To Diwali Is Considered Spiritually Sensitive

The fortnight after Dussehra until Diwali is seen as a powerful window where spiritual activity peaks. Just as prayers, mantras, and devotion gain more potency, so do negative intentions. This is why our ancestors devised protective customs. For example, cleaning the house, lighting lamps at dusk, chanting mantras, or offering prayers daily are not just rituals-they create a shield against unwanted energies. Ignoring them might leave one spiritually vulnerable.

1. Lemons And Ashes Outside The House: A Hidden Warning

If you suddenly spot lemons smeared with vermilion or ashes left at your doorstep, do not touch them. These objects are often used in rituals intended to transfer negativity into someone's space. Picking them up unknowingly might invite that energy inside. The safest way is to sweep them away with a stick or pour water over them, without direct contact.

2. Why You Should Never Pick Up Random Coins

It may feel tempting to pocket a coin lying on the temple floor or on the street, but spiritual experts warn against it. Such coins are often used in black magic rituals and act as carriers of negativity. By bringing them home, you might be unknowingly carrying someone else's bad luck into your own life.

3. Stranger's Prasad And Sweets: Think Twice Before Accepting

Festivals mean sharing joy, but it also means that one must remain cautious. If an unknown person offers you sweets, prasad, or food from outside, resist the urge to consume it. Black magic is often performed using food items, and ingesting them can affect your energy field. Always eat offerings only from trusted sources, preferably prepared within the temple or your own home.

4. Do Not Leave Slippers Outside Overnight

It may sound trivial, but astrologers insist on this precaution. Leaving slippers outside the main door overnight is believed to make you vulnerable, as footwear is often used in negative rituals to control a person's path. Always bring your footwear inside to avoid giving dark forces an opportunity.

5. Knotted Threads And Strange Cloth Pieces Inside Home

If you discover a random knotted thread or piece of cloth tucked into a corner of your house, do not ignore it. These are common tools used in rituals meant to bind or restrict energy. Throw them out immediately without touching them with bare hands. Burning them or discarding them far away is also considered a protective act.

Remedies To Stay Protected During This Period

Alongside caution, there are remedies that bring peace and protection:

Daily lighting of a ghee lamp in the evening helps ward off negativity. Chanting mantras like the Hanuman Chalisa or Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra strengthens your aura. Keeping sea salt in a bowl in corners of your home absorbs negative energy. Offering prayers to Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman during this time brings courage and divine shield.

This festive season, celebrate with joy, but stay mindful. By following simple precautions and spiritual remedies, you ensure that your home and heart remain filled only with light.