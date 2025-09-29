English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Daily Horoscope, Sep 29, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs

By

Horoscope Today September 29, 2025, Monday: The stars align for a bright and harmonious day on September 29, 2025. As we journey through the celestial rhythms, be inspired by the universe’s guidance.

Daily Horoscope Today,September 29, 2025

Aries Horoscope (March 21 - April 19)

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Vibrant and energetic, with ambition driving you forward.

Love and Relationships: Your charm attracts positive encounters today. Embrace new connections.

Career and Money: Opportunities bloom. Be ready to seize them. Financial insights may bring gains.

Health and Vitality: Stay active. A brisk walk invigorates body and mind.

Taurus Horoscope (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Grounded and calm, your steady approach serves you well.

Love and Relationships: Emotional bonds strengthen with honest conversations.

Career and Money: Focus on practical tasks today. Savings plans gain traction.

Health and Vitality: Relaxation is key. Try a soothing bath or meditation.

Gemini Horoscope (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Curious and adaptable, explore new ideas with zest.

Love and Relationships: Conversations deepen bonds. Share your thoughts openly.

Career and Money: Networking opens doors. Financial news brings encouragement.

Health and Vitality: Mental clarity boosts your focus. Enjoy brain-teasing activities.

Cancer Horoscope (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Intuitive and nurturing, let feelings guide your choices.

Love and Relationships: Family time brings joy. Strengthen your home’s harmony.

Career and Money: Creative projects receive support. Trust your instincts on spending.

Health and Vitality: Rest is vital. Prioritise sleep and gentle exercises.

Leo Horoscope (July 23 - August 22)

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Bold and dynamic, your leadership shines through challenges.

Love and Relationships: Romance is fiery. Passionate gestures uplift spirits.

Career and Money: Shine in meetings. Investments show promising growth.

Health and Vitality: Heart-pumping activity energises you. Dance or run freely.

Virgo Horoscope (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Precise and methodical, your plans will find success.

Love and Relationships: Discuss future goals. Shared visions bring closer ties.

Career and Money: Attention to detail pays off. Budgets align perfectly.

Health and Vitality: Fresh foods nourish. Opt for a wholesome diet.

Libra Horoscope (September 23 - October 22)

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Harmonious and charming, balance leads your way.

Love and Relationships: Social events are highlighted. Enjoy companionship.

Career and Money: Collaboration is key. Partnerships bring beneficial results.

Health and Vitality: Balance your mind with yoga or pilates.

Scorpio Horoscope (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Deep and focused, trust your insights.

Love and Relationships: Emotional exchanges are meaningful. Dive into romance.

Career and Money: Strategic moves in work create impact. Watch expenses.

Health and Vitality: Intensity requires downtime. Enjoy serene moments.

Sagittarius Horoscope (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Adventurous and optimistic, explore uncharted territories.

Love and Relationships: Excitement brews. Surprise your partner with a spontaneous gesture.

Career and Money: Progress in projects. Financial prospects are brightening.

Health and Vitality: Outdoor activities invigorate. Break out of your routine.

Capricorn Horoscope (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Determined and disciplined, achieve all tasks today.

Love and Relationships: Patience in love leads to deeper understanding.

Career and Money: Career advancements come. Appreciate your accomplishments.

Health and Vitality: Steady approach to fitness rewards you.

Aquarius Horoscope (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Innovative and free-spirited, embrace change with open arms.

Love and Relationships: Friendships flourish. Engage in collective activities.

Career and Money: Creative solutions enhance job satisfaction. Keep savings in check.

Health and Vitality: Mental workouts stimulate. Puzzle-solving benefits you.

Pisces Horoscope (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Dreamy and compassionate, connect with your inner self.

Love and Relationships: Intuitive understanding deepens romantic ties.

Career and Money: Visionary ideas inspire career growth. Manage finances wisely.

Health and Vitality: Water soothes. Swim or enjoy a long bath.

Let today's celestial guidance illuminate your path. Embrace the joy of discovery and step forward with confidence. Life unfolds beautifully when harmonised with the stars.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Monday, September 29, 2025, 5:12 [IST]
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out