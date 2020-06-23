Daily Horoscope: 23 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to control your anger otherwise you might get into a fight with someone today. You should not waste your time by getting into this kind of a mess. You better concentrate on your important tasks. Talking about work, job or business, you will get mixed results on this day. If you work related to sales, then you may have to face many difficulties today to fulfil your target. On the other hand, businessmen should focus on completing the old work before taking up any new work. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Avoid needlessly getting out of the house. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be full of new ideas and you will feel positive. Today you are likely to get success in almost every endeavour. People who are employed can get pleasant results from their hard work. Career-related concerns will go away today and your confidence will increase. On the other hand, businessmen can get a lot of benefits today. Your financial situation will be fine, although the time is not favourable to spend any big money. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be quite good today. Laughter with your family will make your day in happiness. You are advised to be cautious in the matter of health, especially if you have any liver problem then do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:50 am to 4:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you are advised to be careful today, especially for the job-seekers who need to avoid being part of any kind of gossip. It would be good for you to keep your own business. Do not waste your precious time here and there. On the other hand, if you do business in partnership then today you can take an important decision together with your business partner. It is possible that your decision will prove beneficial in the coming time. There may be some problems in your personal life. Due to your temperament, you may have a feud with a member of the house. You better keep your behaviour right. Talking about health, today you will feel some cumbersome and tired. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Despite the challenges that can happen in your life today, despite this, you will be able to handle the situation. If your marital life is under stress, you may have to make a lot of efforts to improve the relationship with your spouse. You may have to make some big agreements today. If the father is facing health-related problems, then today he can get some relief. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam then you need to work harder. The day will be auspicious in terms of money. There may be an opportunity for economic growth. Are handling the field. There may be a conspiracy against you. Keep an eye on the activities happening around you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to maintain good rapport with the father. His blessings will open the way for you. If you work, then today you will get good results. Your performance will be appreciated and your seniors will also be satisfied with your work. You will be praised all around and your respect will increase. On the other hand, businessmen are likely to get big economic benefits today. Any major hurdle in your business will be overcome today and your work will be completed fast. There may be little fuss with your spouse, but you will not face any major problems. Today will be favourable in terms of health. Your stress will reduce and physically you will be healthy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you may face health-related problems. It would be good for you to take full care of your health. Stay away from senior food and eat on time. Talking about the work, the day will be full of ups and downs for the employed people. You may be entrusted with a difficult task that you will be very busy with. Apart from this, you will also feel a lot of pressure. On the other hand, if you do business, do not make any wrong decision by falling too much confidence, otherwise, there may be loss in place of profit. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. Although today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members, love and belonging will remain in the relationship with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you trade then it is not right for you to take any risk at this time. It is better that you make your business decisions carefully. On the other hand, employed people can get good results today. Your income is likely to increase. You keep working hard in this way and soon all your dreams will be fulfilled. The situation in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. While on the one hand there will be full support of parents, on the other hand, bitterness in relationships with your spouse can increase. The wrong words of your beloved can hurt your feelings. It would be good to keep yourself calm and wait for the right time so that you can openly talk to each other. Talking about health, carelessness towards food can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may have to fight a lot in terms of money. You will not get money easily. In such a situation, you should not have the courage. You continue your effort. Today, the pressure of work will be less on the people working and all your work will be completed on time. Apart from this, you will have a good rapport with your seniors and you will get full support from them if needed. Businessmen need to make some new strategies so that you get the expected results. If you are thinking of investing in a new business, then make your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can go to the office today for some extra work. If you work together with everyone, it will become very easy for you. On the other hand, you need to work hard because your hard work will take you on the path of progress. If you do a pesticide-related business, then you can get good benefits today. Today some improvement in the economic situation is possible. Try to save more of your income. Home environment will be fine. The relationship with the family will continue to be in harmony, especially today with the siblings, the day will be very fun. You will be very relaxed by meeting with your spouse in adverse circumstances. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about money, you are advised to avoid borrowing today. Do not take loans unless it is very important, otherwise in the coming days the pressure on you may increase significantly. Talking about the work, the employed people should not take much stress about work. In such a situation, you will not be able to pay proper attention to the work. It would be better to keep your mind calm and move forward with positivity. On the other hand, it is better for businessmen to stay away from the debate today, otherwise, you can get stuck in these things for a long time. Today you will prefer to live in seclusion away from the noise. If you want to maintain your mental peace, then meditate daily. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you can take part in any noble cause. By financially helping a needy, you will be very relaxed. Your engagements may increase a bit today. Be it a job or business, you will have many important tasks to tackle today. However, due to your positive and optimistic thinking, you will not have any kind of problem. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest by eliminating all the grievances with your spouse. Relationships with parents will be good. There may be a financial benefit from your father is possible. Your health will be fine. Start your day every day with light exercise. You will definitely get benefits. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm