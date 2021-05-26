Prabha Khaitan Foundation Presents The Write Circle with Ruskin Bond: In Conversation With Roopa Pai Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation presents The Write Circle initiative that brings together authors, conversationalists and people together to focus on rejoicing literature. The Write Circle brings the special virtual conversation with Ruskin Bond with Bangalore-based best known writer for children, Roopa Pai.

Ruskin Bond's latest book All Times Favourites for Children and his literary journey will feature in the conversation.

Ruskin Bond who is known for his first novel, The Room on the Roof, which was written when he was 17, received the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957. Since then he has written over 500 short stories, essays and novellas and more than 40 books for children.

Roopa Pai has written over 25 books ranging from picture books, fiction, non-fiction, popular science, maths, history, Indian philosophy, and most recently, medicine.

Time: 6.30 pm

Date: 29th May, 2021

On Zoom and Facebook Live

Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/PrabhaKhaitanFoundation/

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is dedicated to all round development of social, cultural, welfare and humanitarian aspects of Indian society. It is a non-profit trust founded by Late Dr Prabha Khaitan - an eminent litterateur, philanthropist, social worker, and industrialist. Based in Kolkata, the organization promotes art, culture and literature of India and is engaged in many welfare activities with its associates for children, women and the elderly.

The organization collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement various cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects in the country. The objective of the foundation is to create an enabling structure and promote networking so that communities engage with each other to build up positive self-esteem, inspire creativity and promote culture & knowledge.

