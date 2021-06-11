Prabha Khaitan Foundation presents The Kitaab Series with Author Jeffrey Archer Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

Prabha Khaitan Foundation presents The Kitaab Series with Jeffrey Archer and his book launch, Turn a Blind Eye on Saturday, 12 June 2021. Turn a Blind Eye is the third installment in the gripping story of Detective Inspector William Warwick, by master storyteller Jeffrey Archer, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Clifton Chronicles.

Jeffrey Archer, whose novels and short stories include the Clifton Chronicles, Kane and Abel and Cat O'Nine Tales, has topped the bestseller lists around the world, with sales of over 275 million copies, He is the only author ever to have been a number one bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction (The Prison Diaries). A member of the House of Lords for over a quarter of a century, the author is married to Dame Mary Archer, and thy have two sons, two grandsons and a granddaughter.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is dedicated to all round development of social, cultural, welfare and humanitarian aspects of Indian society. It is a non-profit trust founded by Late Dr Prabha Khaitan - an eminent litterateur, philanthropist, social worker, and industrialist. Based in Kolkata, the organization promotes art, culture and literature of India and is engaged in many welfare activities with its associates for children, women and the elderly. The organization collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement various cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects in the country. The objective of the foundation is to create an enabling structure and promote networking so that communities engage with each other to build up positive self-esteem, inspire creativity and promote culture & knowledge.

Event Details:

Time: 7.00 pm (IST) 2.30 pm (GMT)

Date: 12th June 2021

Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/PrabhaKhaitanFoundation/

