Global Citizen Live: Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan To Participate
WATCH THE GREATEST PERFORMERS FROM INDIA AND THE WORLD SIZZLE AT THE UPCOMING GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE ON ZEE's CHANNELS & ZEE5
Global Citizen Live is bringing together the greatest artists and performers from around the world to engage audiences to take action to defend the planet and defeat poverty. The 24-hour live event, held across Lagos, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, London and Mumbai, will start from September 25 at 10:30 PM. Audiences can catch this festival on &PrivéHD, ZEE Café, ZEE Café HD, ZING, ZEE Zest, ZEE Zest HD along with ZEE Entertainment's Digital entertainment platform ZEE5.
This stellar list of artists to perform in Mumbai will include Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah &Tanishk Bagchi who shall perform LIVE along with appearances by Madhuri Dixit & Varun Dhawan, who have also come on board to support the Global Citizen Live campaign, among others. The Mumbai leg will be hosted by Anil Kapoor from the iconic Gateway of India. Joining him for all the right reasons will be Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha.
Ensuring that viewers don't miss out on a single second of their favourite Indian stars on stage, a special 2 hour feed of Indian artistes will be telecast from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm on 26TH September on ZEE TV, ZEE TV HD, &Pictures HD, &TVHD.
The international line up consists of Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Jennifer Lopez, Metallica, OneRepublic, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes and a lot more. For more information about Global Citizen Live, and to take action to defend the planet and defeat poverty visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.
When: September 25 to Sept 26
Where: &PrivéHD, ZEE Café, ZEE Café HD, ZING, ZEE Zest, ZEE Zest HD along with OTT platform, ZEE5.
Time: September 25 at 10:30 pm onwards (24hrs live).