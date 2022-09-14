8 Unforgettable Ancient Temples In Chitrakoot

1. Ram Ghat

Ram Ghat, which is the most popular tourist site in Uttar Pradesh, is the point where Tulsidas met with Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. Ram Ghat is a very important pilgrimage site for the Hindus in Chitrakoot. This is known to be the bathing area of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita scores of years ago. Situated on the bank of Mandakini River. This ghat is the most popular place here, due to its enormous religious and historical significance. Breath taking views of this area attract the photographer's attention instantly. If you are preoccupied with savouring the nature's glory around you, you can take a boat ride for this experience. Reach the Chitrakoot bus stand, in a 2 km distance from the place. There are no charges that are levied on you for visiting here. This place could be visited at any point of time during the day.

2. Gupta Godavari Temple

This hugely popular spot in the chitrakoot is actually a chain of caves. Nobody is able to fathom the source or origin of water that is present in the cave. This point alone makes this place so interesting to visit. Also known as a place where Lord Rama and Laxmana used to conduct their court sessions in this cave, it has huge sculptures of the holy trinity carved at the entrance. You can ply via bus to this place. It is at a distance of 18km from the Chitrakoot bus stop. The opening hours are between 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

3. Bharat Milap Temple

Bharat Milap temple is where the four brothers, Lord Rama, Laxmana, Bharata and Shatrughna met after Lord Rama's sojourn to the forest. Located on the hills of the Kamadgiri temple, it is picturesque and warmly welcomes even those with little or no belief in religion and god. It is widely believed that stepping into this place will eradicate the sins committed in several lifetimes. A festival is held annually wherein millions of devotees participate. It is open from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

4. Hanuman Dhara

Dhara in Hindi means ‘the flowing water' and therefore, Hanuman Dhara is a waterfall located on the hilly area of Chitrakoot. It is known for its chain of temples that dot the entire Hanuman Dhara area. It is believed that it was created by Lord Rama for relaxation purposes for Lord Hanuman, when he arrived at Chitrakoot after setting fire to Lanka. To reach the top of the hill, you need to climb about 350 steps and hence trekking is possible in this area. From the top of the hill, you can exhilarate in the breathtaking views of the entire Chitrakoot expanse. It is open from 5:00 am- 12:00 pm in the morning and 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in the evening

5. Valmiki Ashram

Sage Valmiki was not only known as the author of Ramayana but also for several other interesting aspects of his life. This was his residence located on one of the hills, in which he did Tapasya (penance). This is situated about a few kms away from the town. This was the place where Goddess Sita gave birth to her twins, Lava and Kusha. Goddess Sita had to leave the palace due to the words of a washerman that caused Lord Rama to send Sita on exile. Sita lived in this hermitage till the last day of her life and till remains a much-debated topic. The Ashram is open to the visitors from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

6. Janaki Kund

Goddess Sita was also known as Janaki, the daughter of Janaka Raja. Janaki Kund is very popular Janaki is the alternate name of Goddess Sita. This Kund in Chitrakoot that is located near the Mandakini River is a very popular place , as it belonged to Goddess Sita. This was Goddess Sita's preferred place to take bath. This place, just two km away from the Ram ghat, is free of charge to visit. The Hindu pilgrims can be seen crowding here for a darshan of the Kund. It is easy to reach this spot from the commuting point of view. The opening hours are between 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Your Madhya Pradesh trip will never get completed without visiting these historically admired spots, which bear the imprints of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita's life and experiences even today. Every other spot here bears a strong association with the Hindu Mythology. These places at Chitrakoot may not be widely visited by people but they have an importance of their own that is beyond question for Lord Rama's devotees. It is nevertheless a heaven for the historically inclined people whose curiosities would be piqued the moment they step in here. Chitrakoot is not only a theme for research, but it also weaves its magical influence over the devout populace.