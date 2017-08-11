Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Rituals And Ingredients Used On This Special Day

In 2022, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 August. Every year, the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna is celebrated on the Ashtami or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. It is believed that Janmashtami of 2022 will mark the 5249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami: Things to keep in Puja Thal

Janmashtami 2022: Date, Puja Timings

Nishita Puja Time - 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, Aug 20 and the duration is 00 Hours 44 Mins.

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 10:59 PM, Aug 19

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 10:59 PM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

Alternate Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:52 AM, Aug 19

Parana can be done on the next day at sunrise after Deva Puja, Visarjan etc.

Parana as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:47 AM, Aug 19

In many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight

Parana Time

Parana Time - after 05:53 AM, Aug 20

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

On Parana Day Ashtami got over before Sunrise

Mid Night Moment - 12:25 AM, Aug 20

Chandrodaya Moment - 11:40 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:20 PM on Aug 18, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:59 PM on Aug 19, 2022

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 01:53 AM on Aug 20, 2022

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:40 AM on Aug 21, 2022

Vaishnava Krishnashtami

Vaishnava Krishnashtami will be celebrated on 30-31 August.

Pooja Samagri Required For Krishna Janmashtami

An image of Lord Sri Krishna. It can be a statue or a picture.

An image of Lord Ganesha

Camphor

Incense sticks

Saffron

Sandalwood paste

Kumkum

Turmeric

Jewellery

A small flute

Areca nut

Betel leaves

Garland made of flowers

Garland made of tulsi leaves and flowers

Lotus

Other flowers

Sweets

Unbroken coconut

Fruits

Naivedya - kheer, butter, mishri, dry fruits, milk, etc

Lamp

A bell

Vessels and plates for the prasad as required

Janmashtami 2022: Pooja Vidhi

There are many ways to reach the Lord. People visit temples dedicated to Lord Sri Krishna. It is said that Lord Krishna does not require anything but devotion from his devotees. Some consider the reading of Bhagavat Gita and Srimad Bagavat as a means of coming closer to the Lord.

But poojas are universally considered as a way to create a physical, mental and spiritual connection to the Lord. Some perform elaborate poojas, while others go for a simple pooja at home.

Here, we are going to describe the procedure to perform a simple Pooja that can be done at anybody's home, which anybody can perform. So let's learn how to perform a simple pooja for Janmashtami.

Choose a calm place where you will not be disturbed. Pooja rooms are great; but if you do not have a pooja room, you may choose a quiet area in your home.

Clean the house or at least the area in which you will be performing the pooja.

Place the images of Lord Ganesha and Lord Sri Krishna.

Decorate the images with garlands and flowers. If you are using a statue of Lord Sri Krishna, you may decorate it with a flute and some jewellery.

Apply dots of Kumkum and sandalwood paste on the foreheads of the deities.

Set all the naivedyas, fruits and flowers for the pooja before the images of the deities.

Also place the lamp, incense sticks and the bell.

Light the lamp using oil or ghee.

Now, meditate for a few moments to clear your mind.

First, pray to Lord Ganesha. Chant any shlokas you may know. If you do not, just ask Lord Ganesha's blessings and ask him to help you complete the pooja successfully.

Now, pray to Lord Sri Krishna. You may choose to chant shlokas and mantras if you know any. But if you do not, then just tell the Lord your wishes and ask for his blessings in your own language.

Now, offer the flowers and naivedya to the Lord.

Offer the smoke from the incense sticks.

Ring the bell to spread positivity in your home. Then, break the coconut and offer it to the Lord.

With this, the pooja is thought to be complete. Ask the deities and the other participants to forgive you if you have committed any mistake in the same or in your life.

In the end, you may read any holy books like Bhagavatam, Srimad Bhagavata, Geeta Govinda or Narayaneeyam.