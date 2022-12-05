Bhishma Kund In Kurukshetra: Deathbed Of A Famous Legend In Mahabharata

Bhishma Kund, also known as Bhishmapitamaha Kund, is located at Narkatari in Thanesar,an old Kurukshetra city in Haryana. There is a small temple nearby with a damaged staircase which is rebuilt now, the spot where Bhishma lay bleeding unto death, on a bed of arrows, is where a temple is built in his name in Narkatari.

Bhishma Kund: History And Significance

Bhishma Pitamaha is a very popular Mahabharata legend and was highly respected by both Pandavas and Kauravas, and he sided with Kauravas in the war. Bhishma had the boon to live as long as he wanted. To top it all, he was an indefatigable warrior who was especially inclined towards Pandavas but out of compulsion, had to fight on the Kaurava side.

Being the son of Ganga and disciple of master archers, he could not be easily defeated. The Pandavas, bewildered with the proposition of fighting a giant like Bhishma sought Lord Krishna's advice to which Lord replied that they could employ a shrikhand or Eunuch to take Bhishma on in a battle to win this war against him. Bhishma could not attack ShiKhandi as he was unwilling to fight a eunuch.

Soon Shikhandi, shot several arrows at Bhishma which made him bleed profusely and caused him to sleep on the same bed of arrows till he breathed his last. He felt thirsty and demanded some water to drink at which instance, Arjuna shot an arrow to the ground from which torrents of water oozed out right where Bhishma was lying. This water stream was none other than his mother Ganges who rose up from the ground to quench the thirst of her son, Bhishma.

Bhishma was blessed with the boon of Ichcha Marana (he could die whenever he wanted), and he chose to die in the Uttarayana when the sun moved into the northern hemisphere. It was believed that one who breathes his last in the time of Uttarayana will have heaven's doors open for him to enter. In the meantime, he got his family assembled around him and preached to them about life and the administration of a kingdom. Also, a temple was constructed on the same premises which came to be known as Bhishma Narkatari Temple in Thanesar.

It takes 45 minutes to one hour for a complete darshan of this place. Anytime is the best time to visit this place with a historically rich background.

Bhishma Kund In Kurukshetra: How To Reach

The nearest Airport is Chandigarh International Airport and it takes about 2 hr 4 min (109 km) to reach Bhishma Kund. The nearest Railway Station is Kurukshetra. From the railway station, it takes 19 mins (9 km) to reach the Bhishma Kund.



