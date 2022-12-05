Christmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe

Agar Agar often called "Kadal paasi" in Tamil is a form of gelatin extracted from Seaweed. It is available both as strands and powder. Used mainly for preparing jellies, puddings and custard, the Agar Agar more famously known as China grass is also used for making a halwa.
This recipe is made with Agar Agar and Milk and can be customised according to your taste such as using rose or vanilla essence. This recipe is a quickie that can be made in no time and a healthy Indian dessert at that. Go through the recipe, gather the ingredients, and start making delicious China Grass pudding to cool and refresh your palate. Check out the recipe here.
Recipe Type: dessert
Serves: 3-4
• China grass/Agar Agar - 5 gm
• Condensed milk (Optional)-4-5 Tbsp
• cardamom powder
• Vanilla essence/ - 1/2 tsp (Optional)
• Rose milk essence - a few drops (Optional)
• Milk - 2 cups
• Water - 1 cup
• Sugar - 3/4 cup
1. Pour a cup of water into a bowl. Soak the China grass for about 15 minutes till it softens. Boil milk for a minute and keep aside.
2. Boil the China Grass in the solution of water, it was soaked in, on medium flame. Stir continuously till it melts into the water. When 90% absorbed, reduce the flame to sim and dissolve it completely. If you mix in high flame, it thickens and hence low flame is advised. It should overall be in a liquid form.
3. Add this China grass water to the milk. Mix well.
4. Now add sugar, and cook on low flame till it melts fully.
5. Remove from the fire and let the milk come back to room temperature.
6. Make two portions out of the milk, to one of which cardamom powder or Vanilla essence should be added and to the other, the rose milk essence.
7. Mix well. Let the milk cool and set well.
8. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours till set.
9. While serving, invert in a bowl or plate and serve immediately. You can garnish with store-bought edible flowers made from butter, cream and suga.
10. Remember not to cook milk plus the China grass mix for longer, after adding sugar as it may curdle.
- People - 3-4
- Energy - 214.5 Kcal
- Fat - 0.5 g
- Protein - 15 g
- Carbohydrates - 37.5 g