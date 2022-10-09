World Mental Health Day 2022: Expert Opinion On Impact Of Infertility On A Couple’s Mental Health

Every year, World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October and it aims to raise awareness and educate people about mental health problems.

The World Mental Health Day theme for 2022 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World' and has been officially announced by The World Federation for Mental Health.

After a year of regular unprotected intercourse, infertility is defined as the inability to conceive. Infertility is becoming more common worldwide, including in India. It affects roughly 10-15% of the world's population. According to the World Health Organization, infertility is the fifth most serious condition in the world. According to one study, 15-20 million people in India suffer from infertility.

The psychological aspect of infertility:

Every woman's desire is to have a child, and if this desire is not fulfilled, she experiences psychological problems such as anger, betrayal, guilt, sadness, jealousy, low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and mental stress.

In India, especially, the pressure to marry and have children begins when a girl is in her twenties. When a couple marries, society expects them to have children. If a couple fails to become pregnant after marriage, society assumes that the couple is having fertility problems. In India, it is widely assumed that women are to blame for the majority of infertility cases. Men, on the other hand, face mental health issues as a result of their fear of being infertile.

Stress and Infertility:

Infertility is frequently associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. It is unclear whether stress causes infertility or whether infertility causes stress. The news that a couple is infertile is stressful in and of itself. In general, infertile couples, particularly women, experience higher levels of stress than men. Depression can impair fertility by increasing prolactin and thyroid hormone levels. Ovulation is also affected by depression.

The social aspect of infertility:

Fertility is a couple's social status. Couples who are infertile face social stigma, a sense of loss, and low self-esteem. It can cause social awkwardness and withdrawal from social situations. In India, there is a lot of social pressure from friends and family to have children. It is associated with frustration as a result of one's own expectation of having a child.

The financial aspect of fertility treatments:

While many couples who present with infertility experience high levels of psychological stress, the process and treatment of infertility is also stressful. This is due to the financial burden of fertility treatment. Fertility treatments are quite expensive and can put financial strain on couples. Not everyone can afford such expensive treatment. Many couples end up spending all of their savings on these treatments, and some even borrow money to do so.

Infertility treatment-related stress:

Stress associated with infertility treatment: Fertility treatment, particularly ART, is extremely stressful for couples. To begin with, the results of each test can cause stress, such as a diagnosis of low ovarian reserve in women or reduced sperm counts in men. The end result of such costly treatment can also be stressful. If the outcome is unfavourable, it can result in a mental breakdown. Depression and low self-esteem are more common after IVF treatment failure. Psychological factors influence the outcome of infertility treatments. According to studies, stress is linked to low pregnancy rates. Females also experience more treatment-related stress because the drugs used to stimulate ovulation and aid in successful pregnancy can cause side effects.

Interventions:

If a couple is having fertility problems or is undergoing infertility treatment, their mental health should not be overlooked. The best course of action is to consult with a fertility specialist as soon as possible and begin treatment as directed. Couple counselling can help reduce stress and help the couple deal with the situation more effectively.

As we all know, psychological symptoms can wreak havoc on fertility and the success of infertility treatments. The lower the psychological problems, the greater the likelihood of pregnancy. As a result, doctors should pay more attention to the infertile couple's mental health.

Mental Health Helpline Numbers

iCall: 9152987821 | Mon-Sat, 8:00 AM -10:00 PM | Languages: English, Hindi

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ): 0832-2252525 | 01:00 PM - 07:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Fortis Stress Helpline: +918376804102

Parivarthan: +91 7676 602 602 | 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Connecting Trust: +91 992 200 1122 | +91-992 200 4305 | 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM | All days of the week

Roshni Trust: 040-66202000, 040-66202001 | 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM | Monday to Sunday

Sahai: 080-25497777 | 10 AM- 8 PM Monday To Saturday | sahaihelpline@gmail.com

Sumaitri: 011-23389090 | feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net | 2 PM- 10 PM Monday To Friday; 10 AM - 10 PM Saturday And Sunday

Sanjeevani: 011-24311918, 24318883 | Timings: 10:00 AM - 5.30 PM (Monday to Friday)

Sneha: 044-24640050 (24 HOURS) | 044-24640060 8 AM - 10 PM |help@snehaindia.org Lifeline: lifelinekolkata@gmail.com - 033-24637401 | 033-24637432 | 10 AM - 6 PM